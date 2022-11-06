A weekly summary of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
Pavement Preservation – slurry and oil seal operations
A complete map of this fall’s pavement preservation locations is live on the City’s website under pavement preservation.
The following work will require lane or lot closures between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. during the week of Nov. 7-11.
Through Nov. 4:
• 16th Street will receive two-layer oil seal treatment from Interstate 8 to Pacific Avenue in eastbound and westbound lanes.
Nov. 7:
• Parkview Circle from River View Place to cul-de-sac.
• River View Place from Lakeside Drive to 8th Avenue.
• 34th Street from Avenue A to 8th Avenue.
• 9th Avenue from 34th Street to Cul-de-sac.
• 11th Avenue from 36th Place to 37th Place.
• 36th Place from 11th Avenue to 10th Avenue.
• 36th Lane from 11th Avenue to Cul-de-sac.
• 37th Street from 11th Avenue to Cul-de-sac.
• Cholla Drive from Kings Lane to 36th Street.
• Joshua Way from 37th Street to north end cul-de-sac.
• Susannah Drive from 37th Street to north end cul-de-sac.
• Kimball Avenue from 37th Street to north end cul-de-sac.
• Laura Way from 37th Street to north end cul-de-sac.
• Organ Pipe Drive from 37th Street to 36th Street.
• 36th Place from Organ Pipe Drive to 36th Place.
• 36th Lane from Organ Pipe Drive to 36th Lane.
Nov. 8:
• 8th Avenue from MHP Entrance to 34th Street.
• 9th Avenue from 36th Lane to cul-de-sac.
• 36th Lane from 10th Avenue to 8th Avenue.
• 8th Avenue from 36th Lane to Desert View Lane.
• Kings Lane from Avenue A to east end cul-de-sac.
• Desert Air Drive from 37th Street to north end cul-de-sac.
• Benson Avenue from 37th Street to north end cul-de-sac.
• Isabel Drive from 37th Street to north end cul-de-sac.
• Hinckley Drive from 37th Street to north end cul-de-sac.
• Cactus Wren Way from 36th Place to 37th Street.
• 36th Place from Cactus Wren Way to 36th Place.
• 36th Lane from Cactus Wren Way to 36th Lane.
Nov. 9:
• 8th Avenue from 34th Street to 35th Street.
• 35th Street from 8th Avenue to cul-de-sac.
• 34th Place from 8th Avenue to cul-de-sac.
• 10th Avenue from 36th Lane to 36th Street.
• 36th Place from 10th Avenue to cul-de-sac.
• Lakeside Drive from Desert Lakes Drive to Desert View Lane.
• Havasu Circle from Desert View Lane to north cul-de-sac.
Nov. 10:
• 35th Place from 8th Avenue to cul-de-sac.
• 8th Avenue from 35th Street to 36th Street.
• Lakeside Circle from Lakeside Drive to cul-de-sac.
• Lakeside Drive from Lakeside Circle to Desert Lakes Drive.
• Desert Lakes Drive from Lakeside Drive to Avenue A.
• 33rd Street from Avenue A to east end cul-de-sac.
Nov. 11:
• 36th Street from 8th Avenue to Avenue A.
Nov. 12:
• Mountain View Place from Imperial Avenue to cul-de-sac.
• Imperial Avenue from Mountain View Place to Mission Street.
• Mountain View Place from Imperial Avenue to Araby Road.
• Telegraph Street from Araby Road to Avenue 7E.
• Imperial Avenue from Telegraph Street to south end cul-de-sac.
22nd Street, Avenue A to 4th Avenue
The City is installing a new sidewalk along the north (westbound) side of 22nd Street between Avenue A and 4th Avenue, followed by installation of new wheelchair-accessible ramps. 22nd Street may be narrowed in work zones but is otherwise open as usual.
32nd Street, East Main Canal
A contractor working for the City is constructing improvements to the crossing of the East Main Canal multi-use pathway at 32nd Street. Improvements include installing a HAWK beacon and traffic signal, making sidewalk improvements and installing bollards and signage. Work is expected through mid-November.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of Nov. 7-11 will take place in the following areas.
Street Asphalt Patching
Crews will assist on slurry seal routes listed above.
Sidewalk Concrete Repairs
• Yuma Townsite.
• Sierra Montana.
• Tamarack.
Thermal Plastic Intersection Operations
• 8th Avenue from 32nd Street to 36th Street.
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
28th Street, Palo Verde Street (SW Gas)
Southwest Gas crews will replace a gas line along 28th Street and Palo Verde Street. Work will require lane restrictions and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by late December.
Interstate 8, Pacific Avenue (ADOT)
Beginning Oct. 3, the Arizona Department of Transportation crews will reconstruct the raised median paving and will replace existing ADA ramps along Interstate 8 at Pacific Avenue. Work will require lane restrictions and speed limit reduced to 25 mph. Drivers should expect delays and allow extra travel time.
Palo Verde Street, Pacific Avenue (Century Link)
Through late November, crews working for Century Link will be working on underground communication lines along Palo Verde Street and Pacific Avenue. Work will require lane restrictions. Drivers are advised to follow traffic control and detour route.
U.S. 95, Avenue 9E to Fortuna Road (ADOT)
Beginning Oct. 22, the Arizona Department of Transportation contractors are scheduled to pave on the weekend and stripe U.S. 95 between Avenue 9E and Fortuna Road. Work will require lane restrictions and speed limit reduced to 35 mph. Drivers should expect delays and allow extra travel time.