City Projects
Slurry Seal Operations
A web map of this season’s pavement preservation operations is available on the city website under pavement preservation.
City Street Maintenance operations with partial lane closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the week of Nov. 8-12 will take place in the following areas:
Nov. 8:
- 17th Street from Dora Avenue to Magnolia Avenue.
- 18th Street from Dora Avenue to Magnolia Avenue.
- Pueblo Street from Dora Avenue to Magnolia Avenue.
- 17th Place from Pendergast Avenue to Avenue B.
- 18th Place from Pendergast Avenue to Avenue B.
Closed Nov 8 and Nov 9
- Downtown parking lot B between 3rd Street and 2nd Street from Madison Avenue to Main Street.
Nov. 9:
- 19th Place from Dora Avenue to Magnolia Avenue.
- 21st Lane from Cul-de-sac west of 20th Drive to Cul-de-sac east of 20th Drive.
- Del Sol Lane from Cul-de-sac west of 20th Drive to Cul-de-sac east of 20th Drive.
- 20th Drive from Del Plata Lane to 23rd Street.
- Magnolia Avenue from Del Oro Lane to Cul-de-sac.
- 17th Avenue from 20th Street to Citrus Loop.
- Citrus Loop from 17th Avenue to Del Plata Lane.
Nov. 10:
- 26th Street from 31st Avenue to 25th Avenue (one-way traffic).
- 23rd Street from 22nd Drive to 20th Drive.
- 17th Place from Dora Avenue to Magnolia Avenue.
- 19th Street from Dora Avenue to Magnolia Avenue.
- 18th Place from Dora Avenue to Magnolia Avenue.
- Allen Street from Dora Avenue to Magnolia Avenue.
- Meadowbrook Avenue from 17th Place to 19th Street.
- 19th Street from Avenue B to McKinley Avenue.
- Via Cielo from 16th Street to southern end.
Nov. 11:
- 16th Place from Dora Avenue to Magnolia Avenue.
- Dora Avenue from 16th Street to 20th Street.
- 18th Street from Dora Avenue to Pendergast Avenue.
- 19th Street from Dora Avenue to Pendergast Avenue.
- Pendergast Avenue from 16th Street to 20th Street.
- Pueblo Street from cul-de-sac to Pendergast Avenue.
- Brook Street from cul-de-sac to Pendergast Avenue.
- 19th Street from cul-de-sac to Pendergast Avenue.
- 23rd Street from Avenue B to 22nd Drive.
Nov. 12:
- Magnolia Avenue from 16th Street to 20th Street.
- Del Plata Lane from Whitewing Avenue to 17th Lane.
- El Paso Real from 16th Street to its northern endpoint.
- 26th Street from 31st Avenue to 25th Avenue (one-way traffic).
- 3rd Street from 4th Avenue to Avenue A (one-way traffic).
Oil Seal Operations
Web maps of these operations in Area 2 and Area 3 of Terraces at the View are available online on the City’s website.
City Street Maintenance operations with partial lane restrictions from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the week of Nov. 8-12 will take place in the following areas:
Nov. 8:
- East View Parkway from Panorama Avenue to Nightfall Drive.
- East Sunset Terrace Boulevard from 27th Place to 26th Street.
Nov. 9:
- View Parkway from Nightfall Drive to Alyssa Lane.
- 25th Place from Terrace Avenue to cul-de-sac.
- 25th Lane from Terrace Avenue to cul-de-sac.
- Alyssa Lane from View Parkway to Terrace Avenue.
Nov. 10:
- Terrace Avenue from 25th Place to Alyssa Lane
- View Parkway from 25th Place to Alyssa Lane.
Nov. 12:
- Terrace Avenue from 24th Street to 25th Place.
- View Parkway from 24th Street to 25th Place.
- North Frontage Road, Avenue 9E to Avenue 10E
A contractor working for the City will reconstruct pavement on North Frontage Road starting at Avenue 9E and working east toward Avenue 10E. Subsequent work will reconstruct Avenue 10E from North Frontage toward 28th Street. This project will involve full road closures in sections that will at times require long detours. Motorists should plan on extra time, particularly with pickups and drop-offs at Sunrise Elementary and Ron Watson Middle schools, and familiarize themselves with detour routes including Araby Road and Fortuna Road for north-south traffic and 24th Street, 28th Street and South Frontage Road or Interstate 8 for east-west traffic.
Additionally, Southwest Gas will replace 6,000 feet of main gas lines along the shoulder of North Frontage Road closer to Avenue 10E. This work will prompt a reduced speed limit, and flaggers will direct some traffic at times.
