A weekly summary of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
Pavement Preservation – slurry and oil seal operations
A complete map of this fall’s pavement preservation locations is live on the City’s website under pavement preservation.
The following work will require lane or lot closures between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. during the week of Oct. 31 to Nov. 6.
Oct. 31-Nov. 4:
• 16th Street will receive two-layer oil seal treatment from Interstate 8 to Pacific Avenue in eastbound and westbound lanes.
Oct. 31:
• 20th Avenue from 3rd Street to 5th Street.
Nov. 1:
• 7th Avenue from 1st Street to 2nd Street.
• 8th Avenue from 1st Street to 2nd Street.
• 9th Avenue from 1st Street to 2nd Street.
Nov. 2:
• 7th Avenue from 2nd Street to 3rd Street.
• 9th Avenue from 2nd Street to 3rd Street.
Nov. 3:
• Saguaro Mobile Estates.
• 2nd Avenue from 4th Street to 8th Street.
• Madison Avenue from 5th Street to 6th Street.
• 6th Street from 1st Avenue to Madison Avenue.
• 8th Avenue from 2nd entrance of M.P.H. to 32nd Street.
• 33rd Street from Avenue A to east end city limits.
• Sahuaro Lane from Avenue A to Cholla Drive.
Nov. 4:
• Saguaro Mobile Estates.
• Havasu Circle from Desert View Lane to end of cul-de-sac.
• Chapala Circle from Desert View Lane to end of cul-de-sac.
• Lakeside Drive from Desert View Lane to Desert Lakes Drive.
• 37th Lane from 11th Avenue to end of cul-de-sac.
• 11th Avenue from 37th Lane to 37th Place.
• 37th Place from 11th Avenue to Avenue A.
• 10th Avenue from 36th Lane to Lakeside Drive.
• Lakeside Drive from Lakeside Circle to end of cul-de-sac.
• 34th Place from Avenue A to end of cul-de-sac.
• Kofa Court from Avenue A to end of cul-de-sac.
Nov. 5:
• Airport Loop from north of 56th Street to Avenue A.
• 4th Avenue from Avenue A to 40th Street.
22nd Street, Avenue A
to 4th Avenue
The City is installing a new sidewalk along the north (westbound) side of 22nd Street between Avenue A and 4th Avenue, followed by installation of new wheelchair-accessible ramps. 22nd Street may be narrowed in work zones but is otherwise open as usual.
32nd Street, East Main Canal
A contractor working for the City is constructing improvements to the crossing of the East Main Canal multi-use pathway at 32nd Street. Improvements include installing a HAWK beacon and traffic signal, making sidewalk improvements and installing bollards and signage. Work is expected through mid-November.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of Oct. 31 to Nov. 6 will take place in the following areas.
Street Asphalt Patching
• Crews will assist on slurry seal routes listed above.
Sidewalk Concrete Repairs
• Sheffield Estates.
• 14th Street and 14th Avenue.
Thermal Plastic Intersection Operations
• 7th Street and Orange Avenue.
• Pacific Avenue and 8th Street.
• Pacific Avenue and 12th Street.
• Pacific Avenue and Gila Ridge Road.
• 2nd Avenue and Orange Avenue.
• 8th Avenue and 32nd Street.
Striping Operations
• Pacific Avenue from 8th Street to 12th Street.
• Pacific Avenue from Gila Ridge Road to Bridge.
• 23rd Lane from Pacific Avenue to the north end of city limits.
• Orange Avenue from 1st Avenue to 5th Street.
• 37th Place and Avenue A.
• Airport Loop.
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
26th Street, Araby Road (Century Link)
Sept. 4 through early November, crews working for Century Link will access manholes for line splicing. One project will require southbound lane closure of Araby Road between 26th Street and Interstate 8.
28th Street, Palo Verde Street (SW Gas)
Southwest Gas crews will replace a gas line along 28th Street and Palo Verde Street. Work will require lane restrictions and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by late December.
Interstate 8, Pacific Avenue (ADOT)
Beginning Oct. 3, the Arizona Department of Transportation crews will reconstruct the raised median paving and will replace existing ADA ramps along Interstate 8 at Pacific Avenue. Work will require lane restrictions and speed limit reduced to 25 mph. Drivers should expect delays and allow extra travel time.
Palo Verde Street, Pacific Avenue (Century Link)
Through late November, crews working for Century Link will be working on underground communication lines along Palo Verde Street and Pacific Avenue. Work will require lane restrictions. Drivers are advised to follow traffic control and detour route.
U.S. 95, Avenue 9E to Fortuna Road (ADOT)
Beginning Oct. 22, the Arizona Department of Transportation contractors are scheduled to pave on the weekend and stripe U.S. 95 between Avenue 9E and Fortuna Road. Work will require lane restrictions and speed limit reduced to 35 mph. Drivers should expect delays and allow extra travel time.