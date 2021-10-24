A weekly list of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
Slurry Seal Operations
A web map of this season’s pavement preservation operations is available on the city website under pavement preservation.
City Street Maintenance operations with partial lane closures from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the week of Oct. 25-29 will take place in the following areas:
Oct. 25:
• Avenue C from 16th Street to 24th Street, outside lanes only.
• Downtown parking A lot between 1st Street and 2nd Street from Madison Avenue to Main Street will be closed Oct. 25-26.
Oct. 26:
• Avenue C from 16th Street to 24th Street.
• 19th Avenue from 24th Street to 25th Street.
• 25th Street from 18th Avenue to 19th Avenue.
Oct. 27:
• Avenue C from 24th Street to 40th Street.
Oct. 28:
• Avenue C from 24th Street to 40th Street.
Oil Seal Operations
A web map of these operations in Barkley Ranch is available online on the City’s website: https://www.yumaaz.gov/home/showpublisheddocument/4220
City Street Maintenance operations with partial lane restrictions from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the week of Oct. 25-29 will take place in the following areas:
Oct. 25:
• 27th Lane between 45th Drive and 48th Drive.
• 27th Place between 45th Drive and 48th Drive.
• 46th Avenue between 26th Place and 27th Street.
Oct. 26:
• 27th Lane between 45th Drive and 48th Drive.
• 27th Place between 45th Drive and 48th Drive.
• 46th Avenue between 26th Place and 27th Street.
Oct. 27:
• Barkley Ranch Avenue from 28th Street to the cul-de-sac north of 27th Street.
• 46th Drive from 27th Street to north end city limits.
• 47th Avenue from 27th Street to north end city limits.
Oct. 28:
• 27th Street from 47th Drive to 46th Avenue.
• 45th Drive from 27th Street to 28th Street.
Oct. 29:
• 48th Drive from 27th Lane to the cul-de-sac north of 27th Street.
• 47th Drive from 27th Street to north end city limits.
• 48th Avenue from 27th Street to north end city limits.
North Frontage Road, Avenue 9E to Avenue 10E
A contractor working for the City will reconstruct pavement on North Frontage Road starting at Avenue 9E and working east toward Avenue 10E. Subsequent work will reconstruct Avenue 10E from North Frontage toward 28th Street. This project will involve full road closures in sections that will at times require long detours. Motorists should plan on extra time, particularly with pickups and drop-offs at Sunrise Elementary and Ron Watson Middle schools, and familiarize themselves with detour routes including Araby Road and Fortuna Road for north-south traffic and 24th Street, 28th Street and South Frontage Road or Interstate 8 for east-west traffic.
1st Avenue, 1st Street to Court Street
A contractor working for the City is installing new water service tie-ins on 1st Avenue between 1st Street and Court Street. 1st Avenue is closed to all traffic. Detour using Madison Avenue or 4th Avenue. Parking remains available within brief walking distances of businesses on this block. This project is expected to be complete in late-October.
2nd Avenue, 8th Street to 13th Street
The contractor reconstructing 2nd Avenue between 8th Street and 13th Street is currently working on driveway and sidewalk installations. 2nd Avenue is currently open to local traffic only between 11th Street and 12th Street, with detours available for residential and business access. Work is expected to continue through mid-November.
Yuma Commerce Center sewer line extension
A contractor working for the City is installing a sewer line extension in the Yuma Commerce Center affecting the following roadways:
• Avenue 7E from 32nd Street, north to 29th Street, including 31st Place and 30th Street.
• 31st Place from Avenue 7E east to the Plaza Del Este area.
• 30th Street from Avenue 7E east to Commerce Center Drive.
• 29th Street from Avenue 7E east to Commerce Center Drive.
• Commerce Center Drive from 29th Street south to 30th Street.
Motorists are advised that there will be delays, detours, lane shifts and closures on these roadways.
The project will include the installation of a new sewer line, new sewer manholes and new sewer line services, the contractor will also have to horizontal bore under the A canal.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of Oct. 25-29 will take place in the following areas.
Street Asphalt Patching
• Intersection at Avenue 4E and 32nd Street.
• Pendergast Avenue from 16th Street to 20th Street.
• Magnolia Avenue from 16th Street to 20th Street.
Sidewalk Concrete Repairs
• 1500 block of 10th Avenue.
• 8300 block of Olive Ann Lane.
Street Lane Pre-marking/Striping
Drivers are asked to be cautious of wet paint on the roadway in the following areas:
• 32nd Street from Avenue C to Avenue D.
• Avenue C from 16th Street to 40th Street.
Crosswalk striping
• 32nd Street from Avenue C to Avenue D.
• Avenue C from 16th Street to 40th Street.
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
24th Street, Mary Avenue (Century Link)
Century Link will access manholes for line maintenance work that will prompt lane restrictions along eastbound 24th Street immediately east and west of Mary Avenue. Work should be completed by late October.
Avenue B, 8th Street (private contractor)
Through late December, crews will perform underground utility work along Avenue B and 8th Street. Work will prompt lane shifts and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
Araby Road, 24th Street (Southwest Gas)
Southwest Gas will replace a gas line along 24th Street and Araby Road. Work in the area will require lane restrictions through late December.
14th Avenue, 22nd Street, Parkway, Ridgeview (Southwest Gas)
Southwest Gas will conduct underground line replacement work in the Vista Del Valle area that will impact sections of 14th Avenue, Parkway Drive and Ridgeview Drive. This permit has been extended through early November.
Avenue 3E, Palo Verde Street (Century Link)
Through late December, Century Link will perform communication line work that will prompt lane restrictions along Avenue 3E and Palo Verde Street.
4th Avenue at 5th Street (Wanrack)
A contractor will install new fiber optic lines, requiring a right lane closure of southbound 4th Avenue approaching 5th Street. This 5-day project should conclude by the end of November.
16th Street, Avenue B (Century Link)
Through late November, Century Link will perform communication line work that will prompt lane restrictions along Avenue B and 16th Street and a reduced speed limit of 35 mph.
Avenue B at Claxton Street (Southwest Gas)
Southwest Gas will perform gas line work along Avenue B and Claxton Street. Work in the area will require lane shifts through late December and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
Avenue 3E, 42nd Street (Century Link)
Century Link will access manholes for line maintenance work that will prompt lane shifts along Avenue 4E and 42nd Street and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work should be completed by late December.
8th Street, Avenue C to Avenue D (Century Link)
Century Link will access manholes for line maintenance work that will prompt lane shifts along 8th Street between Avenue C to Avenue D and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work should be completed by late December.
16th Street, 13th Avenue to 14th Avenue (Century Link)
Beginning Oct. 20, Century Link will access manholes for line maintenance work that will prompt lane shifts along 16th Street between 13th Avenue to 14th Avenue and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work should be completed by late December.