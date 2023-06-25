A weekly summary of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
North End pavement replacement project
Beginning June 26, a contractor working for the City will remove and replace street pavement, water lines, and ADA-standard sidewalk ramps on various streets in northern Yuma, roughly between Avenue A and 4th Avenue. Reconstruction work will take place on east-west roadways Colorado Street and 2nd Street, and on north-south roadways including 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th avenues. Detours will be available via 1st Street and 3rd Street. This project is expected to conclude in summer 2024.
First locations for work on this project are 6th Avenue and 4th Street. Local streets will be closed to through traffic, but access will be maintained for residents who live in the closed section.
32nd Street, Avenue B to Avenue C
A contractor for the City of Yuma is removing and replacing 32nd Street pavement between Avenue B and Avenue C and installing a new illuminating streetlight at 32nd Street and 28th Drive. The road is closed to traffic. Detour using 28th Street or 40th Street. The project is expected to be complete in early October.
Avenue 3-1/2E, 32nd Street to 40th Street
Pavement rehabilitation is underway for Avenue 3-1/2E between 32nd Street and 40th Street. This project will include improvements to sidewalk ramps and storm drainage. Detour using either Avenue 3E or Avenue 4E. The project is scheduled for completion in October.
Avenue C, 16th Street to 18th Street
A contractor for the City of Yuma is replacing approximately 1,000 feet of water transmission line under Avenue C between 16th Street and 18th Street. Currently, crews are working in the intersection of 16th Street and Avenue C. Alternate routes are recommended. Following this phase of construction, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction on Avenue C. Work is expected to complete in October.
Desert Springs Drive
Desert Springs Drive is closed between Desert Air Boulevard and Avenue 8-1/2E due to construction work on Fire Station 7. Detour using 34th Lane and Cactus Wren Way. This phase will complete following delivery of asphalt supplies, likely mid-June.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of June 26-30 will take place in the following areas.
Concrete Sidewalk Repairs
• Palmcroft Estates
• Vista Del Sol
Street Asphalt Patching
• Mesa Heights
Street Crack Seal
• Tamarack 5 and 7
Street Asphalt Grinding
• Mesa Heights
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
Interstate 8, 4th Avenue to 16th Street (Caltrans)
Caltrans will refurbish the Interstate 8 bridge over the Colorado River, affecting traffic between 4th Avenue and 16th Street until September. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each span during the course of this project, with complete overnight closures during specific phases. During the overnight closures, detour using 4th Avenue and 16th Street. Message boards will indicate the precise dates of the overnight closures. Some sections of the driveway and parking lot of Gateway Park are closed to stage construction, as is a section of the pathway between Gateway Park and the East Wetlands.
The westbound span will be closed 9 p.m. June 26 to 5 a.m. June 27. Single-lane closures are in place on the Colorado River Bridge 24 hours daily, with the eastbound span reopening as soon as June 22 and the westbound span reopening as soon as July 11. Vehicles on this bridge will be restricted to maximum 16-foot width.
Fiber optic installations (Allo)
Communications line installations will take place in areas designated for utility easements within the City limits in the following areas:
• U.S. Highway 95 and County 20th Street
• 32nd Street and Arizona Avenue
• 12th Street and 44th Avenue
• Pacific Avenue and 24th Street
• Pacific Avenue and 32nd Street
• 24th Street and 1st Avenue
• Catalina Drive, Big Curve area, and Arizona Avenue
• 26th Street and 1st Avenue A
• Clip Street, 11th Street and 12th Place
Maiden Lane, between 1st Street and 2nd Street (Yuma County)
Through late October, a contractor will be conducting demolition work and right of way utility work. The project will prompt road closure of Maiden Lane between 1st Street and 2nd Street. Traffic control will be in place for detour route. Drivers are advised to drive with caution. Access commercial parking lots via Gila Street.
Avenue 9E, 24th Street (Southwest Gas)
Through late August, Southwest Gas crews will conduct pipe maintenance on the east mesa. Work will prompt a lane shift, reduced speed limit and a flagger on the Avenue 9E canal crossing just north of 24th Street.
21st Drive, 28th Street to 32nd Street (Century Link)
Century Link’s contractor will conduct utility work along 21st Drive at 28th Street and between 30th Street and 32nd Street, as well as 28th Street and 23rd Avenue, resulting in temporary lane restrictions.
Avenue 8E, 36th Street (private contractor)
Roadway improvements in the La Vida subdivision will prompt a southbound lane closure on Avenue 8E in the vicinity of 34th Street to 36th Street, and a westbound lane closure of 36th Street between Avenue 8E and Dana Drive. Work is expected to conclude in mid-June.
4th Avenue, 40th Street (Evans Concrete)
Through mid-June, northbound 4th Avenue will experience a lane closure north of 40th Street to accommodate road widening in preparation for Yuma Industrial Park.
32nd Street, Avenue B to 21st Drive (Southwest Gas)
Beginning July 1, Southwest Gas crews will conduct gas line replacement work. Work will prompt a lane shift, and reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by late December.
Avenue A, 32nd Street (Southwest Gas)
Through late July, Southwest Gas crews will conduct valve maintenance work. Work will prompt a lane shift along Avenue A and 32nd Street and reduced speed limit of 25 mph.