A weekly summary of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
1st Street, Avenue A
Beginning Dec. 19, a contractor working for the City will work on the West Main Canal Linear Park crossing at 1st Street and Avenue A. They will replace wheelchair-accessible ramps at the intersection, and then restriping lanes and crossings. During construction, the right lanes of 1st Street will be closed in both directions, plus lane shifts on Avenue A. The linear park path entrance will be closed at this intersection as well. Work is expected to conclude in early January.
32nd Street, East Main Canal
A contractor working for the City is constructing improvements to the crossing of the East Main Canal multi-use pathway at 32nd Street. Improvements include installing a HAWK beacon and traffic signal, making sidewalk improvements and installing bollards and signage. Work is paused while awaiting delivery of supplies. Project is expected to be complete by late March.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of Jan. 23-27 will take place in the following areas.
Street Asphalt Patching
• Avenue 3E and County 17th Street.
• Old World Village.
Concrete Sidewalk Repairs
• Cielo Verde.
• Sierra Montana.
• Avenue B and 16th Street.
Street Crack Sealing
• Old World Village.
• Ocotillo Phase 3.
Street Asphalt Grinding
• Bel-Aire section 1 and section 2.
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
16th Street, Sunridge Drive (SW Gas)
Valve maintenance at the southwest corner of 16th Street and Sunridge Drive will require right turn lane restriction on eastbound 16th Street, and a lane shift on Sunridge Drive. Work is expected to conclude by late January.
Avenue 9E, north of 24th Street (SW Gas)
Beginning Dec. 5, Southwest Gas will perform pipe maintenance in the vicinity of Avenue 9E just north of 24th Street. Avenue 9E traffic will be reduced to one lane at times over the canal crossing, requiring flaggers to allow only one direction to move at a time. This section of work is expected to be complete by early January.
Avenue B, 1st Street to Augusta Drive (SW Gas)
Gas infrastructure work on Augusta Drive will cause the right southbound lane of Avenue B to closed south of 1st Street to just south of Augusta. Work is expected to conclude by early February.
Avenue B, 5th Street (SW Gas)
Through early March, Southwest Gas will replace a gas line along Avenue B at 5th Street. Work will prompt lane restrictions, sidewalk closure and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
8th Avenue, Oak Drive to Cactus Drive (SW Gas)
Beginning Jan. 9, Southwest Gas crews will be repairing a gas leak along 8th Avenue between Oak Drive to Cactus Drive. Work will prompt lane restrictions, sidewalk closures and reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is expected to conclude by mid-February.
8th Avenue, Park Lane (SW Gas)
Beginning Jan. 9, Southwest Gas crews will be repairing a gas leak along 8th Avenue at Park Lane. Work will prompt lane restrictions, sidewalk closures and reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is expected to conclude by mid-February.
8th Avenue, Solana Drive (SW Gas)
Beginning Jan. 9, Southwest Gas crews will be repairing a gas leak along 8th Avenue at Solana Drive. Work will prompt lane restrictions, sidewalk closures and reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is expected to conclude by mid-February.
Avenue 3E, 32nd Street (Yuma County Public Works)
Jan. 20, Yuma County Public Works crews will be replacing delineators along Avenue 3E and 32nd Street. The one-day project will require lane shifts and a reduced speed limit of 35 mph.
Airport Loop, Avenue A to County 14th Street (Yuma County)
Beginning Jan. 18, Yuma County Public Works crews will work on guardrail repair at Airport Loop between Avenue A to County 14th Street. One-way traffic will be directed by flaggers, and work will prompt a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Drivers should seek an alternate route or plan for delays.
Fiber optic installations (Allo)
Communications line installations will take place in areas designated for utility easements in the coming week in the following neighborhoods:
• Areas near 12th Street and Avenue B, including Country Meadows, Country Estates, Bardeaux Oaks.
• Areas south of 12th Street, including Rancho Sereno.