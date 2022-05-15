A weekly list of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
CITY PROJECTS
Arizona Avenue, 10th Street to 16th Street
A contractor working for the City is installing a new water line on Arizona Avenue between 10th Street and 16th Street, including new fire hydrants, valves and water services. Arizona Avenue will be closed to all traffic between just north of 16th Street to 12th Street. Work will not affect the intersection of 16th Street and Arizona Avenue.
North Frontage Road, Avenue 9E to Avenue 10E
North Frontage Road, Avenue 9E and Avenue 10E are now open to all traffic, with a new traffic signal at North Frontage and Avenue 9E now operational. Some temporary lane closures may occur as the contractor resolves remaining punch-list items.
Yuma Commerce Center sewer line extension
A contractor working for the City is installing a sewer line extension, new sewer manholes and new sewer line services in the Yuma Commerce Center. Currently, Avenue 7E is now open while roadway grading work continues. 30th Street has one lane open in both directions while sewer line installation continues in the closed lane. The intersection of 30th Street and Commerce Center Drive remains closed. Repaving the intersection of 30th Street and Avenue 7E is expected soon, which will prompt restrictions to traffic there.
Arizona Avenue, Palo Verde Street and Country Club Drive
Arizona Avenue is now open to through traffic. However, temporary lane closures may occur as the contractor resolves remaining punch-list items.
34th Place, Avenue A
Thursday, May 19, crews will be working on the west side of 34th Place at Avenue A. Work will require a road closure from 9 a.m. to noon. Residents wanting to use the tennis courts at Friendship Park during these hours will need to use Desert Sun Drive, south of the Ray Kroc Complex. Traffic control will be in place.
24th Street and Ridgeview Drive/Parkview Loop – June 6-8
The City of Yuma will conduct traffic signal construction at 24th Street and Ridgeview Drive/Parkview Loop June 6-8. Backups and delays are expected on 24th Street during this time as traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction. Traffic from Parkview and Ridgeview will be restricted to right turns only.
CITY STREET MAINTENANCE
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of May 16-20 will take place in the following areas:
Street Crack Sealing
• Ocotillo subdivision 3
• Sunset Mountain Villas
Street Asphalt Grinding
• Green Tree subdivision
• Kachina Estates
Street Asphalt Patching
• North of 8th Street and east of 4th Avenue
Lane Striping/pre-marking
Motorists should be cautious of wet paint in the following areas:
• Citywide striping between 16th Street to 88th Street from Avenue 3E to Pacific Avenue
Sidewalk Concrete Repairs
• Pacific Village Estates
• Whites Addition
OTHER UTILITY PROJECTS AND ENCROACHMENT PERMITS
Arizona Avenue, 18th Street to 24th Street (Century Link)
Century Link will conduct manhole work on Arizona Avenue and 18th Street, requiring lane shifts and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by late May.
24th Street, Ridgeview Drive to Elks Lane (Century Link)
Century Link crews will access a manhole for splicing. Work will require lane shifts on 24th Street from Ridgeview Drive to Elks Lane. Work is anticipated to be completed by late May.
8th Street, 21st Avenue (SW Gas)
Southwest Gas crews will repair leaks along 8th Street and 21st Avenue. Work will require lane restrictions, sidewalk closures and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is expected to take place through early May.