A weekly list of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
Slurry Seal Operations
A web map of this season’s pavement preservation operations is available on the city website under pavement preservation.
City Street Maintenance operations with partial lane closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the week of Nov. 1-5 will take place in the following areas:
Nov. 1:
• Country Lane from Avenue B to east city limits.
• 27th Street from 18th Avenue to 21st Drive.
• 18th Drive from 27th Street to north cul-de-sac.
39th Drive from 27th Lane to 26th Place.
• 27th Lane from 26th Drive to 29th Drive.
• 27th Lane, 27th Place and 27th Street from 39th Drive to 400 feet east.
• 26th Place from 39th Drive to 38th Drive.
• 38th Drive from 26th Place to 26th Street.
Nov. 2:
• 16th Place, 17th Street, and 17th Lane from 45th Avenue to 44th Avenue.
• 30th Drive from 26th Place to 27th Lane.
• 29th Drive from 27th Lane to 26th Lane.
• 27th Place and 26th Lane from 29th Drive to 26th Drive.
Nov. 3:
• 26th Drive from 27th Lane to 26th Place.
• 26th Place from 26th Drive to 28th Drive.
• 27th Drive from 26th Place to 26th Street.
• 22nd Drive from 24th Street to 23rd Street.
• 23rd Drive from 23rd Street to 22nd Place.
• 22nd Place from 23rd Drive to 21st Avenue.
• 17th Place from south 45th Avenue to east cul-de-sac.
• West 16th Lane from 45th Avenue to 44th Avenue.
Nov. 4:
• Road closure at Avenue C from 28th Street to 32nd Street.
• 44th Avenue from 16th Street to 18th Street.
• 16th Place from Crowder Avenue to Pendergast Avenue.
• 19th Place from 23rd Drive to 22nd Avenue.
• 23rd Drive from 20th Street to 19th Place.
• 22nd Lane from 23rd Drive to 21st Avenue.
• 22nd Drive from 22nd Lane to 23rd Street.
• 21st Avenue from 22nd Place to 22nd Lane.
• 27th Street from 29th Drive to 26th Drive.
• 28th Drive from 26th Place to 28th Street.
Nov. 5:
• Crowder Avenue from 16th Street to 17th Place.
• 17th Street from Crowder Avenue to Pendergast Avenue.
• 18th Street from Meadowbrook Avenue to Pendergast.
• McKinley Avenue from 18th Place to 19th Street.
• Pueblo Street from McKinley Avenue to Meadowbrook Avenue.
• Brook Street from McKinley Avenue to Meadowbrook Avenue.
• Del Oro Lane from Cul-de-sac west of 20th Drive to east end cul-de-sac.
• 20th Lane from cul-de-sac west of 20th Drive to east end cul-de-sac.
• 20th Drive from Del Plata Lane to 20th Street.
• 26th Place from 31st Avenue to 28th Drive.
• 29th Drive from 26th Place to 26th Street.
Oil Seal Operations
A web map of these operations in Barkley Ranch is available online on the City’s website: https://www.yumaaz.gov/home/showpublisheddocument/4220
City Street Maintenance operations with partial lane restrictions from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the week of Nov. 1-5 will take place in the following areas:
Nov. 1:
• Road closure at 45th Avenue from 28th Street to north end of city limits.
• Road closure at 27th Street between 45th Avenue and 46th Avenue.
• 27th Street between 47th Drive and 48th Drive.
Nov. 2:
• Bike path closure along 24th Street between Avenue B and Avenue C.
Nov. 3:
• Twilight Avenue from View Parkway to south end of city limits.
• Dusk Avenue from View Parkway to south end of city limits.
• Horizon Avenue from View Parkway to south end of city limits.
• Aurora Avenue from View Parkway to south end of city limits.
• Lookout Avenue from View Parkway to south end of city limits.
• Majestic Avenue from View Parkway to south end of city limits.
• Panorama Avenue from View Parkway to east 27th Place.
Nov. 4:
• View Parkway from Twilight Avenue to Panorama Avenue.
• South Nightfall Drive from east View Parkway to Sunset Terrace Boulevard.
Nov. 5:
• View Parkway from Twilight Avenue to Panorama Avenue.
• E. 27th Place from Panorama Avenue to Nightfall Drive.
• Terrace Avenue from Nightfall Drive to north cul-de-sac.
