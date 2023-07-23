A weekly summary of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
North End pavement replacement project
A contractor working for the City will remove and replace street pavement, water lines, and ADA-standard sidewalk ramps on various streets in northern Yuma, roughly between Avenue A and 4th Avenue. Reconstruction work will take place on east-west roadways Colorado Street and 2nd Street, and on north-south roadways including 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th avenues. Local streets will be closed to through traffic, but access will be maintained for residents who live in the closed section. Detours will be available via 1st Street and 3rd Street. This project is expected to conclude in summer 2024.
Work is taking place into August on 6th Avenue from 5th Street to 3rd Street, and on 4th Street from 7th Avenue to 4th Avenue. Waterline replacement is underway on 8th Avenue from 2nd Street to 4th Street; this section of 8th Avenue is closed with resident access only.
32nd Street, Avenue B to Avenue C
A contractor for the City of Yuma is removing and replacing 32nd Street pavement between Avenue B and Avenue C and installing a new streetlight at 32nd Street and 28th Drive. The road is closed to traffic. Detour using 28th Street or 40th Street. The project is expected to be complete in early October.
Avenue 3-1/2E, 32nd Street to 40th Street
Pavement rehabilitation is underway for Avenue 3-1/2E between 32nd Street and 40th Street. This project will include improvements to sidewalk ramps and storm drainage. Detour using either Avenue 3E or Avenue 4E. The project is scheduled for completion in October.
Avenue C, 16th Street to 18th Street
A contractor for the City of Yuma is replacing approximately 1,000 feet of water transmission line under Avenue C between 16th Street and 18th Street. Currently, crews are working in the intersection of 16th Street and Avenue C. 16th Street is open at this intersection to east-west through traffic. Avenue C traffic will be restricted to right turns only.
Following work on the intersection phase, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction on Avenue C. Work is expected to complete in October.
4th Avenue, 18th Street to 20th Street
The City will remove and replace sidewalk ramps at various driveways along 4th Avenue between 18th Street and 20th Street on July 25-26. Work will primarily affect southbound 4th Avenue, which will be reduced to one lane and shifted into the center turn lane.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of July 24-28 will take place in the following areas.
Concrete Sidewalk Repairs
• 4th Avenue from 17th Street to 20th Street
• El Pueblocito
• Pacific Villages
Street Asphalt Patching
• Mesa Heights
Street Crack Seal
• 13th Street from 1st Avenue to 4th Avenue
• 24th Street from 4th Avenue to Avenue A
Street Asphalt Grinding
• Mesa Heights
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
Interstate 8, 4th Avenue to 16th Street (Caltrans)
Caltrans will refurbish the Interstate 8 bridge over the Colorado River, affecting traffic between 4th Avenue and 16th Street until September. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each span during the course of this project, with complete overnight closures during specific phases. During the overnight closures, detour using 4th Avenue and 16th Street. Message boards will indicate the precise dates of the overnight closures. Some sections of the driveway and parking lot of Gateway Park are closed to stage construction, as is a section of the pathway between Gateway Park and the East Wetlands.
The westbound span is reduced to one lane through July 24.
Fiber optic installations (Allo)
Communications line installations will take place in areas designated for utility easements within the City limits in the following areas:
• 20th Street and 24th Drive
• 32nd Street and Avenue A
• 32nd Street and 15th Avenue
• Pacific Avenue and 24th Street
• Catalina Drive, Big Curve area, and Arizona Avenue
• Avenue C and Riverside Drive
Maiden Lane, between 1st Street and 2nd Street (Yuma County)
Through late October, a contractor will be conducting demolition work and right of way utility work. The project will prompt road closure of Maiden Lane between 1st Street and 2nd Street. Traffic control will be in place for detour route. Drivers are advised to drive with caution. Access commercial parking lots via Gila Street.
Avenue 9E, 24th Street (Southwest Gas)
Through late August, Southwest Gas crews will conduct pipe maintenance on the east mesa. Work will prompt a lane shift, reduced speed limit and a flagger on the Avenue 9E canal crossing just north of 24th Street.
21st Drive, 28th Street to 32nd Street (Century Link)
Century Link’s contractor will conduct utility work along 21st Drive at 28th Street and between 30th Street and 32nd Street, as well as 28th Street and 23rd Avenue, resulting in temporary lane restrictions.
32nd Street, Avenue B to 21st Drive (Southwest Gas)
Beginning July 1, Southwest Gas crews will conduct gas line replacement work. Work will prompt a lane shift, and reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by late December.
Avenue A, 32nd Street (Southwest Gas)
Through late July, Southwest Gas crews will conduct valve maintenance work. Work will prompt a lane shift along Avenue A and 32nd Street and reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
16th Street, Crowder Avenue (Century Link)
Century Link’s contractor will conduct a 5-day pole transfer project that will require the closure of the right eastbound lane of 16th Street from Avenue B to just east of Crowder Avenue. Date of the project could begin as soon as July 10, under a permit that expires in early September.
Avenue A, 8th Street to 32nd Street (APS)
Beginning as soon as July 11, APS will replace wooden poles with steel poles at various locations along Avenue A, prompting temporary lane shifts around work zones. This 5-day project should be complete by mid-October.
Avenue B, 1st Street (APS)
Through mid-August, APS will install a new water service line. Work will require lane restrictions along Avenue B and 1st Street. In addition, sidewalks will close and speed limit will be reduced to 25 mph.
4th Avenue, 32nd Street (APS)
August 1-8, Century Link’s contractor will conduct utility work along 4th Avenue and 32nd Street. Work will prompt lane shifts. Drivers are advised to drive with caution.
Pacific Avenue, 23rd Lane (Yuma County)
July 25, Yuma County Public Works crews will perform guardrail repair on Pacific Avenue between 24th Street and the bridge. Work will prompt lane shifts and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.