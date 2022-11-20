A weekly summary of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
22nd Street, Avenue A to 4th Avenue
The City is installing a new sidewalk along the north (westbound) side of 22nd Street between Avenue A and 4th Avenue, followed by installation of new wheelchair-accessible ramps. 22nd Street may be narrowed in work zones but is otherwise open as usual.
32nd Street, East Main Canal
A contractor working for the City is constructing improvements to the crossing of the East Main Canal multi-use pathway at 32nd Street. Improvements include installing a HAWK beacon and traffic signal, making sidewalk improvements and installing bollards and signage. Work is expected through mid-November.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of Nov. 21-23 will take place in the following areas.
Street Crack Seal Operations
• Avenue B from 32nd Street to Chico Lane.
• Ocotillo Estates.
Sidewalk Concrete Repairs
• White’s Addition.
• La Mesa Hermosa.
Street Asphalt Patching
No specific locations available; patching crew will be assisting concrete crew.
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
28th Street, Palo Verde Street (SW Gas)
Southwest Gas crews will replace a gas line along 28th Street and Palo Verde Street. Work will require lane restrictions and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by late December.
Interstate 8, Pacific Avenue (ADOT)
Beginning Oct. 3, the Arizona Department of Transportation crews will reconstruct the raised median paving and will replace existing ADA ramps along Interstate 8 at Pacific Avenue. Work will require lane restrictions and speed limit reduced to 25 mph. Drivers should expect delays and allow extra travel time.
Palo Verde Street, Pacific Avenue (Century Link)
Through late November, crews working for Century Link will be working on underground communication lines along Palo Verde Street and Pacific Avenue. Work will require lane restrictions. Drivers are advised to follow traffic control and detour route.
U.S. 95, Avenue 9E to Fortuna Road (ADOT)
Beginning Oct. 22, the Arizona Department of Transportation contractors are scheduled to pave on the weekend and stripe U.S. 95 between Avenue 9E and Fortuna Road. Work will require lane restrictions and speed limit reduced to 35 mph. Drivers should expect delays and allow extra travel time.
1st Street, Figueroa Avenue (SW Gas)
Beginning Nov. 14, crews will replace a gas line along 1st Street and Figueroa Avenue. Work will prompt a road closure at Figueroa Avenue. Project is anticipated to be completed by Dec. 23.
1st Street, Avenue A (private contractor)
Beginning mid-December, a private contractor will remove and replace sidewalk ramps, driveway entrance and thermoplastic pavement markings along 1st Street and Avenue A. Work will prompt lane shifts and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. This project is anticipated to be completed by Dec. 23.
