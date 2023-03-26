City Projects
32nd Street, Arizona Avenue
The City of Yuma Public Works Department and its contractor are scheduled to upgrade traffic signals at this intersection March 27 through March 31. Traffic on 32nd Street will be allowed continuous flow through the intersection during the construction. Arizona Avenue traffic will be “right turn only” with stop sign control during this work. Those wishing to use Arizona Avenue to conduct a left turn onto 32nd Street should detour instead to Pacific Avenue or Catalina Drive.
32nd Street, Avenue A through Big Curve area
The City of Yuma and its contractor will apply the final coal of slurry seal to 32nd St from the Big Curve to Avenue A and the small portion of 4th Ave extension this weekend. The portion of 4th Avenue extension between 4th Avenue (north intersection of Big Curve) and 32nd Street will be closed to all traffic on Saturday, March 25. Traffic on 32nd Street will be reduced by one lane in each direction. Work on outside lanes will be completed Saturday and the inside lanes Sunday, March 26. The section of 4th Avenue will be open on Sunday. There will be lane constraints until at least 1 p.m. on Saturday and possibly later on Sunday.
32nd Street, East Main Canal
The East Main Canal linear park trail crossing at 32nd Street is closed. Pedestrians will be routed east to 15th Avenue to use the signalized crossing of 32nd Street there.
A contractor working for the City is constructing improvements to the crossing of the East Main Canal multi-use pathway at 32nd Street. Improvements include installing a HAWK beacon and traffic signal, making sidewalk improvements and installing bollards and signage. Work is paused while awaiting delivery of supplies. Project is expected to be complete by late March.
Desert Springs Drive
Desert Springs Drive is closed between Desert Air Boulevard and Avenue 8-1/2E as part of the early construction work on Fire Station 7. Detour using 34th Lane and Cactus Wren Way. This phase will complete by the last week of March.
Pavement Preservation Program
Slurry seal operations will take place in the following locations in the coming week:
March 26:
• 32nd Street from Avenue A to 4th Avenue.
4th Avenue extension from 4th Avenue curve to 32nd Street.
• Avenue C from 12th Street to 16th Street.
March 30:
• 13th Place from Avenue B to 22nd Avenue.
• Ridgeview Drive from 14th Avenue to east end cul-de-sac.
• Dos Pesos Lane from Quail Avenue to Whitewing Avenue.
• Quail Avenue from Del Plata Lane to Dos Pesos Lane.
• Whitewing Avenue from Dos Pesos Lane to Del Plata Lane.
• 31st Avenue from 24th Street to 26th Street.
• 32nd Avenue from 26th Street to 27th Lane.
March 31:
• 13th Place from Avenue B to 22nd Avenue.
• 18th Place from 14th Avenue to Avenue A.
• Whitewing Avenue from Del Plata Lane to Del Sol Lane.
• Quail Avenue from Del Plata Lane to Del Sol Lane.
• Del Sol Lane from Whitewing Avenue to Quail Avenue.
• 31st Avenue from 26th Street to 28th Street.
April 2:
• Araby Blaisdell Road from Avenue 9E to east end.
• Avenue 9E from North Frontage Road to 24th Street.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of March 27-31 will take place in the following areas.
Street Crack Sealing
• 24th Street at Araby Road.
Concrete Sidewalk Repairs
• Sierra Montana.
• Vista Del Sol.
Street Asphalt Grinding
• Avenue 8E from 32nd Street to Avenue 9E on Frontage Road.
Thermal plastic Intersection operations
• Avenue A, 40th Street to Airport Loop.
Striping operations
• Avenue A from 40th Street to Airport Loop.
• Citywide striping between Araby Road and Avenue 10E.
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
Interstate 8, 4th Avenue to 16th Street (Caltrans)
Caltrans will refurbish the Interstate 8 bridge over the Colorado River, affecting traffic between 4th Avenue and 16th Street until September. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each span during the course of this project, with complete overnight closures during specific phases. During the overnight closures, detour using 4th Avenue and 16th Street. Message boards will indicate the precise dates of the overnight closures. Some sections of the driveway and parking lot of Gateway Park are closed to stage construction, as is a section of the pathway between Gateway Park and the East Wetlands.
24th Street, Avenue C to Avenue D (Allo)
On March 30, a contractor for Allo Communications will conduct pavement restoration, requiring the closure of 24th Street at 42nd Drive. Through traffic will need to detour using 28th Street.
Fiber optic installations (Allo)
Communications line installations will take place in areas designated for utility easements in the coming week in the following neighborhoods:
• Areas near the Groves.
• Avenue C and 20th Street.
• Rancho Sereno.
• Riverside Drive.
Gila Ridge Road, Avenue 3E (private contractor)
Through late April, a contractor will perform utility work and road construction along Gila Ridge Road and Avenue 3E. Work will prompt lane restrictions. Traffic control will be in place for a detour route. Motorists are advised to drive with caution.
Castle Dome Avenue (Allo Communications)
A contractor will install fiber optic cable and conduit along a Castle Dome Avenue at the corner lot near Hampton Inn. Work will prompt a sidewalk closure in the area. Project is expected to be completed by early September. Please follow all traffic control. Motorists are advised to drive with caution.
Palo Verde Street (Century Link)
Century Link crews will access manholes. Work will prompt lane shifts and reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by mid-May. Motorists are advised to drive with caution.