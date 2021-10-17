A weekly list of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
Slurry Seal Operations
The web map is now live on our city website under pavement preservation.
City Street Maintenance operations with partial lane closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the week of Oct. 18-22 will take place in the following areas:
Oct. 18:
• 18th Street from 45th Avenue to Avenue B.
• Downtown parking D lot between 2nd Street and 3rd Street from Gila Street to Maiden Lane will be closed Oct. 18-19.
Oct. 19:
• 16th Street from Avenue C to Avenue D.
• Arcadia Lane from 16th Street to south end of city limits.
Oct. 20:
• 20th Street from Avenue C to Athens Avenue.
• 20th Street from Avenue B to 17th Avenue.
Oct. 21:
• 32nd Street from Avenue C to Avenue D.
Oct. 22:
• Road closure at 28th Street from Avenue B to Avenue C.
2nd Avenue, 8th Street to 13th Street
A contractor working for the City is reconstructing 2nd Avenue between 8th Street and 13th Street. Work includes replacing the existing asphalt, installing new water services and improving curbs, gutters and sidewalks.
2nd Avenue is currently closed to all through traffic between 10th Street and 12th Street, with detours available for residential and business access. Work is expected to continue through mid-October.
North Frontage Road, Avenue 9E to Avenue 10E
Beginning Oct. 11, a contractor working for the City will reconstruct pavement on North Frontage Road starting at Avenue 9E and working east toward Avenue 10E. Subsequent work will reconstruct Avenue 10E from North Frontage toward 28th Street. This project will involve full road closures in sections that will at times require long detours. Motorists should plan on extra time, particularly with pickups and drop-offs at Sunrise Elementary and Ron Watson Middle schools, and familiarize themselves with detour routes including Araby Road and Fortuna Road for north-south traffic and 24th Street, 28th Street and South Frontage Road or Interstate 8 for east-west traffic.
1st Avenue, 1st Street to Court Street
A contractor working for the City is installing new water transmission lines on 1st Avenue between 1st Street and Court Street, followed by street reconstruction of this block. 1st Avenue is closed to all traffic. Detour using Madison Avenue or 4th Avenue. Parking remains available within brief walking distances of businesses on this block. This project is expected to be complete in mid-October.
Yuma Commerce Center sewer line extension
Beginning Oct. 4, a contractor working for the City will install a sewer line extension in the Yuma Commerce Center affecting the following roadways:
• Avenue 7E from 32nd Street, north to 29th Street, including 31st Place and 30th Street.
• 31st Place from Avenue 7E east to the Plaza Del Este area.
• 30th Street from Avenue 7E east to Commerce Center Drive.
• 29th Street from Avenue 7E east to Commerce Center Drive.
• Commerce Center Drive from 29th Street south to 30th Street.
Motorists are advised that there will be delays, detours, lane shifts and closures on these roadways.
The project will include the installation of a new sewer line, new sewer manholes and new sewer line services, the contractor will also have to horizontal bore under the A canal.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of Oct. 18-22 will take place in the following areas.
Street Crack Sealing
• Terraces at The View subdivision.
Street Asphalt Patching
• Meadowbrook subdivision.
• La Casitas subdivision.
• Downtown parking A lot behind 106 S. Main Street.
Sidewalk Concrete Repairs
• 2438 S. Barbara Avenue.
• 500 W. 28th Street.
• 450 W. 27th Street.
Street Lane Pre-marking/Striping
Drivers are asked to be cautious of wet paint on the roadway in the following areas:
• 18th Street from Avenue C to 45th Avenue.
• 16th Street from Avenue D to Avenue C.
• 20th Street from Avenue C to Athens Avenue.
• 20th Street from Avenue B to east end of city limits.
• 32nd Street from Avenue C to Avenue D.
• 28th Street from Avenue C to Avenue B.
• Crosswalk and Stop Bar Marking
Drivers are asked to be cautious of wet paint on the roadway in the following areas:
• 18th Street from Avenue C to 45th Avenue.
• 16th Street from Avenue D to Avenue C.
• 20th Street from Avenue C to Athens Avenue.
• 20th Street from Avenue B to east end of city limits.
• 32nd Street from Avenue C to Avenue D.
• 28th Street from Avenue C to Avenue B.
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
24th Street, Mary Avenue (Century Link)
Century Link will access manholes for line maintenance work that will prompt lane restrictions along eastbound 24th Street immediately east and west of Mary Avenue. Work should be completed by late October.
Avenue B, 8th Street (private contractor)
Through late December, crews will perform underground utility work along Avenue B and 8th Street. Work will prompt lane shifts and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
Araby Road, 24th Street (Southwest Gas)
Southwest Gas will replace a gas line along 24th Street and Araby Road. Work in the area will require lane restrictions through late December.
14th Avenue, 22nd Street, Parkway, Ridgeview (Southwest Gas)
Southwest Gas will conduct underground line replacement work in the Vista Del Valle area that will impact sections of 14th Avenue, Parkway Drive and Ridgeview Drive. This permit has been extended through early November.
Avenue 3E, Palo Verde Street (Century Link)
Through late December, Century Link will perform communication line work that will prompt lane restrictions along Avenue 3E and Palo Verde Street.
4th Avenue at 5th Street (Wanrack)
A contractor will install new fiber optic lines, requiring a right lane closure of southbound 4th Avenue approaching 5th Street. This 5-day project should conclude by the end of November.
16th Street, Avenue B (Century Link)
Through late November, Century Link will perform communication line work that will prompt lane restrictions along Avenue B and 16th Street and a reduced speed limit of 35 mph.
Avenue B at Claxton Street (Southwest Gas)
Southwest Gas will perform gas line work along Avenue B and Claxton Street. Work in the area will require lane shifts through late December and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
Avenue 3E, 42nd Street (Century Link)
Beginning Oct. 20, Century Link will access manholes for line maintenance work that will prompt lane shifts along Avenue 4E and 42nd Street and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work should be completed by late December.
8th Street, Avenue C to Avenue D (Century Link)
Beginning Oct. 20, Century Link will access manholes for line maintenance work that will prompt lane shifts along 8th Street between Avenue C to Avenue D and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work should be completed by late December.
16th Street, 13th Avenue to 14th Avenue (Century Link)
Beginning Oct. 20, Century Link will access manholes for line maintenance work that will prompt lane shifts along 16th Street between 13th Avenue to 14th Avenue and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work should be completed by late December.