By the City of Yuma
A weekly list of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
2nd Avenue, 8th Street to 13th Street
A contractor working for the City is reconstructing 2nd Avenue between 8th Street and 13th Street. Work includes replacing the existing asphalt, installing new water services and improving curbs, gutters and sidewalks.
2nd Avenue will be closed to all through traffic between 8th Street and 10th Street, with detours available for residential and business access. This phase of work will continue through mid-July.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of May 24-28 will take place in the following areas.
Street Crack Sealing
• 2600 block of east Danette Way.
Pavement Maintenance Project
May 24, crews will work at Arizona Avenue from 32nd Street to 40th Street between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Work will require slow traffic flow and drivers are advised to expect delays.
Street Asphalt Patching
• Desert Lakes subdivision, multiple locations.
• 22nd Avenue to 24th Drive from 13th Place to south end city limits.
Sidewalk Concrete Repairs
• 1400 block of S. Thomas Avenue.
• 4200 block of Jojoba Avenue.
• 8137, 8057 Forget Me Not Street.
Crosswalk Striping
• 4th Avenue from 1st Street to 16th Street.
Street Lane Striping
• Drivers are asked to be cautious of wet paint on the roadway in the following areas:
• 4th Avenue to Avenue 3E from 32nd Street to 16th Street.
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
16th Street, between 1st Avenue to 3rd Avenue (Cent. Link)
Through mid-June, Century Link will work on communication lines along 16th Street between 1st Avenue and 3rd Avenue. Work will prompt a reduced speed limit of 35 mph, plus lane and sidewalk restrictions.
44th Avenue between 16th Street and 16th Place (SW Gas)
May 21, underground gas line construction will require a complete closure of 44th Avenue between 16th Street and 16th Place. Detour using 45th Avenue.
Araby Road at Mountain View Place (APS)
June 7-21, Araby Road will be reduced to a single lane with traffic assisted flaggers for APS power pole installation. Delays will be likely during these dates.
Gila Street, 1st to 2nd streets (private)
June 1-11, northbound Gila Street will be narrowed for the replacement of a concrete sidewalk with a driveway access ramp.
Avenue 3E, 38th Street (APS)
APS will work on existing poles along Avenue 3E and 38th Street. Delays will be likely during these dates. Work will prompt a reduced speed limit of 45 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by early July.
Catalina Drive, Country Club Drive (private)
Lane restrictions will take place near Catalina Drive and Country Club Drive for driveway, sidewalk and curb work. This is part of a larger private development project to be completed by late September.
Avenue C, Frances Street (Yuma County)
A two-day sidewalk repair project will require a closure of the right northbound lane of Avenue C between 12th Street and just north of Frances Street. Work is scheduled for May 24-25.
Avenue C, Daisy to 8th Street (Yuma County)
A two-day sidewalk repair project will require a closure of the right northbound lane of Avenue C between Daisy Street and 8th Street. Work is scheduled for May 27-28.