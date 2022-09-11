A weekly summary of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
Arizona Avenue, 10th Street to 16th Street
A contractor working for the City has installed a new water line on Arizona Avenue between 10th Street and 16th Street, plus new fire hydrants, valves and water services. Arizona Avenue is open to all traffic. Business access will be maintained. Some shoulder work may take place through early September to complete punch-list items; however, no complete road closures are expected.
22nd Street, Avenue A to 4th Avenue
The City will relocate streetlight poles along the north (westbound) side of 22nd Street between Avenue A and 4th Avenue beginning Sept. 12. This work is in preparation for a sidewalk installation that will take place likely in October. 22nd Street will be narrowed in work zones.
32nd Street, East Main Canal
A contractor working for the City will construct improvements to the crossing of the East Main Canal multi-use pathway at 32nd Street. Improvements include installing a HAWK beacon and traffic signal, making sidewalk improvements and installing bollards and signage. Work is expected through mid-November.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of Sept. 12-16 will take place in the following areas.
Street Crack Sealing:
• Avenue A between 1st Street and 3rd Street.
Street Asphalt Grinding:
• Kofa Acres.
• Magnolia Avenue from 8th Street to south end.
• 10th Street from Magnolia Avenue to 21st Avenue.
Concrete Sidewalk Repairs:
• 22nd Street from south 4th Avenue to south Avenue A.
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
4th Avenue Extension, Casa Blanca to Yellowstone (contractor)
As a contractor installing a new manhole and sewer service crossing 4th Avenue Extension between Casa Blanca Drive and Yellowstone Drive awaits delivery of materials, the roadway is currently open. Trench work prompting a road closure at the work zone will be rescheduled for a later date.
24th Street, Avenue 8E (SW Gas)
Through September, Southwest Gas crews will replace a gas line along 24th Street on the east mesa. Leak repair and gas line maintenance will take place east of Avenue 8E and Araby Road. Work will require lane shifts or restrictions, sidewalk closures and a reduced speed limit.
Yuma Palms Parkway entrances (Rose Paving)
Through mid-September, crews will conduct pavement maintenance at five varying locations in the Yuma Palms area, causing turn restrictions and lane restrictions. Please observe and obey traffic control devices.
Avenue B, 20th Street (Century Link/contractor)
Through October, Century Link work will require lane shifts at Avenue B and 20th Street. Please observe and obey traffic control devices. Through Sept. 9, southbound Avenue B will be reduced to one lane between 19th Street and 20th Street for work on a catch basin and manhole.
Avenue 3E, County 12th Street (Telecom)
Through mid-September, a contractor will install fiber optic cable at Avenue 3E and County 12th Street (City 40th Street). Work will require lane restrictions and reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
Avenue 4E, 36th Street (SW Gas)
Beginning Aug. 16, Southwest Gas crews will install a new gas line along Avenue 4E and 36th Street. Work will require lane restrictions. Work is anticipated to be completed by mid-October.
Avenue 3E, 32nd Street (SW Gas)
Beginning Aug. 15, Southwest Gas crews will perform valve maintenance along Avenue 3E and 32nd Street. Work will require lane restrictions and reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Anticipated completion is by mid-September.
Madison Avenue, 1st to 3rd avenues and 19th Street
Beginning Aug. 29, a contractor will perform treatment in monitoring wells at Madison Avenue, 1st Street, 2nd Avenue, 3rd Avenue and 19th Street. Work will prompt lane restrictions and is anticipated to be completed by mid-September. Please observe and obey traffic control devices.
4th Street, 4th Avenue to 3rd Avenue (private contactor)
Alley work for a utility extension to a new building will also prompt a closure of 4th Street between 3rd Avenue and 4th Avenue Sept. 1-8. Detour using Giss Parkway.
26th Street, Araby Road (Century Link)
Sept. 4 through early November, crews working for Century Link will access manholes for line splicing. One project will require southbound lane closure of Araby Road between 26th Street and Interstate 8.
Avenue B, 23rd Street to 32nd Street (SW Gas)
Through Sept. 25, Southwest Gas will conduct valve maintenance along Avenue B near 23rd Street. Southbound Avenue B will be tapered to one lane until passing Regency Square Apartments.
Avenue B, 7th Street to 8th Street (SW Gas)
Sept. 6 through Oct. 6, Southwest Gas will install a new service, resulting in a lane closure of northbound Avenue B between 8th Street and 7th Street.
8th Street, 4th Avenue to 5th Avenue (Spectrum)
Oct. 10-11, a contractor for Charter Spectrum will install a new service and extend a pole, resulting in a lane closure of 8th Street between 4th Avenue and 5th Avenue.
Avenue C, 28th Street (Century Link)
Sept. 14-15, crews working for Century Link will be working on communication lines along Avenue C and 28th Street. Work will require lane restrictions. Drivers are advised to follow traffic control and detour route.
4th Avenue, 32nd Street to 40th Street (private contractor)
Through Sept. 16, a contractor will install new sewer line and manhole. Work will require road closure at 4th Avenue between 32nd Street to 40th Street. Drivers are advised to follow traffic control and detour route.
28th Street, Palo Verde Street (SW Gas)
Beginning Sept. 15, Southwest Gas crews will replace a gas line along 28th Street and Palo Verde Street. Work will require lane restrictions and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by late December.