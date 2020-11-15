By The City of Yuma
City of Yuma Projects
Slurry seal and oil seal
The City of Yuma slurry seal and oil seal applications will affect several major roadways, area neighborhoods, and one major intersection over the next several weeks, but will provide an improved driving surface and nicer look once complete. Work hours will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., with some weekend work to minimize the impact to busier streets.
Slurry Seal Program
Nov. 16-20, main arterials affected:
• 1st Avenue from 16th Place to 24th Street.
• 24th Street from Pacific Avenue to east 23rd Lane.
• Chiquita Drive from 32nd Street to Country Club Drive.
• Sunridge Drive from 16th Street to 18th Street.
• Country Club Drive from Catalina Drive to east of Chiquita Drive.
Nov. 17, work will prompt a road closure at Avenue 3E from County 16th Street to County 17th Street.
Traffic control will be in place indicating detours to alternate routes.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of Nov. 16-20 will take place in the following areas:
Street Asphalt Patching
• Baxter subdivision, 1st Street to Colorado Street from 5th Avenue to 10th Avenue.
Sidewalk Concrete Repairs
• 2200 block of 1st Street, multiple locations.
• 2300 block of 1st Street, multiple locations.
Crosswalk Striping
• 1st Avenue from 16th Place to 24th Street.
Street Lane Striping
Drivers are asked to be cautious of wet paint on the roadway in the following areas:
• Pacific Avenue from 24th Street to 32nd Street.
• Palo Verde Street, Catalina Drive to Arizona Avenue
Through mid-March, a contractor will perform road and sidewalk improvements in the areas surrounding Catalina Drive and Palo Verde Street, east of 4th Avenue to 32nd Street, and north along Palo Verde Street. Work will prompt lane restrictions along Palo Verde Street and Catalina Drive. Additionally, sidewalks will be closed and street parking will be restricted. Traffic control will be in place indicating detours to alternate routes.
Main Street, 3rd Street to Giss Parkway
Through late December, a contractor will install a new raised crosswalk along with modified curb, gutter and sidewalk improvements and spot drainage improvements. Work will require a brief road closure at Main Street between 3rd Street and Giss Parkway at a future date. Traffic control will be in place and detour to alternate routes.
Other utility projects and encroachment permits:
Avenue B, 28th Street (APS)
Through December, APS will install a new transformer and work on existing poles along the west side of Avenue B south of 28th Street. Work will require lane restrictions.
4th Avenue, Catalina Drive (Cent. Link)
Through early November, Century Link will work on communications lines. Work will require lane restrictions at the intersection of Catalina Drive and 4th Avenue.
Arizona Avenue, Mesquite Street (SW Gas)
Southwest Gas will work on gas lines. This three-month project will require lane shifts along Arizona Avenue. Completion is expected by the end of December.
Arizona Avenue, Country Club Drive (APS)
Through December, APS will work along the south side of Country Club Drive. Work will require lane shifts and reduced speed of 25 mph.
Avenue 3E, 38th Street
Through late November, a contractor will pour concrete for new commercial driveway entrances. Work will require lane shifts on Avenue 3E between 38th Street and 38th Place and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
16th Street, Yuma Palms (Cent. Link)
Century Link will work on communications lines along Yuma Palms Parkway at the corner of 16th Street. Work will require lane restrictions. Work is anticipated to be completed by early December.
24th Street, 22nd Drive (APS)
Through early December, APS will replace a damaged pole along the north side of 24th Street and 22nd Drive. Work will require lane restrictions and a reduced speed of 25 mph.
Yuma Palms Parkway, Castle Dome Avenue (Cent. Link)
Century Link will work on communication lines along Castle Dome Avenue prompting lane restrictions and a speed limit of 25 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by mid-December.
Avenue B, 16th Street (Cent. Link)
Century Link will work on communications lines along Avenue B between 16th Street and 15th Street, requiring lane shifts. Work will take place between mid-October and mid-December.
Catalina Drive, 29th Street (Cent. Link)
Through mid-December, Century Link will be working in the area of Catalina Drive and 29th Street. Drive with caution in area.
Pacific Avenue, 24th Street (Cent. Link)
Through mid-November, crews will access manholes for telephone cable repair. Work will require lane restrictions at the intersection of Pacific Avenue and 24th Street.
Various locations, communication line work (Cent. Link)
Through mid-January, Century Link will work on communication lines in various locations through the city. Work will prompt lane restrictions and reduced speed limit in the following areas:
• Avenue 3E and Palo Verde Street
• Avenue 2½ E and Palo Verde Street
• Pacific Avenue and Palo Verde Street
• Arizona Avenue and 24th Street
• Lakin Avenue and Palo Verde Street
• 12th Street, Portal Drive to Ave. B (Cent. Link)
CenturyLink will replace damaged telephone cables. Work will prompt lane restrictions and road closure at 12th Street between Portal Drive and Avenue B. Traffic control will be in place indicating detours to alternate routes.