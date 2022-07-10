A weekly summary of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
Arizona Avenue, 10th Street to 16th Street
A contractor working for the City is installing a new water line on Arizona Avenue between 10th Street and 16th Street, including new fire hydrants, valves and water services. Arizona Avenue is now closed to all traffic between just north of 16th Street to 10th Street. Business access will be maintained. Work will not affect the intersection of 16th Street and Arizona Avenue.
Country Club Estates and Country Club Manor
A contractor working for the City is replacing the asphalt in the Country Club Estates and Country Club Manor subdivisions, located generally between 28th Street and Catalina Drive from 1st Avenue to just west of Arizona Avenue. Project is expected to complete in mid-August.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of July 11-15 will take place in the following areas.
Street Crack Sealing:
• Baxter subdivision at 7th Avenue to 9th Avenue from 1st Street to 3rd Street.
• Saguaro Mobile Estates at 4th Avenue extension.
Street Asphalt Grinding:
• 1st Street from 4th Avenue to Gila Street.
Street Asphalt Patching:
• North of 8th Street and west of Avenue A.
Concrete Sidewalk Repairs:
• 1st Avenue from 18th Street to 24th Street.
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
16th Street, Yuma Palms Parkway (Century Link)
Century Link crews will access a manhole for splicing. Work will require lane restrictions, sidewalk closure along 16th Street and Yuma Palms Parkway. Work is anticipated to be completed by July.
County 16th Street, Avenue 3E (APS)
Beginning June 27, APS crews will install a new overhead line and transformer along the south side of County 16th Street, east of Avenue 3E. Work is anticipated to be completed by early July.
24th Street, Avenue 7E to Araby Road (SW Gas)
Through early July, Southwest Gas crews will replace a gas line along 24th Street between Avenue 7E and Araby Road. Work will require lane shifts restrictions, sidewalk closures and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
Palo Verde Street, Avenue 3E (APS)
APS crews will install underground service and a new pad mount transformer along the south side of Palo Verde Street, west of Avenue 3E. Work is anticipated to be completed by early July.