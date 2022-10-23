A weekly summary of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
Pavement Preservation – slurry and oil seal operations
A complete map of this fall’s pavement preservation locations is live on the City’s website under pavement preservation.
The following work will require lane or lot closures between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. during the week of Oct. 24-28.
October 24-29:
• 16th Street will receive two-layer oil seal treatment from Interstate 8 to Pacific Avenue in eastbound and westbound lanes.
October 24:
• 14th Avenue from 8th Street to 9th Place.
• 14th Avenue from 16th Street to Arroyo Drive.
• 12th Lane from Avenue B to 22nd Drive.
• Pagent Avenue from 12th Place to Leslie Lane.
• Leslie Lane from Howard Drive to Pagent Avenue.
October 25:
• 14th Street from Avenue C to 37th Drive.
• 12th Lane from 21st Drive to 22nd Drive.
• 14th Avenue from Arroyo Drive to 15th Street.
• 14th Avenue from 9th Place to 10th Place.
• Avenue A from 1st Street to 3rd Street.
• Orange Avenue from 7th Street to 5th Street.
October 26:
• 14th Avenue from 10th Place to 12th Street.
• 14th Avenue from 14th Street to 15th Street.
• Avenue A from 3rd Street to 5th Street.
• 5th Street from 4th Avenue to 1st Avenue.
• 20th Avenue from 3rd Street to north end.
• 18th Drive from 3rd Street to south end.
October 27:
• Avenue A from 5th Street to 8th Street.
• 6th Street from 4th Avenue to 1st Avenue.
• 5th Street from 1st Avenue to Cemetery Avenue.
• Cemetery Avenue from 5th Street to 6th Street.
• 6th Street from Cemetery Avenue to Main Street.
• Main Street from 7th Street to 6th Street.
October 28:
No slurry work scheduled.
October 29:
• 7th Street from Orange Avenue to 1st Avenue.
• 14th Avenue from 14th Street to Santa Maria Way.
• Pacific Avenue from Gila Ridge Road to bridge.
• Pacific Avenue from 8th Street to 12th Street.
October 30:
• Orange Avenue from 1st Avenue to 3rd Avenue.
• Pacific Avenue from Gila Ridge Road to bridge.
• Orange Avenue from 7th Street to 8th Street.
• 14th Avenue from 12th Street to Santa Maria Way.
• 23rd Lane from Pacific Avenue to north end.
Chip seal operations
October 25:
• Avenue A from County 12th Street to 4th Avenue.
• Blasdell Road from Avenue 9E to east end.
October 26:
• Blasdell Road from Avenue 9E to east end.
• Magnolia Avenue from 8th Street to 10th Street.
• 10th Street from Magnolia Avenue to Dora Avenue.
• Dora Avenue from 10th Street to 11th Street.
• Dora Avenue from 11th Street Dora Court.
• Franklin from 11th Street to north end.
• Franklin from 11th Street to south end.
October 27:
• 20th Avenue from 11th Street to south end.
• 20th Avenue from 11th Street to north end.
• Jewel Avenue from 11th Street to south end.
• Jewel Avenue from 11th Street to north end.
• Myrtle Avenue from 11th Street to south end.
• Myrtle Avenue from 11th Street to north end.
• Magnolia Avenue from 10th Street to south end.
• 11th St. from Dora Ave. S. Magnolia Ave.
• Figueroa Avenue from 1st Street to north end.
• 27th Drive from 1st Street to north end.
• 22nd Street, Avenue A to 4th Avenue
The City is installing a new sidewalk along the north (westbound) side of 22nd Street between Avenue A and 4th Avenue, followed by installation of new wheelchair-accessible ramps. 22nd Street may be narrowed in work zones but is otherwise open as usual.
32nd Street, East Main Canal
A contractor working for the City is constructing improvements to the crossing of the East Main Canal multi-use pathway at 32nd Street. Improvements include installing a HAWK beacon and traffic signal, making sidewalk improvements and installing bollards and signage. Work is expected through mid-November.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of Oct. 24-28 will take place in the following areas.
Street Asphalt Patching
Crews will assist on slurry seal routes listed above.
