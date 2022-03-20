A weekly list of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
28th Drive, 30th Street to 31st Place
28th Drive remains closed between 30th Street and 30th Place due to a failed storm drain. Starting Feb. 21, a three-month repair and replacement project will take place between 30th Street and 31st Place, with the first phase requiring 28th Drive to be closed to through traffic between 30th Street and 31st Street. Driveway access will be maintained. Residents of the Las Casitas subdivision will need to detour using 28th Street. No impact is expected to 32nd Street traffic.
North Frontage Road, Avenue 9E to Avenue 10E
A contractor working for the City will reconstruct pavement on North Frontage Road starting at Avenue 9E and working east toward Avenue 10E. Subsequent work will reconstruct Avenue 10E from North Frontage toward 28th Street. This project will involve full road closures in sections that will at times require long detours. Motorists should plan on extra time, particularly with pickups and drop-offs at Sunrise Elementary and Ron Watson Middle schools, and familiarize themselves with detour routes including Araby Road and Fortuna Road for north-south traffic and 24th Street, 28th Street and South Frontage Road or Interstate 8 for east-west traffic.
North Frontage Road is closed between Avenue 9E and Del Mar Road, with this phase of work to continue through approximately late March.
Yuma Commerce Center sewer line extension – 7E closure
A contractor working for the City is installing a sewer line extension, new sewer manholes and new sewer line services in the Yuma Commerce Center. Currently, Avenue 7E is closed to all traffic between 30th Street and 32nd Street for sewer line and manhole installation. Business access detour is from the west end of 30th Street via Araby Road or from North Frontage Road/Avenue 8E from the east end of 30th Street.
Beginning Thursday, March 17, 30th Street will be closed to all traffic between Avenue 7E and Commerce Center Drive. There will be access to all businesses in the area from Avenue 7E, 29th Street and Commerce Center Drive.
Arizona Avenue, Palo Verde Street and Country Club Drive
A contractor is making improvements to roadways, underground utility lines and sidewalks along Arizona Avenue from Palo Verde Street to Country Club Drive. Parking, streets and sidewalks will experience temporary closures. Work will occur between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays. Expected completion will be in late March.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of March 21-25 will take place in the following areas.
Street Crack Sealing
•Desert Ridge subdivision, section 2.
•Tamarack subdivision, sections 2 and 3.
•Melody Court Mobile Park.
Street Asphalt Grinding
•Lowell Manor, sections 1-3.
Street Asphalt Patching
•Mesa Heights subdivision.
•College Park, sections 1-4.
Sidewalk Concrete Repairs
•Yuma Townsite.
•Townsend Tract subdivision.
Traffic Lane Striping
•1st Street from Avenue A to Avenue B.
•3rd Street from Avenue A to Avenue B.
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
24th Street, Avenue A (contractor)
A contractor will pour concrete, a landscape wall, and other amenities. Work will prompt lane restrictions along 24th Street and Avenue A, a sidewalk closure and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by early May 2022.
Pacific Avenue, 24th Street (Century Link)
Century Link will perform communication line work along Pacific Avenue and 24th Street. Work will prompt lane shifts and reduced speed limit of 35 mph. Work should be completed by mid-March.
16th Street, Avenue B (Century Link)
Through as late as mid-March, Century Link will conduct manhole work at 16th Street and Avenue B will prompt lane shifts and a reduced speed limit of 35 mph.
Avenue B, 20th Street (Century Link)
Through as late as the end of April, Century Link will conduct manhole work on Avenue B approaching 20th Street, requiring lane closure and left turn restrictions at 20th Street.
Arizona Avenue, 18th Street to 24th Street (Century Link)
Beginning Feb. 29, Century Link will conduct manhole work on Arizona Avenue and 18th Street, requiring lane shifts and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by late May.
8th Street, Avenue B (SW Gas)
Southwest Gas crews will perform leak repair in a valve along 8th Street and Avenue B. Work will require lane shifts, sidewalk closures and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.. Work is expected to take place through early April.
24th Street, Arizona Avenue (SW Gas)
Southwest Gas crews will perform valve maintenance work along 24th Street and Arizona Avenue. Work will require lane shifts, sidewalk closures and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.. Work is expected to take place through early April.
5th Street, 6th Avenue to 8th Avenue (APS)
Beginning March 15, APS crews will perform routine maintenance along 5th Street from 6th Avenue to 8th Avenue. Work will require a road closure anticipated to be completed by March 19.
24th Street, Ridgeview Drive to Elks Lane (Century Link)
Century Link crews will access a manhole for splicing. Work will require lane shifts on 24th Street from Ridgeview Drive to Elks Lane. Work is anticipated to be completed by late May.