By the City of Yuma
A weekly list of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
2nd Avenue, 8th Street to 13th Street
A contractor working for the City is reconstructing 2nd Avenue between 8th Street and 13th Street. Work includes replacing the existing asphalt, installing new water services and improving curbs, gutters and sidewalks.
2nd Avenue is currently closed to all through traffic between 10th Street and 12th Street, with detours available for residential and business access. Work is expected to continue through mid-October.
North Frontage Road, Avenue 9E to Avenue 10E
Beginning Oct. 11, a contractor working for the City will reconstruct pavement on North Frontage Road starting at Avenue 9E and working east toward Avenue 10E. Subsequent work will reconstruct Avenue 10E from North Frontage toward 28th Street. This project will involve full road closures in sections that will at times require long detours. Motorists should plan on extra time, particularly with pickups and drop-offs at Sunrise Elementary and Ron Watson Middle schools, and familiarize themselves with detour routes including Araby Road and Fortuna Road for north-south traffic and 24th Street, 28th Street and South Frontage Road or Interstate 8 for east-west traffic.
1st Avenue, 1st Street to Court Street
A contractor working for the City is installing new water transmission lines on 1st Avenue between 1st Street and Court Street, followed by street reconstruction of this block. 1st Avenue is closed to all traffic. Detour using Madison Avenue or 4th Avenue. Parking remains available within brief walking distances of businesses on this block. This project is expected to be complete in mid-October.
Yuma Commerce Center sewer line extension
Beginning Oct. 4, a contractor working for the City will install a sewer line extension in the Yuma Commerce Center affecting the following roadways:
• Avenue 7E from 32nd Street, north to 29th Street, including 31st Place and 30th Street.
• 31st Place from Avenue 7E east to the Plaza Del Este area.
• 30th Street from Avenue 7E east to Commerce Center Drive.
• 29th Street from Avenue 7E east to Commerce Center Drive.
• Commerce Center Drive from 29th Street south to 30th Street.
Motorists are advised that there will be delays, detours, lane shifts and closures on these roadways.
The project will include the installation of a new sewer line, new sewer manholes and new sewer line services, the contractor will also have to horizontal bore under the A canal.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of Oct. 4-8 will take place in the following areas.
Street Crack Sealing
• Avenue C from 24th Street to 16th Street.
• Barkley Ranch (27th Lane to 27th Street from 48th Drive to 45th Drive).
• Terraces at the View subdivision.
Roadside Grading
16th Street from Avenue C to Avenue D.
Street Asphalt Patching
• Meadowbrook subdivision, between Meadowbrook Avenue and Pendergast Avenue from 16th Street to 20th Street.
• El Pueblocito subdivision, between 20th Street and 16th Street from Dora Avenue to Magnolia Avenue.
• El Descanso subdivision, 25th and 26th streets east of Arizona Avenue.
Sidewalk Concrete Repairs
7400 block of E. 26th Street.
8700 block of E. 26th Place.
Avenue 8E between 36th Street and 40th Street, multiple locations.
Avenue 3E from 24th Street to 32nd Street, multiple locations.
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
24th Street, Mary Avenue (Century Link)
Century Link will access manholes for line maintenance work that will prompt lane restrictions along eastbound 24th Street immediately east and west of Mary Avenue. Work should be completed by late October.
Avenue B, 8th Street (private contractor)
Through late December, crews will perform underground utility work along Avenue B and 8th Street. Work will prompt lane shifts and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
Araby Road, 24th Street (Southwest Gas)
Southwest Gas will replace a gas line along 24th Street and Araby Road. Work in the area will require lane restrictions through late December.
14th Avenue, 22nd Street, Parkway, Ridgeview (Southwest Gas)
Southwest Gas will conduct underground line replacement work in the Vista Del Valle area that will impact sections of 14th Avenue, Parkway Drive and Ridgeview Drive. This permit has been extended through early November.
Avenue 3E, Palo Verde Street (Century Link)
Through late December, Century Link will perform communication line work that will prompt lane restrictions along Avenue 3E and Palo Verde Street.
29th Street west of 4th Avenue (APS)
Between Sept. 27 and Oct. 1, APS has a single-day pole installment project that will require narrow lanes on 29th Street west of 4th Avenue.
3rd Street, 22nd-24th avenues (Spectrum)
Aerial line work will take place along 3rd Street between 22nd Avenue and 24th Avenue, reducing lanes widths on 3rd Street and closing alley access from 3rd Street. This 4-day project is expected to conclude by Oct. 5.
4th Avenue at 5th Street (Wanrack)
A contractor will install new fiber optic lines, requiring a right lane closure of southbound 4th Avenue approaching 5th Street. This 5-day project should conclude by the end of November.
16th Street, Avenue B (Century Link)
Through late November, Century Link will perform communication line work that will prompt lane restrictions along Avenue B and 16th Street and a reduced speed limit of 35 mph.
Avenue B at Claxton Street (Southwest Gas)
Southwest Gas will perform gas line work along Avenue B and Claxton Street. Work in the area will require lane shifts through late December and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.