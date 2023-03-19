A weekly summary of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
32nd Street, East Main Canal
The East Main Canal linear park trail crossing at 32nd Street is closed. Pedestrians will be routed east to 15th Avenue to use the signalized crossing of 32nd Street there.
A contractor working for the City is constructing improvements to the crossing of the East Main Canal multi-use pathway at 32nd Street. Improvements include installing a HAWK beacon and traffic signal, making sidewalk improvements and installing bollards and signage. Work is paused while awaiting delivery of supplies. Project is expected to be complete by late March.
Desert Springs Drive
Desert Springs Drive is closed between Desert Air Boulevard and Avenue 8-1/2E as part of the early construction work on Fire Station 7. Detour using 34th Lane and Cactus Wren Way. This phase will complete by the last week of March.
Pavement Preservation Program
Slurry seal operations will take place in the following locations in the coming week:
March 18:
• 32nd Street from 4th Avenue to Avenue A.
• 4th Avenue extension from 32nd Street to 4th Avenue.
• Arizona Avenue from 24th Street to 22nd Street.
March 19:
• 32nd Street from Avenue A to 4th Avenue.
• Avenue A from 40th Street to 4th Avenue. At this section of road there will be a 24-hour hard closure for crews to perform the necessary maintenance upgrades. Message board will be in place to notify traveling public in advance. Please follow traffic control.
March 20:
• Green Tree Drive from 11th Street to north end.
• 11th Street from 22nd Drive to 23rd Drive.
• 22nd Drive from 11th Street to 12th Street.
• 19th Place from 33rd Drive to 36th Drive.
• 36th Drive from 19th Place to 20th Street.
• 21st Street from 36th Drive to 34th Drive.
• 33rd Drive from 21st Street to 21st Place.
• 34th Drive from 20th Street to 21st Street.
• 33rd Drive from 21st Place to 21st Lane.
• 21st Lane from 33rd Drive to 36th Drive.
• Coyote Avenue from Del Oro Lane to Dos Pesos Lane.
• Coyote Avenue from Del Plata Lane to Del Sol Lane.
• Roadrunner Lane from Del Oro Lane to Dos Pesos Lane.
• Roadrunner Lane from Del Plata Lane to Del Sol Lane.
March 22:
• Coyote Avenue from Del Oro Lane to Dos Pesos Lane.
• Coyote Avenue from Del Plata Lane to Del Sol Lane.
• Roadrunner Lane from Del Oro Lane to Dos Pesos Lane.
• Roadrunner Lane from Del Plata Lane to Del Sol Lane.
• 33rd Drive from 18th Lane to 20th Street.
• 34th Drive from 20th Street to 21st Street.
• 33rd Drive from 21st Street to 21st Lane.
• 21st Lane from 33rd Drive to 36th Drive.
• 22nd Drive from 13th Place to south end.
• 23rd Drive from 13th Place to south end.
March 23:
• 24th Drive from 13th Place to south end.
• 24th Avenue from 13th Place to south end.
• 36th Drive from 20th Street to 21st Lane.
• Javalina Avenue from Del Oro Lane to Del Sol Lane.
• Cottontail Lane from Del Oro Lane to Del Sol Lane.
• 25th Lane from 31st Avenue to 31st Drive.
• 31st Drive from 24th Road to 25th Place.
• 25th Place from 31st Drive to 32nd Avenue.
• Parkway Drive from Ridgeview Drive to north end.
• 22nd Street from 14th Avenue to Ridgeview Drive.
March 24:
• 13th Place from Avenue B to 22nd Avenue.
• Ridgeview Drive from Parkway Drive to 14th Avenue.
• 22nd Street from 14th Avenue to Ridgeview Drive.
• Del Oro Lane from Quail Avenue to Sidewinder Avenue.
• Whitewing Avenue from Del Oro Lane to Del Plata Lane.
