A weekly list of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
2nd Avenue, 8th Street to 13th Street
A contractor working for the City is reconstructing 2nd Avenue between 8th Street and 13th Street. Work includes replacing the existing asphalt, installing new water services and improving curbs, gutters and sidewalks.
2nd Avenue will be closed to all through traffic between 8th Street and 10th Street, with detours available for residential and business access. This phase of work will continue through mid-July.
Giss Parkway, Gila Street to Redondo Center Drive
A contractor working for the City will replace a water line and patching asphalt along Harold C. Giss Parkway between Gila Street to Redondo Center Drive.
Work will prompt lane restrictions and reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by mid-July.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of July 5-9 will take place in the following areas.
Street Crack Sealing
• 20th Street from Avenue B to its east end.
• 28th Street Avenue B to Avenue C.
• La Paloma Estates.
Street Asphalt Patching
• El Pueblocito subdivision, between 16th Street to 20th Street from Dora Avenue to Magnolia Avenue.
• Engler Avenue from 24th Street to San Marcos Drive
Sidewalk Concrete Repairs
• 3700 block of 27th Lane.
• Avenue B from 20th Street to 24th Street, multiple locations.
• 4000 block of 25th Road at Park West subdivision.
School Zone Crosswalk Maintenance
Drivers are asked to be cautious through work zone in the following area:
• Thermoplastic installation at school zones east of Pacific Avenue.
• Thermoplastic maintenance at school zones west of Pacific Avenue.
Street stormwater repair
Las Casitas subdivision: Work will prompt a road closure to traffic between 28th Drive and 31st Lane through July 16.
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
Avenue 3E, 38th Street (APS)
APS will work on existing poles along Avenue 3E and 38th Street. Delays will be likely during these dates. Work will prompt a reduced speed limit of 45 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by early July.
Catalina Drive, Country Club Drive (private)
Lane restrictions will take place near Catalina Drive and Country Club Drive for driveway, sidewalk and curb work. This is part of a larger private development project to be completed by late September.
Giss Parkway, Gila Street to 4th Avenue (SW Gas)
Through early July, Southwest Gas will work on gas lines requiring lane restrictions along eastbound Giss Parkway between Gila Street and 4th Avenue. Proceed through the area with caution.
Various locations (APS)
Through December, APS will install new poles and streetlights in the areas listed below. Traffic control will be in place. Proceed through the area with caution.
• 22nd Street east of Arizona Avenue.
• 22nd Street between Walnut Street and 1st Avenue.
• 23rd Street between Kennedy Lane and Caron Avenue.
• 23rd Street between Walnut Street and Madison Avenue.
• George Street between 1st Avenue and 3rd Avenue.
• Lowell Drive between 1st Avenue and 3rd Avenue.
Madison Avenue, 2nd Street (private)
Beginning July 6, contractor will work on sewer line and repair manhole. Work will prompt road closure at Madison Avenue between Giss Parkway and 1st Street. Traffic control will be in place to signal detour routes. Work is anticipated to be completed by mid-July.