A weekly summary of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
1st Street, Avenue A
Beginning Dec. 19, a contractor working for the City will work on the West Main Canal Linear Park crossing at 1st Street and Avenue A. They will replace wheelchair-accessible ramps at the intersection, and then restriping lanes and crossings. During construction, the right lanes of 1st Street will be closed in both directions, plus lane shifts on Avenue A. The linear park path entrance will be closed at this intersection as well. Work is expected to conclude in early January.
22nd Street, Avenue A to 4th Avenue
Beginning Dec. 12, the City will begin installation of new wheelchair-accessible ramps along the north (westbound) side of 22nd Street between Avenue A and 4th Avenue. 22nd Street may be narrowed in work zones but is otherwise open as usual.
32nd Street, East Main Canal
A contractor working for the City is constructing improvements to the crossing of the East Main Canal multi-use pathway at 32nd Street. Improvements include installing a HAWK beacon and traffic signal, making sidewalk improvements and installing bollards and signage.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of Jan. 9-13 will take place in the following areas.
Street Asphalt Patching
• Pioneer Park.
• Old World Village.
Concrete Sidewalk Repairs
• Yuma Townsite.
Street Crack Sealing
• Livingston Ranch.
• Lynnwood units 1 and 2.
• 1st Avenue from Giss Parkway to Orange Avenue.
Street Asphalt Grinding
• Bel-Aire section 1 and section 2.
Streets Basins and Pathways
• Jan. 12-13, crew will be installing rock in right of way at 1st Avenue from 16th Street to 14th Street.
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
16th Street, Sunridge Drive (SW Gas)
Valve maintenance at the southwest corner of 16th Street and Sunridge Drive will require right turn lane restriction on eastbound 16th Street, and a lane shift on Sunridge Drive. Work is expected to conclude by late January.
28th Street, Palo Verde Street (SW Gas)
Southwest Gas crews will replace a gas line along 28th Street and Palo Verde Street. Work will require lane restrictions and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by late December.
Avenue 9E, north of 24th Street (SW Gas)
Beginning Dec. 5, Southwest Gas will perform pipe maintenance in the vicinity of Avenue 9E just north of 24th Street. Avenue 9E traffic will be reduced to one lane at times over the canal crossing, requiring flaggers to allow only one direction to move at a time. This section of work is expected to be complete by early January.
Avenue B, 1st Street to Augusta Drive (SW Gas)
Gas infrastructure work on Augusta Drive will cause the right southbound lane of Avenue B to closed south of 1st Street to just south of Augusta. Work is expected to conclude by early February.
8th Street, Avenue B to 24th Avenue (Charter Communications)
January 12-13, a contractor will replace a damaged power supply cabinet along 8th Street from Avenue B to 24th Avenue. Work will prompt lane restrictions, sidewalk closure and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
8th Avenue, Oak Drive to Cactus Drive (SW Gas)
Beginning Jan. 9, Southwest Gas crews will be repairing a gas leak along 8th Avenue between Oak Drive to Cactus Drive. Work will prompt lane restrictions, sidewalk closures and reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is expected to conclude by mid-February.
8th Avenue, Park Lane (SW Gas)
Beginning Jan. 9, Southwest Gas crews will be repairing a gas leak along 8th Avenue at Park Lane. Work will prompt lane restrictions, sidewalk closures and reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is expected to conclude by mid-February.
8th Avenue, Solana Drive (SW Gas)
Beginning Jan. 9, Southwest Gas crews will be repairing a gas leak. along Work will prompt lane restrictions, sidewalk closures and reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is expected to conclude by mid-February.
Fiber optic installations (Allo/Round 5)
Installations of fiber optic lines inside designated utility easements (such as between a street and a sidewalk) will take place in the following locations in the coming week:
• Areas in the vicinity of Avenue B and 12th Street, including Country Meadows, Country Estates and Bardeaux Oaks.
• Rancho Sereno subdivision.