• Quail Avenue from Del Oro Lane to Dos Pesos Lane.
• 24th Road from 31st Drive to 32nd Avenue.
• 32nd Avenue from 24th Road to 26th Street.
• 26th Place from 32nd Avenue to 31st Drive.
• 31st Drive from 26th Place to 27th Lane.
• 27th Street from 31st Avenue to 31st Drive.
March 25:
• 32nd Street from Avenue A to 4th Avenue.
• 4th Avenue extension from 4th Avenue curve to 32nd Street.
• Avenue C from 12th Street to 16th Street.
March 26:
• 32nd Street from Avenue A to 4th Avenue.
• 4th Avenue extension from 4th Avenue curve to 32nd Street.
• Avenue C from 12th Street to 16th Street.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of March 20-24 will take place in the following areas.
Street Crack Sealing
• 24th Street at Araby Road.
Concrete Sidewalk Repairs
• Sierra Montana.
• Vista Del Sol.
Street Asphalt Grinding
• Avenue 8E from 32nd Street to Avenue 9E on Frontage Road.
Thermal plastic Intersection operations
• Avenue A, 40th Street to Airport Loop.
Striping operations
• Avenue A from 40th Street to Airport Loop.
• Citywide striping between Araby Road and Avenue 10E.
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
Interstate 8, 4th Avenue to 16th Street (Caltrans)
Caltrans will refurbish the Interstate 8 bridge over the Colorado River, affecting traffic between 4th Avenue and 16th Street until September. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each span during the course of this project, with complete overnight closures during specific phases. During the overnight closures, detour using 4th Avenue and 16th Street. Message boards will indicate the precise dates of the overnight closures. Some sections of the driveway and parking lot of Gateway Park are closed to stage construction, as is a section of the pathway between Gateway Park and the East Wetlands.
Fiber optic installations (Allo)
Communications line installations will take place in areas designated for utility easements in the coming week in the following neighborhoods:
• Areas near the Groves.
• Avenue C and 20th Street.
• Rancho Sereno.
• Riverside Drive.
Maiden Lane, between 1st Street and 2nd Street (Yuma County)
Through late October, a contractor will be conducting demolition work and right of way utility work. The project will prompt road closure of Maiden Lane between 1st Street and 2nd Street. Traffic control will be in place for detour route. Drivers are advised to drive with caution.
Avenue 3E, 24th Street to Palo Verde Street (Charter Communications)
Through mid-March, communication line work will prompt lane shifts along Avenue 3E from 24th Street to Palo Verde Street. In addition, speed limit will be reduced to 25 mph and sidewalks will be closed.
Gila Ridge Road, Avenue 3E (private contractor)
Through late April, a contractor will perform utility work and road construction along Gila Ridge Road and Avenue 3E. Work will prompt lane restrictions. Traffic control will be in place for a detour route. Motorists are advised to drive with caution.
4th Avenue, 24th Street to 25th Street (Unitechz)
Beginning Feb. 28, a contractor will install fiber optic cable and conduit along a perimeter at 4th Avenue between 24th Street to 25th Street. Work will prompt lane restrictions. Traffic control will be in place for a detour route. Motorists are advised to drive with caution.
Castle Dome Avenue (Allo Communications)
Beginning March 2, a contractor will install fiber optic cable and conduit along a Castle Dome Avenue at the corner lot near Hampton Inn. Work will prompt a sidewalk closure in the area. Project is expected to be completed by early September. Please follow all traffic control. Motorists are advised to drive with caution.
Palo Verde Street (Century Link)
Beginning March 9, Century Link crews will access manholes. Work will prompt lane shifts and reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by mid-May. Motorists are advised to drive with caution.
Araby Road, 32nd Street to I-8 (ADOT)
Crews will drill into the roadway for utility work, prompting lane restrictions on Araby Road from 32nd Street to Interstate 8. Work is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 21. Traffic will be reduced to one lane each direction.