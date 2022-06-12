A weekly list of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
Arizona Avenue, 10th Street to 16th Street
A contractor working for the City is installing a new water line on Arizona Avenue between 10th Street and 16th Street, including new fire hydrants, valves and water services. Arizona Avenue is now closed to all traffic between just north of 16th Street to 10th Street. Business access will be maintained. Work will not affect the intersection of 16th Street and Arizona Avenue.
Country Club Estates and Country Club Manor
Beginning as soon as June 13, a contractor working for the City will replace the asphalt in the Country Club Estates and Country Club Manor subdivisions. Project is expected to complete in mid-August. Affected streets include the following:
• 28th Place from Madison Avenue to just west of Arizona Avenue
• Maple Way
• Hacienda Drive
• 1st Avenue between 28th Street and Catalina Drive
• Fresno Avenue from Maple Way to Hacienda Drive
• Maple Avenue from Maple Way to Hacienda Drive
• Nogales Avenue from 28th Place to Hacienda Drive
• Walnut Avenue from 28th Place to Hacienda Drive
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of June 13-17 will take place in the following areas:
Street Crack Sealing
• Suncrest Estates
Street Asphalt Grinding
• Pacific Avenue, 20th Street to 24th Street
• 23rd Lane at Pacific Avenue.
Street Asphalt Patching
• La Mesa Vista
Lane Striping/pre-marking
Motorists should be cautious of wet paint in the following areas:
• Citywide striping between 16th Street to 32nd Street from Pacific Avenue to Avenue D
Sidewalk Concrete Repairs
• Saguaro Estates
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
32nd Street, Arizona Avenue (SW Gas)
Through June 20, Southwest Gas crews will replace a gas line along 32nd Street and Arizona Avenue. Work will require lane restrictions, sidewalk closures and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
16th Street, Yuma Palms Parkway (Century Link)
Century Link crews will access a manhole for splicing. Work will require lane restrictions, sidewalk closure along 16th Street and Yuma Palms Parkway. Work is anticipated to be completed by July.
16th Street, Avenue 3E (APS)
Beginning June 27, APS crews will install a new overhead line and transformer along the south side of County 16th Street, east of Avenue 3E. Work is anticipated to be completed by early July.
24th Street, Avenue 7E to Araby Road (SW Gas)
Through early July, Southwest Gas crews will replace a gas line along 24th Street between Avenue 7E and Araby Road. Work will require lane shifts restrictions, sidewalk closures and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.