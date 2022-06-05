A weekly list of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
Arizona Avenue, 10th Street to 16th Street
A contractor working for the City is installing a new water line on Arizona Avenue between 10th Street and 16th Street, including new fire hydrants, valves and water services. Arizona Avenue is now closed to all traffic between just north of 16th Street to 10th Street. Business access will be maintained. Work will not affect the intersection of 16th Street and Arizona Avenue.
24th Street and Ridgeview Drive/Parkview Loop – June 6-8
The City of Yuma will conduct traffic signal construction at 24th Street and Ridgeview Drive/Parkview Loop June 6-8. Backups and delays are possible on 24th Street during this time as traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction. Traffic from Ridgeview and from Parkview will be detoured away from 24th Street.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of June 6-10 will take place in the following areas:
Street Crack Sealing
• Ocotillo subdivision 3.
Street Asphalt Grinding
• Suncrest Estates.
Street Asphalt Patching
• South of 3rd Street and west of 4th Avenue.
Lane Striping/pre-marking
Motorists should be cautious of wet paint in the following areas:
• Citywide striping between 16th Street to 32nd Street from 4th Avenue to Avenue D.
Sidewalk Concrete Repairs
• Townsend Tract Subdivision.
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
32nd Street, Arizona Avenue (SW Gas)
Through June 20, Southwest Gas crews will replace a gas line along 32nd Street and Arizona Avenue. Work will require lane restrictions, sidewalk closures and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
16th Street, Yuma Palms Parkway (Century Link)
Century Link crews will access a manhole for splicing. Work will require lane restrictions, sidewalk closure along 16th Street and Yuma Palms Parkway. Work is anticipated to be completed by July.
Avenue B, 32nd Street to 30th Street (DPE)
Through June 10, driveway construction will require the closure of the right northbound lane of Avenue B between 32nd and the 30th Street alignment.
Avenue 3E, MCAS Main Gate (SW Gas)
Through June 6, gas line work will require a right lane restriction on southbound Avenue 3E approaching the MCAS Yuma Main Gate.