A weekly list of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
2nd Avenue, 8th Street to 13th Street
A contractor working for the City is reconstructing 2nd Avenue between 8th Street and 13th Street. Work includes replacing the existing asphalt, installing new water services and improving curbs, gutters and sidewalks.
2nd Avenue is closed to all through traffic between 8th Street and 13th Street, with detours available for residential and business access.
Giss Parkway, Gila Street to Redondo Center Drive
A contractor working for the City has replaced a water line and patched asphalt along Giss Parkway between Gila Street and Redondo Center Drive. Traffic control was to be removed and fully reopened by 6 p.m. Thursday, July 8.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of July 12-16 will take place in the following areas.
Street Crack Sealing
• 32nd Street from Avenue C to Avenue D
• 39th Drive from 27th Lane to 27th Place
Street Asphalt Patching
• El Pueblocito subdivision.
• 19th Avenue from 24th Street to 25th Street
• 25th Street from 18th Avenue to 21st Drive
Sidewalk Concrete Repairs
• 3800 block of 18th Street.
• 1800 block of 39th Drive
• 1900 block of 39th Drive
• 1900 block of 37th Drive
• 1300 block of Avenue C
• Avenue C from 16th Street to 24th Street
School Zone Crosswalk Maintenance
Drivers are asked to be cautious through work zone in the following areas:
• Thermoplastic installation at school zones east of Pacific Avenue.
• Thermoplastic maintenance at school zones west of Pacific Avenue.
Street stormwater repair
Las Casitas subdivision: Work will prompt a road closure to traffic between 28th Drive and 31st Lane through July 16.
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
Avenue 3E, 38th Street (APS)
APS will work on existing poles along Avenue 3E and 38th Street. Delays will be likely during these dates. Work will prompt a reduced speed limit of 45 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by early July.
Catalina Drive, Country Club Drive (private)
Lane restrictions will take place near Catalina Drive and Country Club Drive for driveway, sidewalk and curb work. This is part of a larger private development project to be completed by late September.
Various locations (APS)
Through December, APS will install new poles and streetlights in the areas listed below. Traffic control will be in place. Proceed through the area with caution.
• 22nd Street east of Arizona Avenue.
• 22nd Street between Walnut Street and 1st Avenue.
• 23rd Street between Kennedy Lane and Caron Avenue.
• 23rd Street between Walnut Street and Madison Avenue.
• George Street between 1st Avenue and 3rd Avenue.
• Lowell Drive between 1st Avenue and 3rd Avenue.
Madison Avenue, 2nd Street (private)
Beginning July 6, contractor will work on sewer line and repair manhole. Work will prompt road closure at Madison Avenue between Giss Parkway and 1st Street. Traffic control will be in place to signal detour routes. Work is anticipated to be completed by mid-July.
Arizona Avenue, Mesquite to Country Club (APS)
Thursday, July 21, Arizona Avenue will be closed for APS work on a power pole and overhead line crossing. Additional work in the area may require lane restrictions through July 23.
24th Street near Kennedy Lane (APS)
Between July 26-30, APS will work on a power pole on the north side of 24th Street west of Kennedy Lane. The right westbound lane of 24th Street will be restricted during work.