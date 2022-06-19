A weekly list of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
Arizona Avenue, 10th Street to 16th Street
A contractor working for the City is installing a new water line on Arizona Avenue between 10th Street and 16th Street, including new fire hydrants, valves and water services. Arizona Avenue is now closed to all traffic between just north of 16th Street to 10th Street. Business access will be maintained. Work will not affect the intersection of 16th Street and Arizona Avenue.
Country Club Estates and Country Club Manor
Beginning June 20, a contractor working for the City will replace the asphalt in the Country Club Estates and Country Club Manor subdivisions. Project is expected to complete in mid-August. Residents are asked to find alternative parking on the dates listed below. Affected streets include the following:
•28th Place from Madison Avenue to just west of Arizona Avenue (June 23).
• Maple Way (June 24).
• Hacienda Drive (June 23).
• 1st Avenue between 28th Street and Catalina Drive (June 20).
• Fresno Avenue from Maple Way to Hacienda Drive (June 22).
• Maple Avenue from Maple Way to Hacienda Drive (June 21).
• Nogales Avenue from 28th Place to Hacienda Drive (June 22).
• Walnut Avenue from 28th Place to Hacienda Drive (June 21).
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of June 20-24 will take place in the following areas.
Street Crack Sealing
• Castle View subdivision, Danette Way from 26th Street to 24th Lane
• Castle View subdivision, 24th Lane from Vista Del Castillo Drive to Danette Way
Street Asphalt Grinding
• Pacific Avenue, 20th Street to 24th Street
• 14th Avenue from 8th Street to 16th Street
Street Asphalt Patching
• Pacific Avenue from 20th to 24th Street
• Pioneer Park
Lane Striping/pre-marking
Motorists should be cautious of wet paint in the following areas:
• Citywide striping between 16th Street to 32nd Street from Pacific Avenue to Avenue D.
• Redondo Center Drive from 16th Street to Harold C Giss Parkway
• 32nd Street from Avenue 3E to Catalina Drive
• Castle Dome Avenue from Yuma Palms Parkway to 8th Street.
• 12th Street from Castle Dome Avenue to Pacific Avenue
Sidewalk Concrete Repairs
• Country Meadows
• Yuma Catholic High School corridor
• Gary A. Knox Elementary School corridor
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
32nd Street, Arizona Avenue (SW Gas)
Through June 20, Southwest Gas crews will replace a gas line along 32nd Street and Arizona Avenue. Work will require lane restrictions, sidewalk closures and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
16th Street, Yuma Palms Parkway (Century Link)
Century Link crews will access a manhole for splicing. Work will require lane restrictions, sidewalk closure along 16th Street and Yuma Palms Parkway. Work is anticipated to be completed by July.
16th Street, Avenue 3E (APS)
Beginning June 27, APS crews will install a new overhead line and transformer along the south side of County 16th Street, east of Avenue 3E. Work is anticipated to be completed by early July.
24th Street, Avenue 7E to Araby Road (SW Gas)
Through early July, Southwest Gas crews will replace a gas line along 24th Street between Avenue 7E and Araby Road. Work will require lane shifts restrictions, sidewalk closures and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.