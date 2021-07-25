A weekly list of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
2nd Avenue, 8th Street to 13th Street
A contractor working for the City is reconstructing 2nd Avenue between 8th Street and 13th Street. Work includes replacing the existing asphalt, installing new water services and improving curbs, gutters and sidewalks.
2nd Avenue is closed to all through traffic between 8th Street and 13th Street, with detours available for residential and business access.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of July 26-30 will take place in the following areas.
Street Crack Sealing
• 32nd Street from Avenue C to Avenue D.
Street Asphalt Patching
• Avenue C from 24th Street to 32nd Street.
• Villa Hermosa, Pueblo Street to 20th Street from 22nd Avenue to 23rd Drive.
Sidewalk Concrete Repairs
• 18th Street from 1st Avenue to Maple Avenue, multiple locations.
• 300 block of 17th Street.
• 2100 block of Avenue 3E.
• 300 block of Hacienda Drive.
School Zone Crosswalk Maintenance
Drivers are asked to be cautious through work zone in the following area:
Thermoplastic installation in the surrounding area of McGraw Elementary School.
Thermoplastic installation in the surrounding area of Gila Ridge High School.
Street stormwater repair
• Las Casitas subdivision: Work will prompt a road closure to traffic between 28th Drive and 31st Lane through July 30.
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
Catalina Drive, Country Club Drive (private)
Lane restrictions will take place near Catalina Drive and Country Club Drive for driveway, sidewalk and curb work. This is part of a larger private development project to be completed by late September.
Madison Avenue, 2nd Street (private)
A contractor is working on sewer line and repair manhole. Work will prompt road closure at Madison Avenue between Giss Parkway and 1st Street. Traffic control will be in place to signal detour routes. Work is anticipated to be completed by mid-July.
Arizona Avenue, Mesquite to Country Club (APS)
Thursday, July 21, Arizona Avenue will be closed for APS work on a power pole and overhead line crossing. Additional work in the area may require lane restrictions through July 26.
24th Street near Kennedy Lane (APS)
Between July 26-30, APS will work on a power pole on the north side of 24th Street west of Kennedy Lane. The right westbound lane of 24th Street will be restricted during work.
Pacific Avenue, Palo Verde Street (Century Link)
Century Link is accessing manholes for splicing. Work will prompt lane restrictions along Palo Verde Street at Pacific Avenue and reduced speed limit of 35 mph. Work may be completed by late September.
Avenue B, 28th Street (Yuma County)
Through mid-August, crews will work on existing potholing along Avenue B and 28th Street. Work will prompt lane shifts and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
32nd Street, Avenue B (private)
Through mid-August, crews will work on existing potholing across 32nd Street east of Avenue B. Work will prompt lane restrictions and reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
24th Street, Mary Avenue (Century Link)
Beginning July 21, Century Link will access manholes for line maintenance work that will prompt lane restrictions along 24th Street and Mary Avenue. Work should be completed by late September.
16th Street, Avenue B (Century Link)
Beginning July 30, Century Link will perform communication line work that will prompt lane restrictions along 16th Street and Avenue B and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by late September.