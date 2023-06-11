A weekly summary of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
North End pavement replacement project
Beginning June 26, a contractor working for the City will remove and replace street pavement, water lines, and ADA-standard sidewalk ramps on various streets in northern Yuma, roughly between Avenue A and 4th Avenue. Reconstruction work will take place on east-west roadways Colorado Street and 2nd Street, and on north-south roadways including 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th avenues. Detours will be available via 1st Street and 3rd Street. This project is expected to conclude in summer 2024.
32nd Street, Avenue B to Avenue C
A contractor for the City of Yuma will remove and replace the pavement of 32nd Street between Avenue B and Avenue C and install a new illuminating streetlight at 32nd Street and 28th Drive. The road will be closed to traffic starting June 12. Detour using 28th Street or 40th Street. The project is expected to be complete in early October.
32nd Street, East Main Canal
A contractor working for the City is constructing improvements to the crossing of the East Main Canal multi-use pathway at 32nd Street. Improvements include installing a HAWK beacon and traffic signal, making sidewalk improvements and installing bollards and signage. Work is paused while awaiting delivery of supplies. The project is expected to be complete by June 15.
Avenue 3-1/2E, 32nd Street to 40th Street
Pavement rehabilitation is underway for Avenue 3-1/2E between 32nd Street and 40th Street. This project will include improvements to sidewalk ramps and storm drainage. Detour using either Avenue 3E or Avenue 4E. The project is scheduled for completion in October.
Avenue C, 16th Street to 18th Street
A contractor for the City of Yuma will replace approximately 1,000 feet of water transmission line under Avenue C between 16th Street and 18th Street. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction on Avenue C, and one phase of construction will affect the intersection of 16th Street and Avenue C. Work could start as early as mid-June and will complete in October.
Desert Springs Drive
Desert Springs Drive is closed between Desert Air Boulevard and Avenue 8-1/2E due to construction work on Fire Station 7. Detour using 34th Lane and Cactus Wren Way. This phase will complete following delivery of asphalt supplies, likely mid-June.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of June 12-16 will take place in the following areas.
Concrete Sidewalk Repairs
• Mesa Heights
Street Asphalt Patching
• Pacific Village Estates
Street Crack Seal
• Tamarack 4 and 5
Street Asphalt Grinding
• La Mesa Linda
• La Mesa Mobile Park
• Star Vista Estates
• Kennedy Lane, north of 24th Street
Lane Striping
• Avenue 4E south of 32nd Street
• Avenue 7E south of 32nd Street
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
Interstate 8, 4th Avenue to 16th Street (Caltrans)
Caltrans will refurbish the Interstate 8 bridge over the Colorado River, affecting traffic between 4th Avenue and 16th Street until September. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each span during the course of this project, with complete overnight closures during specific phases. During the overnight closures, detour using 4th Avenue and 16th Street. Message boards will indicate the precise dates of the overnight closures. Some sections of the driveway and parking lot of Gateway Park are closed to stage construction, as is a section of the pathway between Gateway Park and the East Wetlands. Daytime single-lane closures are possible on the Colorado River Bridge weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The on-ramps and off-ramps to and from 4th Avenue may be closed 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Westbound span closures are currently scheduled for 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on June 7 and June 8. Detour in both instances is 4th Avenue and 16th Street.
Fiber optic installations (Allo)
Communications line installations will take place in areas designated for utility easements within the City limits in the following areas:
• U.S. Highway 95
• Avenue B and County 18th Street
• 12th Street and 44th Avenue
• Downtown area: Court Street, 1st Street 2nd Avenue
• Pacific Avenue and 24th Street
• 32nd Street
• Riley Avenue
• 16th Street near Avenue D
• 24th Street east of 1st Avenue
• 24th Street between Avenue A and Avenue B
• 10th Avenue, 1900 block
• 7th Avenue, 3600 block
• Avenue 7-1/2E and 24th Place
• 600 block of W. 11th Street
Maiden Lane, between 1st Street and 2nd Street (Yuma County)
Through late October, a contractor will be conducting demolition work and right of way utility work. The project will prompt road closure of Maiden Lane between 1st Street and 2nd Street. Traffic control will be in place for detour route. Drivers are advised to drive with caution. Access commercial parking lots via Gila Street.
Avenue 9E, 24th Street (Southwest Gas)
Through late August, Southwest Gas crews will conduct pipe maintenance on the east mesa. Work will prompt a lane shift, reduced speed limit and a flagger on the Avenue 9E canal crossing just north of 24th Street.
Avenue 4E, 40th Street/County 12th Street (Kinder Morgan)
Starting May 2, Kinder Morgan will conduct gas line work in multiple locations south of 40th Street and east of Avenue 2E for 30 days. One phase will close the intersection of Avenue 4E with 40th Street/County 12th Street; for this phase, detour using either 32nd Street or County 13th Street and either Avenue 5E or Avenue 3-1/2E. Work is expected to complete by June 16.
4th Avenue, 32nd Street (Century Link)
Through early June, Century Link crews will access manholes in the area of 4th Avenue and 32nd Street. Work will prompt lane shifts, sidewalk closures and a reduced speed limit of 35 mph. Motorists are advised to drive with caution.
21st Drive, 28th Street to 32nd Street (Century Link)
Century Link’s contractor will conduct utility work along 21st Drive at 28th Street and between 30th Street and 32nd Street, as well as 28th Street and 23rd Avenue, resulting in temporary lane restrictions.
Avenue 8E, 36th Street (private contractor)
Roadway improvements in the La Vida subdivision will prompt a southbound lane closure on Avenue 8E in the vicinity of 34th Street to 36th Street, and a westbound lane closure of 36th Street between Avenue 8E and Dana Drive. Work is expected to conclude in mid-June.
32nd Street and Arizona Avenue (Quail)
Through June 9, isolated lane closures will take place at individual corners of the intersection of 32nd Street and Arizona Avenue for removal and replacement of sidewalk panels and ramps.
4th Avenue, 40th Street (Evans Concrete)
Through mid-June, northbound 4th Avenue will experience a lane closure north of 40th Street to accommodate road widening in preparation for Yuma Industrial Park.