A weekly summary of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
Pavement Preservation – slurry and oil seal operations
A complete map of this fall’s pavement preservation locations is live on the City’s website under pavement preservation.
The following work will require lane or lot closures between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. during the week of Nov. 14-18.
Nov. 14:
• Mission Street from Araby Road to Avenue 7E.
• Avenue 7E from Telegraph Street to north end of Mountain View Place.
• Pasadena Avenue from Mountain View Place to Mission Street.
• Imperial Avenue from Mission Street to Telegraph Street.
22nd Street, Avenue A to 4th Avenue
The City is installing a new sidewalk along the north (westbound) side of 22nd Street between Avenue A and 4th Avenue, followed by installation of new wheelchair-accessible ramps. 22nd Street may be narrowed in work zones but is otherwise open as usual.
32nd Street, East Main Canal
A contractor working for the City is constructing improvements to the crossing of the East Main Canal multi-use pathway at 32nd Street. Improvements include installing a HAWK beacon and traffic signal, making sidewalk improvements and installing bollards and signage. Work is expected through mid-November.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of Nov. 14-18 will take place in the following areas.
Street Crack Seal Operations
• Avenue B from 32nd Street to Chico Lane.
Street Grinding Operations
• Avenue B from 32nd Street to Chico Lane.
• 32nd Street from 4th Avenue extension to Big Curve at 32nd Street.
• 4th Avenue extension from 32nd Street to 4th Avenue.
Sidewalk Concrete Repairs
• Sierra Montana.
• San Carlos.
Street Asphalt Patching
• North of 1st Street, west of 4th Avenue.
Thermal Plastic Intersection Operations
• 8th Avenue from 32nd Street to 36th Street.
• 30th Street from Araby Road to Avenue 7E.
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
28th Street, Palo Verde Street (SW Gas)
Southwest Gas crews will replace a gas line along 28th Street and Palo Verde Street. Work will require lane restrictions and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by late December.
Interstate 8, Pacific Avenue (ADOT)
Beginning Oct. 3, the Arizona Department of Transportation crews will reconstruct the raised median paving and will replace existing ADA ramps along Interstate 8 at Pacific Avenue. Work will require lane restrictions and speed limit reduced to 25 mph. Drivers should expect delays and allow extra travel time.
Palo Verde Street, Pacific Avenue (Century Link)
Through late November, crews working for Century Link will be working on underground communication lines along Palo Verde Street and Pacific Avenue. Work will require lane restrictions. Drivers are advised to follow traffic control and detour route.
U.S. 95, Avenue 9E to Fortuna Road (ADOT)
Beginning Oct. 22, the Arizona Department of Transportation contractors are scheduled to pave on the weekend and stripe U.S. 95 between Avenue 9E and Fortuna Road. Work will require lane restrictions and speed limit reduced to 35 mph. Drivers should expect delays and allow extra travel time.
1st Street, Figueroa Avenue (SW Gas)
Beginning Nov. 14, crews will replace a gas line along 1st Street and Figueroa Avenue. Work will prompt a road closure at Figueroa Avenue. Project is anticipated to be completed by Dec. 23.
