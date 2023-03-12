A weekly summary of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
32nd Street, East Main Canal
The East Main Canal linear park trail crossing at 32nd Street is closed. Pedestrians will be routed east to 15th Avenue to use the signalized crossing of 32nd Street there.
A contractor working for the City is constructing improvements to the crossing of the East Main Canal multi-use pathway at 32nd Street. Improvements include installing a HAWK beacon and traffic signal, making sidewalk improvements and installing bollards and signage. Work is paused while awaiting delivery of supplies. Project is expected to be complete by late March.
Pavement Preservation Program
Slurry seal operations will take place in the following locations in the coming week:
March 15:
• 2nd Avenue from 1st Street to northern end.
• 24th Street from 45th Way to Avenue D.
March 16:
• 21st Place from 36th Drive to 33rd Drive.
• 20th Lane from 36th Drive to 34th Drive.
• 19th Lane from 36th Drive to 33rd Drive.
• 24th Drive from 11th Street to southern endpoint.
• 23rd Drive from 11th Street to southern endpoint.
• 11th Street from Avenue B to Greentree Drive.
• 22nd Avenue from 13th Place to southern endpoint.
• Sidewinder Avenue from Del Oro Lane to Del Sol Lane.
• Sidewinder Avenue from Del Plata Lane to Del Sol Lane.
• 20th Place from 36th Drive to 34th Drive.
• 24th Street from 45th Avenue to 45th Way.
March 17:
• 21st Street from 36th Drive to 33rd Drive.
• 33rd Drive from 21st Street to 21st Place.
• Greentree Drive from 11th Street to end cul-de-sac.
• 11th Street from Greentree Drive to 22nd Drive.
• 22nd Drive from 11th Street to 12th Street.
• 19th Place from 36th Drive to 33rd Drive.
March 18:
• 32nd Street from 4th Avenue to Avenue A.
• 4th Avenue extension from 32nd Street to 4th Avenue.
• Arizona Avenue from 24th Street to 22nd Street.
March 19:
• 32nd Street from Avenue A to 4th Avenue.
Avenue A from 40th Street to 4th Avenue. At this section of road there will be a 24-hour hard closure for crews to perform the necessary maintenance upgrades. Message board will be in place to notify traveling public in advance. Please follow traffic control.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of March 13-17 will take place in the following areas.
Concrete Sidewalk Repairs
• Old World Village.
• Tillman Estates.
Street Asphalt Grinding
• Arizona Avenue, 22nd Street to 24th Street.
• 24th Street at 45th Way.
Thermalplastic Intersection operations
• Avenue B and 11th Street
• 24th Street at 45th Way.
• 24th Street at 46th Drive.
• Arizona Avenue and 24th Street.
• Arizona Avenue and 22nd Street.
• Avenue A and Airport Loop.
• Avenue A and 40th Street.
Striping operations
• 24th Street from Avenue C to Avenue D.
• Arizona Avenue from 16th Street to 24th Street.
• Avenue A from 40th Street to Airport Loop.
• Citywide striping between Araby Road and Avenue 10E.
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
Interstate 8, 4th Avenue to 16th Street (Caltrans)
Caltrans will refurbish the Interstate 8 bridge over the Colorado River, affecting traffic between 4th Avenue and 16th Street until September. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each span during the course of this project, with complete overnight closures during specific phases. During the overnight closures, detour using 4th Avenue and 16th Street. Message boards will indicate the precise dates of the overnight closures. Some sections of the driveway and parking lot of Gateway Park are closed to stage construction, as is a section of the pathway between Gateway Park and the East Wetlands.
Fiber optic installations (Allo)
Communications line installations will take place in areas designated for utility easements in the coming week in the following neighborhoods:
• Areas near 12th Street and Avenue B, including Galahad Manor and the Groves.
• Rancho Sereno.
• 24th Street, Kennedy to Mary.
4th Avenue, 18th Street to 19th Street (APS)
APS crews will conduct cable repair along 4th Avenue from 18th Street to 19th Street. Work will prompt lane restrictions and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
Maiden Lane, between 1st Street and 2nd Street (Yuma County)
Through late October, a contractor will be conducting demolition work and right of way utility work. The project will prompt road closure of Maiden Lane between 1st Street and 2nd Street. Traffic control will be in place for detour route. Drivers are advised to drive with caution.
Avenue 3E, 24th Street to Palo Verde Street (Charter Communications)
Through mid-March, communication line work will prompt lane shifts along Avenue 3E from 24th Street to Palo Verde Street. In addition, speed limit will be reduced to 25 mph and sidewalks will be closed.
Gila Ridge Road, Avenue 3E (private contractor)
Through late April, a contractor will perform utility work and road construction along Gila Ridge Road and Avenue 3E. Work will prompt lane restrictions. Traffic control will be in place for a detour route. Motorists are advised to drive with caution.
4th Avenue, 24th Street to 25th Street (Unitechz)
Beginning Feb. 28, a contractor will install fiber optic cable and conduit along a perimeter at 4th Avenue between 24th Street to 25th Street. Work will prompt lane restrictions. Traffic control will be in place for a detour route. Motorists are advised to drive with caution.
Castle Dome Avenue (Allo Communications)
Beginning March 2, a contractor will install fiber optic cable and conduit along a Castle Dome Avenue at the corner lot near Hampton Inn. Work will prompt a sidewalk closure in the area. Project is expected to be completed by early September. Please follow all traffic control. Motorists are advised to drive with caution.
Palo Verde Street (Century Link)
Beginning March 9, Century Link crews will access manholes. Work will prompt lane shifts and reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by mid-May. Motorists are advised to drive with caution.