A weekly summary of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
22nd Street, Avenue A to 4th Avenue
The City will relocate streetlight poles along the north (westbound) side of 22nd Street between Avenue A and 4th Avenue, followed by a sidewalk installation, then installation of new wheelchair-accessible ramps. 22nd Street will be narrowed in work zones.
32nd Street, East Main Canal
A contractor working for the City will construct improvements to the crossing of the East Main Canal multi-use pathway at 32nd Street. Improvements include installing a HAWK beacon and traffic signal, making sidewalk improvements and installing bollards and signage. Work is expected through mid-November.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of Oct. 3-7 will take place in the following areas.
Crack Seal Operations:
• Pacific Avenue from 20th Street to 24th Street.
Asphalt Grinding Operations:
• Avenue A from 40th Street to south 4th Avenue.
• 16th Street from Pacific Avenue to Interstate 8.
Asphalt Patching Operations:
• Yuma Civic Center parking lots.
• Pacific Avenue from east 20th Street to east 24th Street.
Concrete Operations:
• 22nd Street from 4th Avenue to south Avenue A.
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
4th Avenue Extension, Casa Blanca to Yellowstone (contractor)
Trench work prompts a road closure of 4th Avenue Extension between Casa Blanca Drive and Yellowstone Drive while a contractor installs a new manhole and sewer service crossing. The closure is expected through Sept. 23.
24th Street, Avenue 8E (SW Gas)
Through September, Southwest Gas crews will replace a gas line along 24th Street on the east mesa. Leak repair and gas line maintenance will take place east of Avenue 8E and Araby Road. Work will require lane shifts or restrictions, sidewalk closures and a reduced speed limit.
Avenue B, 20th Street (Century Link/contractor)
Through October, Century Link work will require lane shifts at Avenue B and 20th Street. Please observe and obey traffic control devices. Through Sept. 9, southbound Avenue B will be reduced to one lane between 19th Street and 20th Street for work on a catch basin and manhole.
Avenue 4E, 36th Street (SW Gas)
Southwest Gas crews will install a new gas line along Avenue 4E and 36th Street. Work will require lane restrictions. Work is anticipated to be completed by mid-October.
26th Street, Araby Road (Century Link)
Sept. 4 through early November, crews working for Century Link will access manholes for line splicing. One project will require southbound lane closure of Araby Road between 26th Street and Interstate 8.
Avenue B, 23rd Street to 32nd Street (SW Gas)
Through Sept. 25, Southwest Gas will conduct valve maintenance along Avenue B near 23rd Street. Southbound Avenue B will be tapered to one lane until passing Regency Square Apartments.
Avenue B, 7th Street to 8th Street (SW Gas)
Sept. 6 through Oct. 6, Southwest Gas will install a new service, resulting in a lane closure of northbound Avenue B between 8th Street and 7th Street.
8th Street, 4th Avenue to 5th Avenue (Spectrum)
Oct. 10-11, a contractor for Charter Spectrum will install a new service and extend a pole, resulting in a lane closure of 8th Street between 4th Avenue and 5th Avenue.
Avenue C, 28th Street (Century Link)
Through late October, crews working for Century Link will be working on underground communication lines along Avenue C and 28th Street. Work will require lane restrictions. Drivers are advised to follow traffic control and detour route.
28th Street, Palo Verde Street (SW Gas)
Southwest Gas crews will replace a gas line along 28th Street and Palo Verde Street. Work will require lane restrictions and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by late December.
1st Street, 14th Avenue to 16th Avenue (SW Gas)
Through late October, Southwest Gas crews will replace a gas line along 1st Street from 14th Avenue to 16th Avenue. Work will require lane shifts or restrictions and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
Interstate 8, Pacific Avenue (ADOT)
Beginning Oct. 3, the Arizona Department of Transportation crews will reconstruct the raised median paving and will replace existing ADA ramps along Interstate 8 at Pacific Avenue. Work will require lane restrictions and speed limit reduced to 25 mph. Drivers should expect delays and allow extra travel time.
Madison Avenue, 1st Avenue to 3rd Avenue and 19th Street (Calibre)
Through mid-October, contactor will perform treatment in monitoring wells along Madison Avenue from 1st Avenue to 3rd Avenue and 19th Street. Work will require lane shifts or restrictions, sidewalk closures.