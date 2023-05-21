A weekly summary of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
North End pavement replacement project
Beginning late June, a contractor working for the City will remove and replace street pavement, water lines, and ADA-standard sidewalk ramps on various streets in northern Yuma, roughly between Avenue A and 4th Avenue. Reconstruction work will take place on east-west roadways Colorado Street and 2nd Street, and on north-south roadways including 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th avenues. Detours will be available via 1st Street and 3rd Street. This project is expected to conclude in summer 2024.
32nd Street, Avenue B to Avenue C
A contractor for the City of Yuma will remove and replace the pavement of 32nd Street between Avenue B and Avenue C and install a new illuminating streetlight at 32nd Street and 28th Drive. The road will be closed to traffic starting as soon as June 5. Detour using 28th Street or 40th Street. The project is expected to be complete in early October.
32nd Street, East Main Canal
A contractor working for the City is constructing improvements to the crossing of the East Main Canal multi-use pathway at 32nd Street. Improvements include installing a HAWK beacon and traffic signal, making sidewalk improvements and installing bollards and signage. Work is paused while awaiting delivery of supplies. The project is expected to be complete by late May.
24th Street, Avenue A to Camino Barranca
A contractor will conduct repairs to the sidewalk and sidewalk ramps along 24th Street between Avenue A and Camino Barranca. Work will require lane restrictions. Motorist are asked to please follow all traffic control devices.
Desert Springs Drive
Desert Springs Drive is closed between Desert Air Boulevard and Avenue 8-1/2E due to construction work on Fire Station 7. Detour using 34th Lane and Cactus Wren Way. This phase will complete by late May.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of May 22-26 will take place in the following areas.
Concrete Sidewalk Repairs
• Cielo Verde
• Mesa Heights
Street Asphalt Patching
• Lakin Avenue from 24th Street to Palo Verde Street
• 30th Street from Avenue 4E to Avenue 5E
• Avenue 4E from 32nd Street to 30th Place
• Avenue 2 ½ E from 24th Street to 32nd Street
Street Crack Seal
• Trail Estates
Street Asphalt Grinding
• Pacific Village Estates
• Mesa Heights
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
Interstate 8, 4th Avenue to 16th Street (Caltrans)
Caltrans will refurbish the Interstate 8 bridge over the Colorado River, affecting traffic between 4th Avenue and 16th Street until September. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each span during the course of this project, with complete overnight closures during specific phases. During the overnight closures, detour using 4th Avenue and 16th Street. Message boards will indicate the precise dates of the overnight closures. Some sections of the driveway and parking lot of Gateway Park are closed to stage construction, as is a section of the pathway between Gateway Park and the East Wetlands. Daytime single-lane closures are possible on the Colorado River Bridge weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The on-ramps and off-ramps to and from 4th Avenue may be closed 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Fiber optic installations (Allo)
Communications line installations will take place in areas designated for utility easements within the City limits in the following areas:
• U.S. Highway 95
• Avenue B and County 18th Street
• 12th Street and 44th Avenue
• Downtown area: Court Street, 1st Street 2nd Avenue
• Pacific Avenue and 24th Street
• 32nd Street
• Riley Avenue
• 16th Street near Avenue D
• 24th Street east of 1st Avenue
Maiden Lane, between 1st Street and 2nd Street (Yuma County)
Through late October, a contractor will be conducting demolition work and right of way utility work. The project will prompt road closure of Maiden Lane between 1st Street and 2nd Street. Traffic control will be in place for detour route. Drivers are advised to drive with caution. Access commercial parking lots via Gila Street.
Arizona Avenue, 22nd Street (Southwest Gas)
Through late May, Southwest Gas crews will install a new gas line. Work will prompt lane shifts and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph along 22nd Street at Arizona Avenue. Motorists are advised to drive with caution.
Avenue 4E, 40th Street/County 12th Street (Kinder Morgan)
Starting May 2, Kinder Morgan will conduct gas line work in multiple locations south of 40th Street and east of Avenue 2E for 30 days. One phase will close the intersection of Avenue 4E with 40th Street/County 12th Street; for this phase, detour using either 32nd Street or County 13th Street and either Avenue 5E or Avenue 3-1/2E. Work is expected to complete by June 16.
Avenue 3E, 32nd Street to 40th Street (contractor)
Through early October, a contractor will remove and replace asphalt pavement. Work will prompt road closure at Avenue 3E between 32nd Street and 40th Street. Traffic control will be in place, drivers are advised to follow detour.
4th Avenue, 32nd Street (Century Link)
Through early June, Century Link crews will access manholes in the area of 4th Avenue and 32nd Street. Work will prompt lane shifts, sidewalk closures and a reduced speed limit of 35 mph. Motorists are advised to drive with caution.
14th Avenue, 11th Street (APS)
APS steel pole replacements will cause two temporary road closures. May 24, 14th Avenue will be closed between 11th Street and 12th Street, and on May 25, 11th Street will be closed from Avenue A to 12th Avenue. APS crews will be working in this general vicinity May 22-26.
Avenue B, 12th Street (APS)
APS wood pole replacements will cause a right lane closure of southbound Avenue B at 12th Street through May 26.
21st Drive, 28th Street to 32nd Street (Century Link)
Century Link’s contractor will conduct utility work along 21st Drive at 28th Street and between 30th Street and 32nd Street, as well as 28th Street and 23rd Avenue, resulting in temporary lane restrictions.
Avenue 3E, 32nd Street and 42nd Street (Century Link)
Century Link’s contractor will conduct utility work in various locations along Avenue 3E south of 32nd Street, including one lane restriction in the northbound lane of 3E at O’Neil Street, near the MCAS Yuma entrance. Work should be completed by the first week of June.