By the City of Yuma
City Projects
Palo Verde Street, Catalina Drive to Arizona Avenue
Road and sidewalk improvements in the areas surrounding Catalina Drive and Palo Verde Street, east of 4th Avenue to 32nd Street, and north along Palo Verde Street are approaching completion.Paving and raising utility covers to grade level will take place the week of March 8, followed by installation of temporary pavement markings. Local traffic on Catalina Drive should drive with caution. Through traffic should still plan on using the big curve to get around that area.
32nd Street and Avenue 2-1/2E
The City will conduct manhole work and concrete replacement causing the closure of Avenue 2-1/2E north of 32nd Street. Traffic on 32nd Street will not be affected. Through traffic on Avenue 2-1/2E should detour using Avenue 3E or Pacific Avenue.
24th Street and Avenue C
Drivers are advised to be aware of traffic control changes at the intersection of 24th Street and Avenue C. Protected permissive left turn control will be activated in the north, east and westbound approaches to the intersection. Please be observant of the new traffic signals.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of March 15-19 will take place in the following areas:
Street Crack Sealing
• Sierra Sunset subdivision, sections 8 and 9.
• 28th Street from Avenue D to 45th Avenue.
Street Asphalt Patching
• Timmons subdivision between 10th Street to 8th Street from 14th Avenue to Avenue A.
Sidewalk Concrete Repairs
• 1100 block of Redondo Center Drive.
• Concrete median repair at the intersection of Giss Parkway and 2nd Avenue.
Street Lane Striping
Drivers are asked to be cautious of wet paint on the roadway in the following areas:
• East city limits between Avenue 3E to Avenue 10E from 16th Street to 40th Street.
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
Avenue 3E, City 40th Street to County 13th Street (Yuma County)
Avenue 3E will be closed 5:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 17 from city 40th Street to County 13th Street. Yuma County Public Works will patch asphalt on the roadway.
Magnolia Avenue, 7th Street (SW Gas)
Southwest Gas will work on gas lines. This three-month project will require lane shifts along Magnolia Avenue at 7th Street. Completion is expected by the end of March.
4th Avenue, 22nd Street to 23rd Street (Cent. Link)
Through late March, Century Link will perform work along 4th Avenue between 22nd Street and 23rd Street. Work will prompt a reduced speed limit of 25 mph, plus lane and sidewalk restrictions.
16th Street, Avenue C (Cent. Link)
Through March, Century Link will work on communication lines at the intersection of 16th Street and Avenue C. Work will prompt reduced speed limit of 35 mph.
Avenue C, 22nd Place (Cent. Link)
Century Link will work on communication lines along Avenue C and 22nd Place. Work will prompt a reduced speed limit of 25 mph, plus lane and sidewalk restrictions. Work is anticipated to be completed by late March.
Country Club Drive, Del Mar Avenue to Catalina Drive (Desert Excavating)
Desert Excavating will perform water and sewer work prompting road closure along Country Club Drive between Del Mar Avenue and Catalina Drive. Traffic control will be in place indicating detours. Proceed through area with caution.
4th Avenue, 32nd Street (Cent. Link)
Through late April, Century Link will work on communication lines along 4th Avenue and 32nd Street. Work will require lance shifts and reduced speed limit of 35 mph. Proceed through the area with caution.
Catalina Drive, 8th Avenue (Cent. Link)
Century Link will work on communication lines along Catalina Drive and 8th Avenue. Work will prompt a reduced speed limit of 25 mph, plus lane and sidewalk restrictions. Work is anticipated to be completed by late April.
Arizona Avenue, 16th Street to 21st Street (Cent. Link)
Century Link will work on communication lines along Arizona Avenue between 16th Street to 21st Street. Work will prompt lane shifts and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by early May.
Avenue A, 28th Street (APS)
Through mid-May, APS will relocate existing steel pole and power lines. Work will require lane shifts and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
Avenue 3E, 40th Street (SW Gas)
Through mid-April, Southwest Gas will work on gas lines requiring lane shifts along Avenue 3E and 40th Street. Proceed through the area with caution.
32nd Street, Avenue B (Unitechz Communications)
Beginning March 12, Unitechz Communications will work on a utility pole along 32nd Street east of Avenue B. Work will prompt lane restrictions and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by late April.