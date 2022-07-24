City Projects
Arizona Avenue, 10th Street to 16th Street
A contractor working for the City is installing a new water line on Arizona Avenue between 10th Street and 16th Street, including new fire hydrants, valves and water services. Arizona Avenue is now closed to all traffic between just north of 16th Street to 10th Street. Business access will be maintained. Work will not affect the intersection of 16th Street and Arizona Avenue.
Country Club Estates and Country Club Manor
A contractor working for the City has replaced the asphalt in the Country Club Estates and Country Club Manor subdivisions, located generally between 28th Street and Catalina Drive from 1st Avenue to just west of Arizona Avenue. Temporary work zones may be set up to finalize construction. Project is expected to complete by mid-August.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of July 25-29 will take place in the following areas.
Street Crack Sealing:
• 1st Street from 4th Avenue to Ocean-to-Ocean Bridge
• Trail Estates
Street Asphalt Grinding:
• Yuma Townsite
Street Asphalt Patching:
• North of 8th Street and east of Avenue B
Maintenance in basins and street rights of way:
• East of 32nd Street from Catalina Drive to Avenue 3E
• East of 24th Street from Araby Road to Avenue 9E
• West of 16th Street from Arizona Avenue to Pacific Avenue
• South of Avenue 8E from 32nd Street to 40th Street.
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
4th Avenue Extension, Casa Blanca to Yellowstone (contractor)
Extended through Aug. 1, a contractor will install a new manhole and sewer service on 4th Avenue Extension, requiring a southbound lane closure.