North Frontage Road, Avenue 9E to Avenue 10E
A contractor working for the City will reconstruct pavement on North Frontage Road starting at Avenue 9E and working east toward Avenue 10E. Subsequent work will reconstruct Avenue 10E from North Frontage toward 28th Street. This project will involve full road closures in sections that will at times require long detours. Motorists should plan on extra time, particularly with pickups and drop-offs at Sunrise Elementary and Ron Watson Middle schools, and familiarize themselves with detour routes including Araby Road and Fortuna Road for north-south traffic and 24th Street, 28th Street and South Frontage Road or Interstate 8 for east-west traffic.
1st Avenue, 1st Street to Court Street
A contractor working for the City is installing new water service tie-ins on 1st Avenue between 1st Street and Court Street. 1st Avenue is closed to all traffic. Detour using Madison Avenue or 4th Avenue. Parking remains available within brief walking distances of businesses on this block. This project is expected to be complete in late-October.
2nd Avenue, 8th Street to 13th Street
The contractor reconstructing 2nd Avenue between 8th Street and 13th Street is currently working on driveway and sidewalk installations. 2nd Avenue is currently open to local traffic only between 11th Street and 12th Street, with detours available for residential and business access. Work is expected to continue through mid-November.
Yuma Commerce Center sewer line extension
A contractor working for the City is installing a sewer line extension in the Yuma Commerce Center affecting the following roadways:
• Avenue 7E from 32nd Street, north to 29th Street, including 31st Place and 30th Street.
• 31st Place from Avenue 7E east to the Plaza Del Este area.
• 30th Street from Avenue 7E east to Commerce Center Drive.
• 29th Street from Avenue 7E east to Commerce Center Drive.
• Commerce Center Drive from 29th Street south to 30th Street.
Motorists are advised that there will be delays, detours, lane shifts and closures on these roadways.
The project will include the installation of a new sewer line, new sewer manholes and new sewer line services, the contractor will also have to horizontal bore under the A canal.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of Nov. 1-5 will take place in the following areas.
Street Asphalt Patching
• 2200 block of Pueblo Street.
• Pendergast Avenue from 16th Street to 20th Street.
• 2200 block of Brook Street.
• 2200 block of 19th Street.
Sidewalk Concrete Repairs
• 1200 block of South Avenue B.
• 6600 block of E. 35th Street.
• Crossing Avenue and E. 33rd Street.
Street Lane Pre-marking/Striping
Drivers are asked to be cautious of wet paint on the roadway in the following areas:
• 22nd Drive from 24th Street to 23rd Street.
• Avenue C from 24th Street to 40th Street.
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
Avenue B, 8th Street (private contractor)
Through late December, crews will perform underground utility work along Avenue B and 8th Street. Work will prompt lane shifts and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
Araby Road, 24th Street (Southwest Gas)
Southwest Gas will replace a gas line along 24th Street and Araby Road. Work in the area will require lane restrictions through late December.
14th Avenue, 22nd Street, Parkway, Ridgeview (Southwest Gas)
Southwest Gas will conduct underground line replacement work in the Vista Del Valle area that will impact sections of 14th Avenue, Parkway Drive and Ridgeview Drive. This permit has been extended through early November.
Avenue 3E, Palo Verde Street (Century Link)
Through late December, Century Link will perform communication line work that will prompt lane restrictions along Avenue 3E and Palo Verde Street.
4th Avenue at 5th Street (Wanrack)
A contractor will install new fiber optic lines, requiring a right lane closure of southbound 4th Avenue approaching 5th Street. This 5-day project should conclude by the end of November.
16th Street, Avenue B (Century Link)
Through late November, Century Link will perform communication line work that will prompt lane restrictions along Avenue B and 16th Street and a reduced speed limit of 35 mph.
Avenue B at Claxton Street (Southwest Gas)
Southwest Gas will perform gas line work along Avenue B and Claxton Street. Work in the area will require lane shifts through late December and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
Avenue 3E, 42nd Street (Century Link)
Century Link will access manholes for line maintenance work that will prompt lane shifts along Avenue 4E and 42nd Street and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work should be completed by late December.
8th Street, Avenue C to Avenue D (Century Link)
Century Link will access manholes for line maintenance work that will prompt lane shifts along 8th Street between Avenue C to Avenue D and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work should be completed by late December.
16th Street, 13th Avenue to 14th Avenue (Century Link)
Beginning Oct. 20, Century Link will access manholes for line maintenance work that will prompt lane shifts along 16th Street between 13th Avenue to 14th Avenue and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work should be completed by late December.
24th Street, between James Avenue and James Drive (Century Link)
Century Link will access manholes for line maintenance work that will prompt lane restrictions along 24th Street between James Avenue and James Drive. Work should be completed by late December.
Avenue B, 8th Street (contractor)
Through late December, crews will be performing underground utilities work along Avenue B and 8th Street. Work will prompt sidewalk closure and lane shifts.