2nd Avenue, 8th Street to 13th Street
The contractor reconstructing 2nd Avenue between 8th Street and 13th Street is currently working on driveway and sidewalk installations. 2nd Avenue is currently open to local traffic only between 11th Street and 12th Street, with detours available for residential and business access. Work is expected to continue through mid-November.
Yuma Commerce Center sewer line extension
A contractor working for the City is installing a sewer line extension in the Yuma Commerce Center affecting the following roadways:
- Avenue 7E from 32nd Street, north to 29th Street, including 31st Place and 30th Street.
- 31st Place from Avenue 7E east to the Plaza Del Este area.
- 30th Street from Avenue 7E east to Commerce Center Drive.
- 29th Street from Avenue 7E east to Commerce Center Drive.
- Commerce Center Drive from 29th Street south to 30th Street.
Motorists are advised that there will be delays, detours, lane shifts and closures on these roadways.
The project will include the installation of a new sewer line, new sewer manholes and new sewer line services, the contractor will also have to horizontal bore under the A canal.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of Nov. 8-12 will take place in the following areas.
Street Asphalt Patching
- 26th Place from Arizona Avenue to San Marcos.
- Cresta Gila subdivision.
Sidewalk Concrete Repairs
- 1000 block of Avenue B.
- 1400 block of Pagent Avenue.
- 1000 block of 10th Avenue.
- 200 block of 6th Avenue.
Street Lane Pre-marking/Striping
Drivers are asked to be cautious of wet paint on the roadway in the following areas:
- 3rd Street from Avenue A to 4th Avenue.
- 20th Street from Avenue B to Avenue C.
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
Avenue B, 8th Street (private contractor)
Through late December, crews will perform underground utility work along Avenue B and 8th Street. Work will prompt lane shifts and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
Araby Road, 24th Street (Southwest Gas)
Southwest Gas will replace a gas line along 24th Street and Araby Road. Work in the area will require lane restrictions through late December.
14th Avenue, 22nd Street, Parkway, Ridgeview (Southwest Gas)
Southwest Gas will conduct underground line replacement work in the Vista Del Valle area that will impact sections of 14th Avenue, Parkway Drive and Ridgeview Drive. This permit has been extended through early November.
Avenue 3E, Palo Verde Street (Century Link)
Through late December, Century Link will perform communication line work that will prompt lane restrictions along Avenue 3E and Palo Verde Street.
4th Avenue at 5th Street (Wanrack)
A contractor will install new fiber optic lines, requiring a right lane closure of southbound 4th Avenue approaching 5th Street. This 5-day project should conclude by the end of November.
16th Street, Avenue B (Century Link)
Through late November, Century Link will perform communication line work that will prompt lane restrictions along Avenue B and 16th Street and a reduced speed limit of 35 mph.
Avenue B at Claxton Street (Southwest Gas)
Southwest Gas will perform gas line work along Avenue B and Claxton Street. Work in the area will require lane shifts through late December and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
Avenue 3E, 42nd Street (Century Link)
Century Link will access manholes for line maintenance work that will prompt lane shifts along Avenue 4E and 42nd Street and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work should be completed by late December.
8th Street, Avenue C to Avenue D (Century Link)
Century Link will access manholes for line maintenance work that will prompt lane shifts along 8th Street between Avenue C to Avenue D and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work should be completed by late December.
16th Street, 13th Avenue to 14th Avenue (Century Link)
Beginning Oct. 20, Century Link will access manholes for line maintenance work that will prompt lane shifts along 16th Street between 13th Avenue to 14th Avenue and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work should be completed by late December.
24th Street, between James Avenue and James Drive (Century Link)
Century Link will access manholes for line maintenance work that will prompt lane restrictions along 24th Street between James Avenue and James Drive. Work should be completed by late December.
Avenue B, 8th Street (contractor)
Through late December, crews will be performing underground utilities work along Avenue B and 8th Street. Work will prompt sidewalk closure and lane shifts.
Pacific Avenue B, 13th Street to 15th Street (Spectrum)
Conduit installation will require a closure of the right northbound lane of Pacific Avenue from just north of 16th Street to just north of 14th Street the week of Nov. 8-12.
Avenue 5E, 32nd Street to County 13th Street (Century Link)
Century Link will install conduit and fiber along the northbound lane of Avenue 5E between 32nd Street and County 13th Street between Nov. 30 and Jan. 31, 2022. Work will tie in along cross streets. Lane closures may take place at times.