By the City of Yuma
A weekly list of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
Palo Verde Street, Catalina Drive to Arizona Avenue
Catalina Avenue will be closed from 32nd Street to Palo Verde Street through the end of January. Through traffic should use the big curve to get around that area.
Through mid-March, a contractor will perform road and sidewalk improvements in the areas surrounding Catalina Drive and Palo Verde Street, east of 4th Avenue to 32nd Street, and north along Palo Verde Street. Work will prompt lane restrictions along Palo Verde Street and Catalina Drive. Additionally, sidewalks will be closed and street parking will be restricted. Traffic control will be in place indicating detours to alternate routes.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of Feb. 1-5 will take place in the following areas:
Street Crack Sealing
• Avenue B from 8th Street to 1st Street.
Street Asphalt Patching
• Sierra Sunset subdivisions 1 and 2.
• Colorado Street from 12th Avenue to 23rd Avenue.
Sidewalk Concrete Repairs
• 1900 block of W. 21st Lane.
• Sierra Sunset subdivisions 7, 8 and 9.
Street Lane Pre-Marking
• Avenue B from 8th Street to 1st Street.
• 14th Street from 2nd Avenue to 4th Avenue.
• 8th Street from Avenue A to 4th Avenue.
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
Magnolia Avenue, 7th Street (SW Gas)
Southwest Gas will work on gas lines. This three-month project will require lane shifts along Magnolia Avenue at 7th Street. Completion is expected by the end of March.
24th Street, 4th Avenue to Avenue A (Cent. Link)
Through mid-March, Century Link will access manholes along 24th Street from 4th Avenue to Avenue A. Work will prompt reduced speed of 35 mph.
4th Avenue, 22nd Street to 23rd Street (Cent. Link)
Through late February, Century Link will perform work along 4th Avenue between 22nd Street and 23rd Street. Work will prompt a reduced speed limit of 25 mph, plus lane and sidewalk restrictions.
16th Street, Avenue C (Cent. Link)
Through March, Century Link will work on communication lines at the intersection of 16th Street and Avenue C. Work will prompt reduced speed limit of 35 mph.
Avenue C, 22nd Place (Cent. Link)
Century Link will work on communication lines along Avenue C and 22nd Place. Work will prompt reduced speed limit of 25 mph, plus lane and sidewalk restrictions. Work is anticipated to be completed by late March.
Avenue 3E, 40th Street (SW Gas)
Beginning February, Southwest Gas will work on valve repair. Work will require lane restrictions along Avenue 3E and east County 12th Street. Completion is expected by mid-February.
24th Street, 22nd Drive (contractor)
Through mid-February, a contractor will perform repaving work. Work will prompt lane restrictions and reduced speed limit of 40 mph. Additionally, sidewalks will be closed.