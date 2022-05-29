City Projects
Arizona Avenue, 10th Street to 16th Street
A contractor working for the City is installing a new water line on Arizona Avenue between 10th Street and 16th Street, including new fire hydrants, valves and water services. Arizona Avenue is now closed to all traffic between just north of 16th Street to 10th Street. Business access will be maintained. Work will not affect the intersection of 16th Street and Arizona Avenue.
North Frontage Road, Avenue 9E to Avenue 10E
North Frontage Road, Avenue 9E and Avenue 10E are now open to all traffic, with a new traffic signal at North Frontage and Avenue 9E now operational. Some temporary lane closures may occur as the contractor resolves remaining punch-list items.
Yuma Commerce Center sewer line extension
A contractor working for the City is installing a sewer line extension, new sewer manholes and new sewer line services in the Yuma Commerce Center. Currently, Avenue 7E is now open while roadway grading work continues. 30th Street has one lane open in both directions while sewer line installation continues in the closed lane. The intersection of 30th Street and Commerce Center Drive remains closed. Repaving the intersection of 30th Street and Avenue 7E is expected soon, which will prompt restrictions to traffic there.
Arizona Avenue, Palo Verde Street and Country Club Drive
Arizona Avenue is now open to through traffic. However, temporary lane closures may occur as the contractor resolves remaining punch-list items.
24th Street and Ridgeview Drive/Parkview Loop - June 6-8
The City of Yuma will conduct traffic signal construction at 24th Street and Ridgeview Drive/Parkview Loop June 6-8. Backups and delays are possible on 24th Street during this time as traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction. Traffic from Ridgeview and from Parkview will be detoured away from 24th Street.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of May 31 through June 3 will take place in the following areas.
Street Crack Sealing
- Ocotillo subdivision 3
- Sun Beam Estates.
Street Asphalt Grinding
- Sun Beam Estates.
Street Asphalt Patching
- North of 8th Street and west of 4th Avenue.
Concrete Sidewalk Repairs
- San Carlos subdivision.
- Lane closure at Avenue A from 16th Street to 24th Street.
Street Lane Striping / Pre-marking
- Citywide striping between 16th Street to 32nd Street from 4th Avenue to Avenue D.
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
Arizona Avenue, 18th Street to 24th Street (Century Link)
Century Link will conduct manhole work on Arizona Avenue and 18th Street, requiring lane shifts and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by late May.
24th Street, Ridgeview Drive to Elks Lane (Century Link)
Century Link crews will access a manhole for splicing. Work will require lane shifts on 24th Street from Ridgeview Drive to Elks Lane. Work is anticipated to be completed by late May.
32nd Street, Arizona Avenue (SW Gas)
Through June 20, Southwest Gas crews will replace a gas line along 32nd Street and Arizona Avenue. Work will require lane restrictions, sidewalk closures and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
Avenue 3E, 32nd Street (SW Gas)
Through mid-June, Southwest Gas crews will perform value maintenance along Avenue 3E and 32nd Street. Work will require lane shifts and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
16th Street, Yuma Palms Parkway (Century Link)
Century Link crews will access a manhole for splicing. Work will require lane restrictions, sidewalk closure along 16th Street and Yuma Palms Parkway. Work is anticipated to be completed by July.