A weekly list of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
Slurry Seal Operations
A web map of this season’s pavement preservation operations is available on the city website under pavement preservation.
City Street Maintenance operations with partial lane closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the week of Nov. 15-19 will take place in the following areas:
Closed Nov. 15-16
• Downtown parking lot C between 3rd Street and Giss Parkway from Madison Avenue to Main Street.
Nov. 15:
• Del Plata Lane from Whitewing Avenue to 17th Lane.
• 3rd Street from 4th Avenue to Avenue A.
• Sunridge Drive from 18th Street to cul-de-sac.
North Frontage Road, Avenue 9E to Avenue 10E
A contractor working for the City will reconstruct pavement on North Frontage Road starting at Avenue 9E and working east toward Avenue 10E. Subsequent work will reconstruct Avenue 10E from North Frontage toward 28th Street. This project will involve full road closures in sections that will at times require long detours. Motorists should plan on extra time, particularly with pickups and drop-offs at Sunrise Elementary and Ron Watson Middle schools, and familiarize themselves with detour routes including Araby Road and Fortuna Road for north-south traffic and 24th Street, 28th Street and South Frontage Road or Interstate 8 for east-west traffic.
Additionally, Southwest Gas will replace 6,000 feet of main gas lines along the shoulder of North Frontage Road closer to Avenue 10E. This work will prompt a reduced speed limit, and flaggers will direct some traffic at times.
2nd Avenue, 8th Street to 13th Street
The contractor reconstructing 2nd Avenue between 8th Street and 13th Street is currently working on driveway and sidewalk installations. 2nd Avenue is currently open to local traffic only between 11th Street and 12th Street, with detours available for residential and business access. Work is expected to continue through mid-November.
Yuma Commerce Center sewer line extension
A contractor working for the City is installing a sewer line extension in the Yuma Commerce Center affecting the following roadways:
• Avenue 7E from 32nd Street, north to 29th Street, including 31st Place and 30th Street.
• 31st Place from Avenue 7E east to the Plaza Del Este area.
• 30th Street from Avenue 7E east to Commerce Center Drive.
• 29th Street from Avenue 7E east to Commerce Center Drive.
• Commerce Center Drive from 29th Street south to 30th Street.
Motorists are advised that there will be delays, detours, lane shifts and closures on these roadways.
The project will include the installation of a new sewer line, new sewer manholes and new sewer line services.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of Nov. 15-19 will take place in the following areas.
Crack Sealant
• Savant Estates, 34th Place to 35th Place from Avenue 8-½ E to Cactus Wren Way.
Street Asphalt Patching
• Loma Vista Estates.
• Organ Pipe Drive and 36th Street.
• Cactus Wren Way and Desert Springs Drive.
• 11193 S. Desert Air Boulevard.
• 2400 block of Barbra Avenue.
Sidewalk Concrete Repairs
• Avenue 9E and Cactus Wren
• 1400 block of Pagent Avenue.
• 1400 block of Howard Drive.
• 200 block of 15th Avenue.
• 500 block of 13th Street.
Street Lane Pre-marking/Striping
Drivers are asked to be cautious of wet paint on the roadway in the following areas:
• 3rd Street from Avenue A to 4th Avenue.
• 26th Place from Arizona Avenue to San Marcos.
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
Avenue B, 8th Street (private contractor)
Through late December, crews will perform underground utility work along Avenue B and 8th Street. Work will prompt lane shifts and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
Araby Road, 24th Street (Southwest Gas)
Southwest Gas will replace a gas line along 24th Street and Araby Road. Work in the area will require lane restrictions through late December.
14th Avenue, 22nd Street, Parkway, Ridgeview (Southwest Gas)
Southwest Gas will conduct underground line replacement work in the Vista Del Valle area that will impact sections of 14th Avenue, Parkway Drive and Ridgeview Drive. This permit has been extended through early November.
Avenue 3E, Palo Verde Street (Century Link)
Through late December, Century Link will perform communication line work that will prompt lane restrictions along Avenue 3E and Palo Verde Street.
4th Avenue at 5th Street (Wanrack)
A contractor will install new fiber optic lines, requiring a right lane closure of southbound 4th Avenue approaching 5th Street. This 5-day project should conclude by the end of November.
16th Street, Avenue B (Century Link)
Through late November, Century Link will perform communication line work that will prompt lane restrictions along Avenue B and 16th Street and a reduced speed limit of 35 mph.
Avenue B at Claxton Street (Southwest Gas)
Southwest Gas will perform gas line work along Avenue B and Claxton Street. Work in the area will require lane shifts through late December and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
Avenue 3E, 42nd Street (Century Link)
Century Link will access manholes for line maintenance work that will prompt lane shifts along Avenue 4E and 42nd Street and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work should be completed by late December.
8th Street, Avenue C to Avenue D (Century Link)
Century Link will access manholes for line maintenance work that will prompt lane shifts along 8th Street between Avenue C to Avenue D and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work should be completed by late December.
16th Street, 13th Avenue to 14th Avenue (Century Link)
Beginning Oct. 20, Century Link will access manholes for line maintenance work that will prompt lane shifts along 16th Street between 13th Avenue to 14th Avenue and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work should be completed by late December.
24th Street, between James Avenue and James Drive (Century Link)
Century Link will access manholes for line maintenance work that will prompt lane restrictions along 24th Street between James Avenue and James Drive. Work should be completed by late December.
Avenue B, 8th Street (contractor)
Through late December, crews will be performing underground utilities work along Avenue B and 8th Street. Work will prompt sidewalk closure and lane shifts.
Avenue 5E, 32nd Street to County 13th Street (Century Link)
Century Link will install conduit and fiber along the northbound lane of Avenue 5E between 32nd Street and County 13th Street between Nov. 30 and Jan. 31, 2022. Work will tie in along cross streets. Lane closures may take place at times.
24th Street, Avenue A (contractor)
Beginning Nov. 15, contractor will pour concrete, a landscape wall, and other amenities. Work will prompt lane restrictions along 24th Street and Avenue A, a sidewalk closure and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by early May 2022.