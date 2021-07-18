A weekly list of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
2nd Avenue, 8th Street to 13th Street
A contractor working for the City is reconstructing 2nd Avenue between 8th Street and 13th Street. Work includes replacing the existing asphalt, installing new water services and improving curbs, gutters and sidewalks.
2nd Avenue is closed to all through traffic between 8th Street and 13th Street, with detours available for residential and business access.
Giss Parkway, Gila Street to Redondo Center Drive
A contractor working for the City has replaced a water line and patched asphalt along Giss Parkway between Gila Street and Redondo Center Drive.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of July 19-23 will take place in the following areas.
Street Crack Sealing
• 32nd Street from Avenue C to Avenue D
• 39th Drive from 27th Lane to 27th Place
Street Asphalt Patching
• La Paloma Estates.
• Pfeifer Estates, 20th Street to Del Plata Lane from Citrus Loop to Magnolia Avenue.
• Villa Hermosa, Pueblo Street to 20th Street from 22nd Avenue to 23rd Drive.
Sidewalk Concrete Repairs
• 1300 block of Avenue C.
• 2200 block of 8th Avenue.
• Falls Ranch, sections 1 and 2, multiple locations.
School Zone Crosswalk Maintenance
Drivers are asked to be cautious through work zone in the following area:
Thermoplastic installation in the surrounding area of Mc Graw Elementary School.
Thermoplastic installation in the surrounding area of Gila Ridge High School.
Street stormwater repair
• Las Casitas subdivision: Work will prompt a road closure to traffic between 28th Drive and 31st Lane through July 23.
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
Catalina Drive, Country Club Drive (private)
Lane restrictions will take place near Catalina Drive and Country Club Drive for driveway, sidewalk and curb work. This is part of a larger private development project to be completed by late September.
Various locations (APS)
Through December, APS will install new poles and streetlights in the areas listed below. Traffic control will be in place. Proceed through the area with caution.
• 22nd Street east of Arizona Avenue.
• 22nd Street between Walnut Street and 1st Avenue.
• 23rd Street between Kennedy Lane and Caron Avenue.
• 23rd Street between Walnut Street and Madison Avenue.
• George Street between 1st Avenue and 3rd Avenue.
• Lowell Drive between 1st Avenue and 3rd Avenue.
Madison Avenue, 2nd Street (private)
A contractor is working on sewer line and repair manhole. Work will prompt road closure at Madison Avenue between Giss Parkway and 1st Street. Traffic control will be in place to signal detour routes. Work is anticipated to be completed by mid-July.
Arizona Avenue, Mesquite to Country Club (APS)
Thursday, July 21, Arizona Avenue will be closed for APS work on a power pole and overhead line crossing. Additional work in the area may require lane restrictions through July 23.
24th Street near Kennedy Lane (APS)
Between July 26-30, APS will work on a power pole on the north side of 24th Street west of Kennedy Lane. The right westbound lane of 24th Street will be restricted during work.
Pacific Avenue, Palo Verde Street (Century Link)
Century Link is accessing manholes for splicing. Work will prompt lane restrictions along Palo Verde Street at Pacific Avenue and reduced speed limit of 35 mph. Work may be completed by late September.
Avenue B, 28th Street (Yuma County)
Through mid-August, crews will work on existing potholing along Avenue B and 28th Street. Work will prompt lane shifts and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
32nd Street, Avenue B (private)
Through mid-August, crews will work on existing potholing across 32nd Street east of Avenue B. Work will prompt lane restrictions and reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
24th Street, Mary Avenue (Century Link)
Beginning July 21, Century Link will access manholes for line maintenance work that will prompt lane restrictions along 24th Street and Mary Avenue. Work should be completed by late September.