Sidewalk Concrete Repairs
• 22nd Street from 4th Avenue to Avenue A.
• Sheffield Estates.
Thermal Plastic Intersection Operations
• 1st Avenue and 2nd Street.
• 3rd Street and Madison Avenue.
• 3rd Street and Maiden Lane.
• 3rd Street and Gila Street.
• 3rd Avenue and Giss Parkway south side.
• 3rd Avenue and Orange Avenue.
• 8th Street and Orange Avenue.
• 8th Street and 4th Avenue.
• 8th Street and Avenue A.
• 2nd Avenue and Giss Parkway south side.
• Court Street from 2nd Avenue to 4th Avenue.
• 7th Street from 4th Avenue to Orange Avenue.
• 12th Street and Avenue B.
• 14th Street and Avenue C.
• 14th Avenue and 8th Street.
• Avenue A and 1st Street.
• Avenue A and 3rd Street.
• Orange Avenue and 5th Street.
• 5th Street and 4th Avenue.
• 5th Street and Orange Avenue.
• 14th Avenue and 12th Street.
• Avenue A and 3rd Street.
• Avenue A and 5th Street.
• Avenue A and 8th Street.
• 6th Street and 4th Avenue.
• 6th Street and Orange Avenue.
Striping Operations
• 3rd Avenue and Orange Avenue.
• 1st Avenue from 1st Street to Court Street.
• Court Street and 4th Avenue.
• 2nd Avenue from Giss Parkway to 4th Street.
• 8th Street from Avenue A to 1st Avenue.
• 12th Street from Avenue B to 21st Drive.
• Avenue A from 1st Street to 3rd Street.
• Orange Avenue from 5th Street to 7th Street.
• 14th Avenue from 16th Street to Arroyo Drive.
• Avenue A from 3rd Street to 5th Street.
• 4th Avenue and 5th Street.
• 4th Avenue and 6th Street.
• Avenue A from 8th Street to 5th Street.
• 16th Street from Interstate 8 to Pacific Avenue.
• Avenue A from 40th Street to Airport Loop.
• Magnolia Avenue and 8th Street.
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
26th Street, Araby Road (Century Link)
Sept. 4 through early November, crews working for Century Link will access manholes for line splicing. One project will require southbound lane closure of Araby Road between 26th Street and Interstate 8.
Avenue C, 28th Street (Century Link)
Through late October, crews working for Century Link will be working on underground communication lines along Avenue C and 28th Street. Work will require lane restrictions. Drivers are advised to follow traffic control and detour route.
28th Street, Palo Verde Street (SW Gas)
Southwest Gas crews will replace a gas line along 28th Street and Palo Verde Street. Work will require lane restrictions and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by late December.
1st Street, 14th Avenue to 16th Avenue (SW Gas)
Through late October, Southwest Gas crews will replace a gas line along 1st Street from 14th Avenue to 16th Avenue. Work will require lane shifts or restrictions and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
Interstate 8, Pacific Avenue (ADOT)
Beginning Oct. 3, the Arizona Department of Transportation crews will reconstruct the raised median paving and will replace existing ADA ramps along Interstate 8 at Pacific Avenue. Work will require lane restrictions and speed limit reduced to 25 mph. Drivers should expect delays and allow extra travel time.
Madison Avenue, 1st Avenue to 3rd Avenue and 19th Street (Calibre)
Through mid-October, contactor will perform treatment in monitoring wells along Madison Avenue from 1st Avenue to 3rd Avenue and 19th Street. Work will require lane shifts or restrictions, sidewalk closures.
Palo Verde Street, Pacific Avenue (Century Link)
Through late November, crews working for Century Link will be working on underground communication lines along Palo Verde Street and Pacific Avenue. Work will require lane restrictions. Drivers are advised to follow traffic control and detour route.
U.S. 95, Avenue 9E to Fortuna Road (ADOT)
Beginning Oct. 22, the Arizona Department of Transportation contractors are scheduled to pave on the weekend and stripe U.S. 95 between Avenue 9E and Fortuna Road. Work will require lane restrictions and speed limit reduced to 35 mph. Drivers should expect delays and allow extra travel time.