By the City of Yuma
A weekly list of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
Palo Verde Street, Catalina Drive to Arizona Avenue
Road and sidewalk improvements in the areas surrounding Catalina Drive and Palo Verde Street, east of 4th Avenue to 32nd Street, and north along Palo Verde Street are approaching completion and traffic control has been removed except for areas where workers are raising utility covers to grade level. Installation of temporary pavement markings follows.
Drivers should be aware of the new roundabout at Catalina Drive and Palo Verde Street; yield to vehicles that are already in the traffic circle.
24th Street and Avenue C
Drivers are advised to be aware of traffic control changes at the intersection of 24th Street and Avenue C. Protected permissive left turn control will be activated in the north, east and westbound approaches to the intersection. Please be observant of the new traffic signals.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of March 22-26 will take place in the following areas:
Street Crack Sealing
• Sierra Sunset subdivision, section 7.
• Avenue B from 8th Street to 3rd Street.
• 28th Street from Avenue D to 45th Avenue.
• Barkley Ranch Avenue from 32nd Street to 28th Street.
Street Asphalt Patching
• Cibola Heights, section 1.
• Sierra Sunset, section 7.
Sidewalk Concrete Repairs
• Barkley Ranch subdivision.
• 4874 W. 30th Place.
• 3013 S. 47th Lane.
• 2967 S. 47th Avenue.
• 2981 S. 47th Avenue.
• 3046 S. 47th Drive.
• 6th Avenue and 37th Place.
Street Lane Striping
Drivers are asked to be cautious of wet paint on the roadway in the following areas:
• 1st Street to 8th Street from Gila Street to West city limits
Spring slurry seal and oil seal
The City’s spring applications of slurry seal and oil seal is scheduled for March 29 through May 7. Details regarding major roadways will come in future editions of the Road Report. To find complete details of locations for affected roads and subdivisions, including maps, visit the Pavement Preservation page of the City’s website.
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
Magnolia Avenue, 7th Street (SW Gas)
Southwest Gas will work on gas lines. This three-month project will require lane shifts along Magnolia Avenue at 7th Street. Completion is expected by the end of March.
4th Avenue, 22nd Street to 23rd Street (Cent. Link)
Through late March, Century Link will perform work along 4th Avenue between 22nd Street and 23rd Street. Work will prompt a reduced speed limit of 25 mph, plus lane and sidewalk restrictions.
Avenue C, 22nd Place (Cent. Link)
Century Link will work on communication lines along Avenue C and 22nd Place. Work will prompt a reduced speed limit of 25 mph, plus lane and sidewalk restrictions. Work is anticipated to be completed by late March.
4th Avenue, 32nd Street (Cent. Link)
Through late April, Century Link will work on communication lines along 4th Avenue and 32nd Street. Work will require lance shifts and reduced speed limit of 35 mph. Proceed through the area with caution.
Catalina Drive, 8th Avenue (Cent. Link)
Century Link will work on communication lines along Catalina Drive and 8th Avenue. Work will prompt a reduced speed limit of 25 mph, plus lane and sidewalk restrictions. Work is anticipated to be completed by late April.
Arizona Avenue, 16th Street to 21st Street (Cent. Link)
Century Link will work on communication lines along Arizona Avenue between 16th Street to 21st Street. Work will prompt lane shifts and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by early May.
Avenue A, 28th Street (APS)
Through mid-May, APS will relocate existing steel pole and power lines. Work will require lane shifts and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
Avenue 3E, 40th Street (SW Gas)
Through mid-April, Southwest Gas will work on gas lines requiring lane shifts along Avenue 3E and 40th Street. Proceed through the area with caution.
32nd Street, Avenue B (Unitechz Communications)
Beginning March 12, Unitechz Communications will work on a utility pole along 32nd Street east of Avenue B. Work will prompt lane restrictions and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by late April.