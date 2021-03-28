By the City of Yuma
A weekly list of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
Palo Verde Street, Catalina Drive to Arizona Avenue
Road and sidewalk improvements in the areas surrounding Catalina Drive and Palo Verde Street, east of 4th Avenue to 32nd Street, and north along Palo Verde Street are approaching completion and traffic control has been removed except in isolated work areas.
Drivers should be aware of the new roundabout at Catalina Drive and Palo Verde Street; yield to vehicles that are already in the traffic circle.
City Street Maintenance and slurry seal
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of March 29 through April 2 will take place in the following areas:
Slurry Seal Project:
Area 1; Cibola Heights, sections 1-4 and Sierra Sunset sections 3-11
Beginning March 26, contractor VSS International, will begin to distribute door-to-door notices to residents.
The following areas will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.:
March 29:
• 18th Lane, 19th Place, 20th Place, 21st Street and 21st Lane between 47th Avenue and 48th Way.
• 21st Lane between 46th Avenue and 46th Drive.
• 44th Drive from 20th Street to 21st Lane.
March 30:
• 18th Place, 19th Street, 19th Lane, 20th Lane, and 21st Place between 47th Avenue and 48th Way.
• 45th Drive between 18th Street and 16th Lane.
• 43rd Drive from 20th Lane to 21st Lane.
March 31:
• 47th Drive and 46th Drive from 20th Street to 21st Lane.
• 47th Avenue between 20th Street and 18th Place.
• 19th Lane and 16th Lane from 46th Drive to 45th Drive.
• 42nd Avenue from 20th Lane to 21st Street.
April 1:
• 48th Way from 18th Place to 21st Lane.
• 17th Street, 17th Lane and 18th Place between 45th Drive and 46th Drive.
• 40th Drive from 20th Lane to 21st Lane.
Street Crack Sealing:
• Avenue B from 8th Street to 3rd Street.
• Barkley Ranch Avenue from 32nd Street to 28th Street.
Street Asphalt Patching:
• Cibola Heights 1 subdivision.
• Bardeaux Oaks subdivision.
• 10th Avenue from 3rd Street to 1st Street.
• 5th Avenue from 8th Street to 5th Street.
• Sidewalk Concrete Repairs:
• 2560 S. 42nd Trail.
• 3362 W. 14th Street.
• 1427 E. Sunset Court.
Street Lane Striping
Drivers are asked to be cautious of wet paint on the roadway in the following areas:
• 8th Street to 24th Street from 4th Avenue to West city limits.
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
4th Avenue, 22nd Street to 23rd Street (Cent. Link)
Through late March, Century Link will perform work along 4th Avenue between 22nd Street and 23rd Street. Work will prompt a reduced speed limit of 25 mph, plus lane and sidewalk restrictions.
4th Avenue, 32nd Street (Cent. Link)
Through late April, Century Link will work on communication lines along 4th Avenue and 32nd Street. Work will require lance shifts and reduced speed limit of 35 mph. Proceed through the area with caution.
Catalina Drive, 8th Avenue (Cent. Link)
Century Link will work on communication lines along Catalina Drive and 8th Avenue. Work will prompt a reduced speed limit of 25 mph, plus lane and sidewalk restrictions. Work is anticipated to be completed by late April.
Arizona Avenue, 16th Street to 21st Street (Cent. Link)
Century Link will work on communication lines along Arizona Avenue between 16th Street to 21st Street. Work will prompt lane shifts and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by early May.
Avenue A, 28th Street (APS)
Through mid-May, APS will relocate existing steel pole and power lines. Work will require lane shifts and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
Avenue 3E, 40th Street (SW Gas)
Through mid-April, Southwest Gas will work on gas lines requiring lane shifts along Avenue 3E and 40th Street. Proceed through the area with caution.
32nd Street, Avenue B (Unitechz)
Beginning March 12, Unitechz Communications will work on a utility pole along 32nd Street east of Avenue B. Work will prompt lane restrictions and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by late April.