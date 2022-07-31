A weekly summary of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
City Projects
Arizona Avenue, 10th Street to 16th Street
A contractor working for the City is installing a new water line on Arizona Avenue between 10th Street and 16th Street, including new fire hydrants, valves and water services. Arizona Avenue is now closed to all traffic between just north of 16th Street to 10th Street. Business access will be maintained. Work will not affect the intersection of 16th Street and Arizona Avenue.
Country Club Estates and Country Club Manor
A contractor working for the City has replaced the asphalt in the Country Club Estates and Country Club Manor subdivisions, located generally between 28th Street and Catalina Drive from 1st Avenue to just west of Arizona Avenue. Temporary work zones may be set up to finalize construction. Project is expected to complete by mid-August.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of Aug. 1-5 will take place in the following areas.
Street Crack Sealing:
• 8th Street from 1st Avenue to Avenue A.
Street Asphalt Grinding:
• 8th Street from 1st Avenue to Avenue A.
• Avenue A from 1st Street to 8th Street.
Street Asphalt Patching:
• South of 8th Street and west of Avenue A.
Concrete Sidewalk Repairs:
• Villa Hermosa subdivision.
• Tamarack Estates.
Maintenance in basins and street rights of way:
• 24th Street from Araby Road to Avenue 9E.
• Avenue 3E from 24th Street to 32nd Street.
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
4th Avenue Extension, Casa Blanca to Yellowstone (contractor)
Extended through Aug. 8, a contractor will install a new manhole and sewer service on 4th Avenue Extension, requiring a southbound lane closure.
Avenue A, Parkview to 28th Street (Yuma County)
A contractor working for Yuma County will begin work on the Smucker Park flood control basin, which will at times affect Avenue A between Parkview Loop and 28th Street. Phases of work would include lane restrictions on Avenue A and a closure at Westridge. Message boards will be activated 72 hours prior to any such closure.
24th Street, Avenue 7E to Araby Road (SW Gas)
Through summer, Southwest Gas crews will replace a gas line along 24th Street between Avenue 7E and Araby Road. Work will require lane shifts restrictions, sidewalk closures and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
Yuma Palms Parkway entrances (Rose Paving)
Through mid-September, crews will conduct pavement maintenance at five varying locations in the Yuma Palms area, causing turn restrictions and lane restrictions. Please observe and obey traffic control devices.
