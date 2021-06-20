A weekly list of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
2nd Avenue, 8th Street to 13th Street
A contractor working for the City is reconstructing 2nd Avenue between 8th Street and 13th Street. Work includes replacing the existing asphalt, installing new water services and improving curbs, gutters and sidewalks.
2nd Avenue will be closed to all through traffic between 8th Street and 10th Street, with detours available for residential and business access. This phase of work will continue through mid-July.
Giss Parkway, Gila Street to Redondo Center Drive
A contractor working for the City will replace a water line and patching asphalt along Harold C. Giss Parkway between Gila Street to Redondo Center Drive.
Work will prompt lane restrictions and reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by June 22.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of June 21-25 will take place in the following areas.
Street Crack Sealing
• 28th Street from Avenue B to Avenue C.
• 20th Street from Avenue B to east dead end.
Street Asphalt Patching
• 16th Street to 18th Street from Crowder Avenue to Pendergast Avenue.
• 200 block of 18th Street.
• 1900 block of Dora Avenue.
Sidewalk Concrete Repairs
• 1400 block of 1st Avenue.
• 1200 block of 24th Street.
• 500 block of Magnolia Avenue.
• Paraiso Parkway and Dove Lane.
• 400 block of 7th Avenue.
• 400 block of 6th Avenue.
Crosswalk Maintenance
Drivers are asked to be cautious through work zone in the following area:
• Intersection of 16th Street and Sunridge Drive.
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
16th Street, between 1st Avenue to 3rd Avenue (Cent. Link)
Through mid-June, Century Link will work on communication lines along 16th Street between 1st Avenue and 3rd Avenue. Work will prompt a reduced speed limit of 35 mph, plus lane and sidewalk restrictions.
Araby Road at Mountain View Place (APS)
June 7-21, Araby Road will be reduced to a single lane with traffic assisted flaggers for APS power pole installation. Delays will be likely during these dates.
Avenue 3E, 38th Street (APS)
APS will work on existing poles along Avenue 3E and 38th Street. Delays will be likely during these dates. Work will prompt a reduced speed limit of 45 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by early July.
Catalina Drive, Country Club Drive (private)
Lane restrictions will take place near Catalina Drive and Country Club Drive for driveway, sidewalk and curb work. This is part of a larger private development project to be completed by late September.
32nd Street, Avenue 5E (SW Gas)
Through late June, Southwest Gas will work on gas lines requiring lane shifts along 32nd Street and Avenue 5E. Work will prompt reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Proceed through the area with caution.
Gila Street, 1st Street (SW Gas)
Through late June, Southwest Gas will work on gas lines requiring lane and parking restrictions along Gila Street and 1st Street. Proceed through the area with caution.
12th Street between Arizona Avenue and 1st Avenue (private)
Through late June, a contractor will working on a new storm drain, improve curbs and asphalt patching along 12th Street between Arizona Avenue and 1st Avenue. Proceed through the area with caution.
Avenue A, 24th Street (private)
Beginning June 11, contractor will pour new driveway access to a private property. Work will prompt lane shifts along Avenue A and reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by late June.
Various locations (APS)
Through December, APS will install new poles and streetlights in the areas listed below. Traffic control will be in place. Proceed through the area with caution.
• 22nd Street east of Arizona Avenue.
• 22nd Street between Walnut Street and 1st Avenue.
• 23rd Street between Kennedy Lane and Caron Avenue.
• 23rd Street between Walnut Street and Madison Avenue.
• George Street between 1st Avenue and 3rd Avenue.
• Lowell Drive between 1st Avenue and 3rd Avenue.
Avenue B, 11th-12th streets (APS)
Through late June, APS will replace a damaged switch along the west side of Avenue B between 11th Street to 12th Street. Work will prompt lane shifts on southbound Avenue B.
Lakin Avenue, Palo Verde (Desert Excavating)
Through June 25, Desert Excavating will install a new sewer line connection. Work will require full street closures: Lakin Avneue from 26th Street to Palo Verde Street, and Palo Verde Street from Avenue 3E to Avenue 2-1/2E. Traffic control will be in place to signal detour routes.