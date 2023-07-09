A weekly summary of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
North End pavement replacement project
A contractor working for the City will remove and replace street pavement, water lines, and ADA-standard sidewalk ramps on various streets in northern Yuma, roughly between Avenue A and 4th Avenue. Reconstruction work will take place on east-west roadways Colorado Street and 2nd Street, and on north-south roadways including 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th avenues. Local streets will be closed to through traffic, but access will be maintained for residents who live in the closed section. Detours will be available via 1st Street and 3rd Street. This project is expected to conclude in summer 2024.
First locations for work on this project are 6th Avenue from 5th Street to 3rd Street, and 4th Street from 7th Avenue to 4th Avenue. Work on this phase could continue into August.
Giss Parkway, 1st Avenue to Madison Avenue
July 7, the City will make median improvements to the Giss Parkway crosswalk between 1st and Madison avenues, reducing traffic to one lane in each direction. Work should be complete by end of business that day.
32nd Street, Avenue B to Avenue C
A contractor for the City of Yuma is removing and replacing 32nd Street pavement between Avenue B and Avenue C and installing a new streetlight at 32nd Street and 28th Drive. The road is closed to traffic. Detour using 28th Street or 40th Street. The project is expected to be complete in early October.
Avenue 3-1/2E, 32nd Street to 40th Street
Pavement rehabilitation is underway for Avenue 3-1/2E between 32nd Street and 40th Street. This project will include improvements to sidewalk ramps and storm drainage. Detour using either Avenue 3E or Avenue 4E. The project is scheduled for completion in October.
Avenue C, 16th Street to 18th Street
A contractor for the City of Yuma is replacing approximately 1,000 feet of water transmission line under Avenue C between 16th Street and 18th Street. Currently, crews are working in the intersection of 16th Street and Avenue C. 16th Street is closed to all through traffic between 37th Avenue and 44th Avenue. Avoid this area if possible.
Beginning July 10, 16th Street will reopen at this intersection to east-west through traffic. Avenue C traffic will be restricted to right turns only.
Following work on the intersection phase, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction on Avenue C. Work is expected to complete in October.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of July 10-14 will take place in the following areas.
Concrete Sidewalk Repairs
• Sierra Sunset
• Vista Del Sol
Street Asphalt Patching
• Mesa Heights
• Bike pathway from 12th Avenue to 22nd Avenue
Street Crack Seal
• 8th Street/Giss Parkway from Pacific Avenue to 6th Street
• 24th Street from Avenue 6E to Araby Road
• Desert Oasis 3
Street Asphalt Grinding
• Mesa Heights
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
Interstate 8, 4th Avenue to 16th Street (Caltrans)
Caltrans will refurbish the Interstate 8 bridge over the Colorado River, affecting traffic between 4th Avenue and 16th Street until September. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each span during the course of this project, with complete overnight closures during specific phases. During the overnight closures, detour using 4th Avenue and 16th Street. Message boards will indicate the precise dates of the overnight closures. Some sections of the driveway and parking lot of Gateway Park are closed to stage construction, as is a section of the pathway between Gateway Park and the East Wetlands.
The westbound span is reduced to one lane through July 24.
Fiber optic installations (Allo)
Communications line installations will take place in areas designated for utility easements within the City limits in the following areas:
• U.S. Highway 95 and County 22nd Street
• Avenue 5E and 32nd Street
• 20th Street and 20th Drive/ Pendergast Avenue
• 1st Street and Avenue C
• 27th Street and 1st Avenue
• 28th Street and 1st Avenue
• 32nd Street and Arizona Avenue
• Pacific Avenue and 24th Street
• Pacific Avenue and 32nd Street
• 28th Street and 1st Avenue
• Catalina Drive, Big Curve area, and Arizona Avenue
Maiden Lane, between 1st Street and 2nd Street (Yuma County)
Through late October, a contractor will be conducting demolition work and right of way utility work. The project will prompt road closure of Maiden Lane between 1st Street and 2nd Street. Traffic control will be in place for detour route. Drivers are advised to drive with caution. Access commercial parking lots via Gila Street.
Avenue 9E, 24th Street (Southwest Gas)
Through late August, Southwest Gas crews will conduct pipe maintenance on the east mesa. Work will prompt a lane shift, reduced speed limit and a flagger on the Avenue 9E canal crossing just north of 24th Street.
21st Drive, 28th Street to 32nd Street (Century Link)
Century Link’s contractor will conduct utility work along 21st Drive at 28th Street and between 30th Street and 32nd Street, as well as 28th Street and 23rd Avenue, resulting in temporary lane restrictions.
32nd Street, Avenue B to 21st Drive (Southwest Gas)
Beginning July 1, Southwest Gas crews will conduct gas line replacement work. Work will prompt a lane shift, and reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by late December.
Avenue A, 32nd Street (Southwest Gas)
Through late July, Southwest Gas crews will conduct valve maintenance work. Work will prompt a lane shift along Avenue A and 32nd Street and reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
16th Street, Crowder Avenue (Century Link)
Century Link’s contractor will conduct a 5-day pole transfer project that will require the closure of the right eastbound lane of 16th Street from Avenue B to just east of Crowder Avenue. Date of the project could begin as soon as July 10, under a permit that expires in early September.