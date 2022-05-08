A weekly list of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
16th Street, I-8 to Arizona Avenue – Oil Seal Operations
The web map is now live on the city website under pavement preservation.
P.M.M. OIL Sealant
• May 6 and May 8:
16th Street from Arizona Avenue to Interstate 8 ramp. Westbound lanes will receive oil sealant. Delays are likely; motorists should avoid the area and choose an alternate route if possible. Those traveling in the work zones are asked to drive courteously and respect traffic control devices for safety.
Arizona Avenue, 10th Street to 16th Street
A contractor working for the City is installing a new water line on Arizona Avenue between 10th Street and 16th Street, including new fire hydrants, valves and water services. Beginning Monday, May 9, Arizona Avenue will be closed to all traffic between just north of 16th Street to 12th Street. Work will not affect the intersection of 16th Street and Arizona Avenue.
North Frontage Road, Avenue 9E to Avenue 10E
North Frontage Road, Avenue 9E and Avenue 10E are now open to all traffic, with a new traffic signal at North Frontage and Avenue 9E now operational. Some temporary lane closures may occur as the contractor resolves remaining punch-list items.
Yuma Commerce Center sewer line extension
A contractor working for the City is installing a sewer line extension, new sewer manholes and new sewer line services in the Yuma Commerce Center. Currently, Avenue 7E is now open while roadway grading work continues. 30th Street has one lane open in both directions while sewer line installation continues in the closed lane. The intersection of 30th Street and Commerce Center Drive remains closed. Repaving the intersection of 30th Street and Avenue 7E is expected soon, which will prompt restrictions to traffic there.
Arizona Avenue, Palo Verde Street and Country Club Drive
Arizona Avenue is now open to through traffic. However, temporary lane closures make occur as the contractor resolves remaining punch-list items.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of May 9-13 will take place in the following areas.
Street Crack Sealing
•Cresta Gila Estates.
•Bike path from 12th Avenue to 23rd Avenue near the West Wetlands.
Street Asphalt Patching
•Avenue A and 34th Place.
•28th Street from 4th Avenue to Palo Verde Street.
Lane Striping
• Motorists should be cautious of wet paint in the following areas:
• 3rd Street, Avenue A to Avenue B.
• 16th Street from Arizona Ave to Interstate 8 ramp, westbound lanes.
• Citywide striping from 16th Street to 40th Street between Araby Road and Avenue 3E.
Sidewalk Concrete Repairs
• Lane restriction on southbound Avenue A at 34th Place.
• Galahad Manor and Camelot subdivision.
• Whites Addition.
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
•Avenue 3E, County 12th Street to County 13th Street (Yuma County)
• Asphalt patching will require the closure of Avenue 3E between County 12th Street and County 13th Street on May 10.
County 10-1/2 Street off Avenue 10E (Yuma County)
Fog seal work will require the closure of County 10-1/2 Street between Avenue 10E and Avenida Compadres on May 12.
Arizona Avenue, 18th Street to 24th Street (Century Link)
Century Link will conduct manhole work on Arizona Avenue and 18th Street, requiring lane shifts and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by late May.
24th Street, Ridgeview Drive to Elks Lane (Century Link)
Century Link crews will access a manhole for splicing. Work will require lane shifts on 24th Street from Ridgeview Drive to Elks Lane. Work is anticipated to be completed by late May.
8th Street, 21st Avenue (SW Gas)
Southwest Gas crews will repair leaks along 8th Street and 21st Avenue. Work will require lane restrictions, sidewalk closures and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is expected to take place through early May.