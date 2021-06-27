A weekly list of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
2nd Avenue, 8th Street to 13th Street
A contractor working for the City is reconstructing 2nd Avenue between 8th Street and 13th Street. Work includes replacing the existing asphalt, installing new water services and improving curbs, gutters and sidewalks.
2nd Avenue will be closed to all through traffic between 8th Street and 10th Street, with detours available for residential and business access. This phase of work will continue through mid-July.
Giss Parkway, Gila Street to Redondo Center Drive
A contractor working for the City will replace a water line and patching asphalt along Harold C. Giss Parkway between Gila Street to Redondo Center Drive.
Work will prompt lane restrictions and reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by mid-July.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of June 28 through July 2 will take place in the following areas.
Street Crack Sealing
• 20th Street from Avenue B to east end.
• Edenwood section 1.
Street Asphalt Patching
• 1900 block of Avenue D.
• 16th Street and 45th Avenue to west City limits.
• Engler Avenue from San Marcos Drive to 24th Street.
• Meadowbrook subdivision.
• 2736 W. Olivewood.
• 2726 W. Oakwood.
• 25th Place and 26th Drive.
Sidewalk Concrete Repairs
• 3300 block of west 28th Street.
• 15th Street and 7th Avenue.
• 1300 block of 7th Ave.
• 1500 block of Avenue A.
• 3700 block of 27th Lane.
Crosswalk Maintenance
Drivers are asked to be cautious through work zone in the following area:
• Citywide school zones.
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
Avenue 3E, 38th Street (APS)
APS will work on existing poles along Avenue 3E and 38th Street. Delays will be likely during these dates. Work will prompt a reduced speed limit of 45 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by early July.
Catalina Drive, Country Club Drive (private)
Lane restrictions will take place near Catalina Drive and Country Club Drive for driveway, sidewalk and curb work. This is part of a larger private development project to be completed by late September.
32nd Street, Avenue 5E (SW Gas)
Through late June, Southwest Gas will work on gas lines requiring lane shifts along 32nd Street and Avenue 5E. Work will prompt reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Proceed through the area with caution.
Giss Parkway, Gila Street to 4th Avenue (SW Gas)
Through late June, Southwest Gas will work on gas lines requiring lane restrictions along eastbound Giss Parkway between Gila Street and 4th Avenue. Proceed through the area with caution.
12th Street between Arizona Avenue and 1st Avenue (private)
Through late June, a contractor will working on a new storm drain, improve curbs and asphalt patching along 12th Street between Arizona Avenue and 1st Avenue. Proceed through the area with caution.
Avenue A, 24th Street (private)
Beginning June 11, contractor will pour new driveway access to a private property. Work will prompt lane shifts along Avenue A and reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by late June.
Various locations (APS)
Through December, APS will install new poles and streetlights in the areas listed below. Traffic control will be in place. Proceed through the area with caution.
• 22nd Street east of Arizona Avenue.
• 22nd Street between Walnut Street and 1st Avenue.
• 23rd Street between Kennedy Lane and Caron Avenue.
• 23rd Street between Walnut Street and Madison Avenue.
• George Street between 1st Avenue and 3rd Avenue.
• Lowell Drive between 1st Avenue and 3rd Avenue.
Avenue B, 11th-12th streets (APS)
Through late June, APS will replace a damaged switch along the west side of Avenue B between 11th Street to 12th Street. Work will prompt lane shifts on southbound Avenue B.