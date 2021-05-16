By the City of Yuma
A weekly list of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
2nd Avenue, 8th Street to 13th Street
A contractor working for the City is reconstructing 2nd Avenue between 8th Street and 13th Street. Work includes replacing the existing asphalt, installing new water services and improving curbs, gutters and sidewalks.
2nd Avenue will be closed to all through traffic between 8th Street and 10th Street, with detours available for residential and business access. This phase of work will continue through mid-July.
Avenue 5E, 32nd Street
May 17-20, the City will upgrade the traffic signals at Avenue 5E and 32nd Street. Traffic on 32nd Street will be reduced to one lane but with continuous movement; left turns will be prohibited. Avenue 5E traffic will be restricted to “right turn only” at 32nd Street.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of May 17-21 will take place in the following areas.
Street Reflective Devices Replacement
• 4th Avenue from Catalina Drive to 16th Street
• 2600 block of E. Danette Way
Street Asphalt Patching
• Mojave Lane from 8th Street to 12th Street
• Pima Lane from 8th Street to 12th Street
• Yavapai Lane from 8th Street to 12th Street
Crosswalk Striping
• Redondo Center Drive from 16th Street to Giss Parkway.
• Giss Parkway from 4th Avenue to Gila Street.
Street Lane Striping
Drivers are asked to be cautious of wet paint on the roadway in the following areas:
• 4th Avenue to Avenue 3E from 32nd Street to 16th Street
Sidewalk Concrete Repairs
• 8700 block of East 36th Street (multiple locations)
• 700 block of Avenue B
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
Avenue A, 28th Street (APS)
Through mid-May, APS will relocate existing steel pole and power lines. Work will require lane shifts and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
16th Street, between 1st Avenue to 3rd Avenue (Cent. Link)
Through mid-June, Century Link will work on communication lines along 16th Street between 1st Avenue and 3rd Avenue. Work will prompt a reduced speed limit of 35 mph, plus lane and sidewalk restrictions.
Araby Road at Mountain View Place (APS)
June 7-21, Araby Road will be reduced to a single lane with traffic assisted flaggers for APS power pole installation. Delays will be likely during these dates.
24th Street, Pacific Avenue (Cent. Link)
Through May 14, an eastbound right-lane restriction will be in place on 24th Street approaching Pacific Avenue for telephone cable repair work.
Avenue A, 32nd Street (SW Gas)
Gas valve maintenance will require lane restrictions at 32nd Street and Avenue A. This single-day project is expected to conclude by May 21.
Gila Street, 1st to 2nd streets (private)
June 1-11, northbound Gila Street will be narrowed for the replacement of a concrete sidewalk with a driveway access ramp.