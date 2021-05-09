A weekly list of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
2nd Avenue, 8th Street to 13th Street
A contractor working for the City is reconstructing 2nd Avenue between 8th Street and 13th Street. Work includes replacing the existing asphalt, installing new water services and improving curbs, gutters and sidewalks.
Beginning Monday, May 10, 2nd Avenue will be closed to all through traffic between 8th Street and 10th Street, with detours available for residential and business access. This phase of work will continue through mid-July.
Avenue 5E, 32nd Street
May 17-20, the City will upgrade the traffic signals at Avenue 5E and 32nd Street. Traffic on 32nd Street will be reduced to one lane but with continuous movement; left turns will be prohibited. Avenue 5E traffic will be restricted to “right turn only” at 32nd Street.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of May 10-12 will take place in the following areas.
Street Asphalt Patching
• 23th Street from Avenue B to 23rd Drive.
• 25th Street from 18th Avenue to 21st Drive.
• 27th Street from 18th Avenue to 21st Drive.
Crosswalk Striping
• Redondo Center Drive from 16th Street to Giss Parkway.
• Giss Parkway from 4th Avenue to Gila Street.
Street Lane Striping
Drivers are asked to be cautious of wet paint on the roadway in the following areas:
• Arizona Avenue to Avenue 3E from north city limits to south city limits.
Sidewalk Concrete Repairs
• 1400 block of Thomas Avenue, multiple locations.
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
Arizona Avenue, 16th Street to 21st Street (Cent. Link)
Century Link will work on communication lines along Arizona Avenue between 16th Street to 21st Street. Work will prompt lane shifts and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by early May.
Avenue A, 28th Street (APS)
Through mid-May, APS will relocate existing steel pole and power lines. Work will require lane shifts and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
16th Street, between 1st Avenue to 3rd Avenue (Cent. Link)
Through mid-June, Century Link will work on communication lines along 16th Street between 1st Avenue and 3rd Avenue. Work will prompt a reduced speed limit of 35 mph, plus lane and sidewalk restrictions.
Araby Road at Mountain View Place (APS)
June 7-21, Araby Road will be reduced to a single lane with traffic assisted flaggers for APS power pole installation. Delays will be likely during these dates.
24th Street, Pacific Avenue (Cent. Link)
Through May 14, an eastbound right-lane restriction will be in place on 24th Street approaching Pacific Avenue for telephone cable repair work.