A weekly summary of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
Pavement Preservation – slurry seal operations
A complete map of this fall’s pavement preservation locations is live on the City’s website under pavement preservation.
The following work will require lane or lot closures between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. during the week of Oct. 17-21.
October 17:
• 1st Street from Gila Street to 4th Avenue.
• 3rd Place from Avenue B to 24th Avenue.
• 4th Street from Avenue B to 24th Avenue.
• 5th Place from 24th Avenue to 19th Avenue.
• 22nd Avenue from 3rd Street to 5th Street.
• 20th Avenue from 6th Place to 8th Street.
October 18:
• 4th Place from Avenue B to 24th Avenue.
• 5th Street from 24th Avenue to west end cul-de-sac.
• 7th Street from 21st Avenue to Magnolia Avenue.
• 11th Street from Avenue B to 23rd Drive.
• 24th Drive from 11th Street to south end cul-de-sac.
• 23rd Drive from 11th Street to south end cul-de-sac.
• Thomas Avenue from Rose Lane to Leslie Lane.
October 19:
• 24th Avenue from 3rd Street to 5th Street.
• 6th Place from 21st Avenue to Magnolia Avenue.
• Howard Drive from Rose Lane to Leslie Lane.
• Civic Center parking lot.
October 20:
• 5th Street from 24th Avenue to 19th Avenue.
• 6th Street from 21st Avenue to 19th Avenue.
• 19th Avenue from 5th Street to 6th Street.
• Rose Lane from Howard Drive to Pagent Avenue.
• Civic Center parking lot.
• Greentree Drive from 11th Street to north cul-de-sac.
• 22nd Drive from 11th Street to 12th Street.
• 11th Street from 22nd Drive to 23rd Drive.
October 21:
• No slurry work currently scheduled.
October 22:
• 3rd Avenue from Giss Parkway to Orange Avenue.
• Orange Avenue to 5th Street.
• 1st Avenue from 1st Street to Court Street.
• 3rd Street from Madison Avenue to Gila Street.
• 8th Street from 1st Avenue to Avenue A.
October 23:
• Court Street from 4th Avenue to 1st Avenue.
• 2nd Avenue from 4th Street to Giss Parkway.
• 7th Street from 4th Avenue to 3rd Avenue.
• 6th Street from Madison Avenue to Cemetery Avenue.
• Madison Avenue from 6th Street to south end.
• 8th Street from 1st Avenue to Avenue A.
22nd Street, Avenue A to 4th Avenue
The City will relocate streetlight poles along the north (westbound) side of 22nd Street between Avenue A and 4th Avenue, followed by a sidewalk installation, then installation of new wheelchair-accessible ramps. 22nd Street may be narrowed in work zones.
32nd Street, East Main Canal
A contractor working for the City is constructing improvements to the crossing of the East Main Canal multi-use pathway at 32nd Street. Improvements include installing a HAWK beacon and traffic signal, making sidewalk improvements and installing bollards and signage. Work is expected through mid-November.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of Oct. 17-21 will take place in the following areas.
Street Asphalt Grinding:
• 8th Street from 1st Avenue to Avenue A.
Sidewalk Concrete Repairs
• 22nd Street from 4th Avenue to Avenue A.
Thermal Plastic Intersection Operations
• 4th Street and 4th Avenue.
• 2nd Avenue and Giss Parkway, north side.
• 2nd Avenue and Court Street.
• Maiden Lane and 1st Street.
• 3rd Avenue and Giss Parkway, north side.
• 3rd Avenue and Court Street.
• 3rd Avenue and 1st Street.
• 2nd Street and 1st Avenue.
• 2nd Street and Madison Avenue.
• 2nd Street and Main Street.
• 2nd Street and Maiden Lane.
• 3rd Place and Avenue B.
• 4th Street and Avenue B.
• 4th Place and Avenue B.
• 13th Place and Avenue B.
• 6th Street and 21st Avenue.
Striping Operations
• Maiden Lane from 1st Street to 2nd Street.
• 4th Street and 4th Avenue.
• 1st Street from 4th Avenue to Bridge Avenue.
• Maiden Lane from 3rd Street to Giss Parkway.
• 14th Avenue from 8th Street to 9th Street.
• 2nd Avenue from Court Street to Giss Parkway.
• 2nd Street from 2nd Avenue to Main Street.
• 3rd Avenue from 1st Street to Court Street.
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
Avenue B, 20th Street (Century Link/contractor)
Through October, Century Link work will require lane shifts at Avenue B and 20th Street. Please observe and obey traffic control devices.
Avenue 4E, 36th Street
(SW Gas)
Southwest Gas crews will install a new gas line along Avenue 4E and 36th Street. Work will require lane restrictions. Work is anticipated to be completed by mid-October.
26th Street, Araby Road (Century Link)
Through early November, crews working for Century Link will access manholes for line splicing. One project will require southbound lane closure of Araby Road between 26th Street and Interstate 8.
Avenue C, 28th Street
(Century Link)
Through late October, crews working for Century Link will be working on underground communication lines along Avenue C and 28th Street. Work will require lane restrictions. Drivers are advised to follow traffic control and detour route.
28th Street, Palo Verde Street (SW Gas)
Southwest Gas crews will replace a gas line along 28th Street and Palo Verde Street. Work will require lane restrictions and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by late December.
1st Street, 14th Avenue to 16th Avenue (SW Gas)
Through late October, Southwest Gas crews will replace a gas line along 1st Street from 14th Avenue to 16th Avenue. Work will require lane shifts or restrictions and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
Interstate 8, Pacific Avenue (ADOT)
Beginning Oct. 3, the Arizona Department of Transportation crews will reconstruct the raised median paving and will replace existing ADA ramps along Interstate 8 at Pacific Avenue. Work will require lane restrictions and speed limit reduced to 25 mph. Drivers should expect delays and allow extra travel time.
Madison Avenue, 1st Avenue to 3rd Avenue and 19th Street (Calibre)
Through mid-October, contactor will perform treatment in monitoring wells along Madison Avenue from 1st Avenue to 3rd Avenue and 19th Street. Work will require lane shifts or restrictions, sidewalk closures.