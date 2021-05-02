By the City of Yuma
A weekly list of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
1st Avenue, 16th Street to Orange Avenue
A contractor working for the City will apply sealant and then permanent lane striping on 1st Avenue from Orange Avenue south to 16th Street between April 27 and May 14. 1st Avenue will be closed in two-block increments during sealant work, followed by partial reopening with lane closures during the striping phase.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of May 3-7 will take place in the following areas.
Slurry Seal Project:
The following areas will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• May 3, Avenue 3E from east County 13th Street to east County 14th Street; Avenue 3E from east County 17th Street to east County 18 ½ Street.
• May 4, west 9th Place from 14th Avenue to Arena Drive; west 6th Street from 10th Avenue to 5th Avenue.
Oil Sealant Project:
The following areas will have lane restrictions from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
• May 3, 4th Avenue from Catalina Drive to 16th Street, inside lanes only.
• May 4, 4th Avenue from 16th Street to 1st Street, inside lanes only.
• May 5, 4th Avenue from 16th Street to 1st Street, outside lanes only.
• May 6, 4th Avenue from Catalina Drive to 16th Street, outside lanes only.
Please drive with caution through work zones.
Street Asphalt Patching
• Kings Lane east of Avenue A.
• Saguaro Lane east of Avenue A.
• 2200 block of 19th Street.
• Avenue B from 20th Street to 24th Street.
Crosswalk Striping
• May 1, Avenue B from 1st Street to 8th Street.
• May 3, County 14th Street and Avenue 3E.
Street Lane Striping
• May 3, Avenue B from 1st Street to 8th Street; Avenue B from 20th Street to 24th Street.
• May 4, Avenue 3E from County 14th Street to County 13th Street; Avenue 3E from County 17th Street to County 18th ½ Street.
• May 5, 4th Avenue from Catalina Drive to 16th Street.
• May 7, 4th Avenue from 16th Street to 1st Street.
• May 8, 4th Avenue from Catalina Drive to 16th Street.
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
4th Avenue, 32nd Street (Cent. Link)
Through late April, Century Link will work on communication lines along 4th Avenue and 32nd Street. Work will require lance shifts and reduced speed limit of 35 mph. Proceed through the area with caution.
Catalina Drive, 8th Avenue (Cent. Link)
Century Link will work on communication lines along Catalina Drive and 8th Avenue. Work will prompt a reduced speed limit of 25 mph, plus lane and sidewalk restrictions. Work is anticipated to be completed by late April.
Arizona Avenue, 16th Street to 21st Street (Cent. Link)
Century Link will work on communication lines along Arizona Avenue between 16th Street to 21st Street. Work will prompt lane shifts and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by early May.
Avenue A, 28th Street (APS)
Through April 24, Avenue A will be narrowed between Solana Drive and north of 28th Street for construction for a new power pole. Through mid-May, APS will relocate existing steel pole and power lines. Work will require lane shifts and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
Avenue 3E, 40th Street (SW Gas)
Through mid-April, Southwest Gas will work on gas lines requiring lane shifts along Avenue 3E and 40th Street. Proceed through the area with caution.
32nd Street, Avenue B (Unitechz)
Unitechz Communications will work on a utility pole along 32nd Street east of Avenue B. Work will prompt lane restrictions and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Project is anticipated to be completed by late April.
24th Street, 4th Avenue to Pacific (Cent. Link)
Century Link will work on communication lines along the south side of 24th Street in isolated locations between 4th Avenue and Pacific Avenue, requiring right-lane closures. Work should complete by the end of April.
Avenue B, 28th Street (Unitechz)
Through late April, Unitechz Communications will work on a utility pole along Avenue B at 28th Street. Work will prompt lane restrictions and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
16th Street, between 1st Avenue to 3rd Avenue (Cent. Link)
Through mid-June, Century Link will work on communication lines along 16th Street between 1st Avenue and 3rd Avenue. Work will prompt a reduced speed limit of 35 mph, plus lane and sidewalk restrictions.