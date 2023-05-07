A weekly summary of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
32nd Street, East Main Canal
The East Main Canal linear park trail crossing at 32nd Street is closed. Pedestrians will be routed east to 15th Avenue to use the signalized crossing of 32nd Street there.
A contractor working for the City is constructing improvements to the crossing of the East Main Canal multi-use pathway at 32nd Street. Improvements include installing a HAWK beacon and traffic signal, making sidewalk improvements and installing bollards and signage. Work is paused while awaiting delivery of supplies. The project is expected to be complete by late May.
24th Street, Avenue A to Camino Barranca
A contractor will conduct repairs to the sidewalk and sidewalk ramps along 24th Street between Avenue A and Camino Barranca. Work will require lane restrictions. Motorist are asked to please follow all traffic control devices.
Desert Springs Drive
Desert Springs Drive is closed between Desert Air Boulevard and Avenue 8-1/2E due to construction work on Fire Station 7. Detour using 34th Lane and Cactus Wren Way. This phase will complete by late May.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of May 8-14 will take place in the following areas.
Concrete Sidewalk Repairs
• Ponderosa Valley Estates
• Trail Estates
Street Asphalt Patching
• La Verne Terrace
Street Crack Seal
• Trail Estates.
Striping operations
• Citywide striping between Araby Road and Avenue 10E.
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
Interstate 8, 4th Avenue to 16th Street (Caltrans)
Caltrans will refurbish the Interstate 8 bridge over the Colorado River, affecting traffic between 4th Avenue and 16th Street until September. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each span during the course of this project, with complete overnight closures during specific phases. During the overnight closures, detour using 4th Avenue and 16th Street. Message boards will indicate the precise dates of the overnight closures. Some sections of the driveway and parking lot of Gateway Park are closed to stage construction, as is a section of the pathway between Gateway Park and the East Wetlands. Daytime single-lane closures are possible on the Colorado River Bridge weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The on-ramps and off-ramps to and from 4th Avenue may be closed 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Overnight span closure: Caltrans has tentatively scheduled a full closure of eastbound bridge lanes between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. May 14-16, including the eastbound on-ramp from 4th Avenue. Detour route is via 16th Street and 4th Avenue only. City staff will adjust traffic signal timings on this detour route accordingly.
Fiber optic installations (Allo)
Communications line installations will take place in areas designated for utility easements within the City limits in the following areas:
• Between East Main Canal and 4th Avenue, roughly 18th Street to 26th Street.
• Avenue B and County 18th Street.
• 12th Street and 44th Avenue.
• Downtown area: Court Street, 1st Street 2nd Avenue.
• Pacific Avenue and 24th Street.
• 32nd Street.
Maiden Lane, between 1st Street and 2nd Street (Yuma County)
Through late October, a contractor will be conducting demolition work and right of way utility work. The project will prompt road closure of Maiden Lane between 1st Street and 2nd Street. Traffic control will be in place for detour route. Drivers are advised to drive with caution. Access commercial parking lots via Gila Street.
Palo Verde Street (Century Link)
Century Link crews will access manholes. Work will prompt lane shifts and reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by mid-May. Motorists are advised to drive with caution.
Arizona Avenue, 22nd Street (Southwest Gas)
Through late May, Southwest Gas crews will install a new gas line. Work will prompt lane shifts and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph along 22nd Street at Arizona Avenue. Motorists are advised to drive with caution.
Avenue 4E, 40th Street/County 12th Street (Kinder Morgan)
Starting May 2, Kinder Morgan will conduct gas line work in multiple locations south of 40th Street and east of Avenue 2E for 30 days. One phase will close the intersection of Avenue 4E with 40th Street/County 12th Street; for this phase, detour using either 32nd Street or County 13th Street and either Avenue 5E or Avenue 3-1/2E. Work is expected to complete by June 16.